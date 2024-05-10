Truthdig is a finalist for 17 awards across 14 categories by the LA Press Club, highlighting the range of journalism this independent journalism site creates.

The winners will be announced at an awards dinner gala at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Truthdig’s work is represented in a vast array of categories, from investigative journalism to multimedia projects to our news blog, Ear to the Ground. It’s a testament to the excellence of our writers, our editors, and the whole Truthdig team who make it all possible. We thank you — our readers — and the LA Press Club. It’s truly an honor to have our hard work recognized and celebrated.

Our nominations: