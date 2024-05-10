Truthdig is a finalist for 17 awards across 14 categories by the LA Press Club, highlighting the range of journalism this independent journalism site creates. 

The winners will be announced at an awards dinner gala at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23, 2024. 

Truthdig’s work is represented in a vast array of categories, from investigative journalism to multimedia projects to our news blog, Ear to the Ground. It’s a testament to the excellence of our writers, our editors, and the whole Truthdig team who make it all possible. We thank you — our readers — and the LA Press Club. It’s truly an honor to have our hard work recognized and celebrated.

Our nominations: 

  1. WEBSITE, NEWS ORGANIZATION EXCLUSIVE TO THE INTERNET Truthdig, Truthdig staff
  2. BLOG, GROUP: Ear to the Ground,” Alexander Zaitchik, Christopher Ketcham, Tana Ganeva
  3. ONLINE JOURNALIST, tied to an organization Erin Aubry Kaplan
  4. MULTIMEDIA PACKAGEFragments of Ukraine,” Michael Nigro 
  5. IMMIGRATION REPORTING: “No Vacancies at the Hotel Roosevelt,” Julie Neusner, Tana Ganeva
  6. PHOTO ESSAY NEWS/NEWS FEATURE Two Ukrainian Families: One Fled, One Stayed,” Michael Nigro
  7. ANIMATION/MOVING GRAPHIC: A Truthdig Carol,” Myke Allen, Andrew Clippingdale
  8. INVESTIGATIVE, crime related: Why Did a Man Starve to Death in an Arkansas Jail,” Tana Ganeva 
  9. ACTIVISM JOURNALISM: A Decade of Black Lives Matter,”  Erin Aubry Kaplan
  10. HARD NEWS FEATURE, General News: Why Did a Man Starve to Death in an Arkansas Jail,” Tana Ganeva
  11. HARD NEWS FEATURE, General News: The Deadly Battle Over Land and Water in Honduras, Jared Olson 
  12. FEATURE, Foreign Correspondents:Chile’s Utopia Has Been Postponed,” Marc Cooper
  13. FEATURE, Foreign Correspondents: The Deadly Battle Over Land and Water in Honduras,” Jared Olson 
  14. FEATURE, Foreign Correspondents: Mexico’s Runaway Train,” Lillian Perlmutter
  15. COLUMNIST or CRITIC, Foreign Correspondents: Paul von Blum
  16. COLUMNIST, Online: Erin Aubry Kaplan
  17. POLITICAL COMMENTARY, National Politics and the Courts,” Bill Blum
