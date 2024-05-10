Truthdig Nominated for 17 Awards by the LA Press ClubTruthdig has been recognized with 17 nominations across 14 categories for work published in 2023 at the 66th Annual SoCal Journalism Awards.
The winners will be announced at an awards dinner gala at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23, 2024.
Truthdig’s work is represented in a vast array of categories, from investigative journalism to multimedia projects to our news blog, Ear to the Ground. It’s a testament to the excellence of our writers, our editors, and the whole Truthdig team who make it all possible. We thank you — our readers — and the LA Press Club. It’s truly an honor to have our hard work recognized and celebrated.
Our nominations:
- WEBSITE, NEWS ORGANIZATION EXCLUSIVE TO THE INTERNET Truthdig, Truthdig staff
- BLOG, GROUP: “Ear to the Ground,” Alexander Zaitchik, Christopher Ketcham, Tana Ganeva
- ONLINE JOURNALIST, tied to an organization Erin Aubry Kaplan
- MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE “Fragments of Ukraine,” Michael Nigro
- IMMIGRATION REPORTING: “No Vacancies at the Hotel Roosevelt,” Julie Neusner, Tana Ganeva
- PHOTO ESSAY NEWS/NEWS FEATURE “Two Ukrainian Families: One Fled, One Stayed,” Michael Nigro
- ANIMATION/MOVING GRAPHIC: “A Truthdig Carol,” Myke Allen, Andrew Clippingdale
- INVESTIGATIVE, crime related: “Why Did a Man Starve to Death in an Arkansas Jail,” Tana Ganeva
- ACTIVISM JOURNALISM: “A Decade of Black Lives Matter,” Erin Aubry Kaplan
- HARD NEWS FEATURE, General News: “Why Did a Man Starve to Death in an Arkansas Jail,” Tana Ganeva
- HARD NEWS FEATURE, General News: “The Deadly Battle Over Land and Water in Honduras,” Jared Olson
- FEATURE, Foreign Correspondents: “Chile’s Utopia Has Been Postponed,” Marc Cooper
- FEATURE, Foreign Correspondents: “The Deadly Battle Over Land and Water in Honduras,” Jared Olson
- FEATURE, Foreign Correspondents: “Mexico’s Runaway Train,” Lillian Perlmutter
- COLUMNIST or CRITIC, Foreign Correspondents: Paul von Blum
- COLUMNIST, Online: Erin Aubry Kaplan
- POLITICAL COMMENTARY, National “Politics and the Courts,” Bill Blum
