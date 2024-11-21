Truthdig is honored to receive the following 2024 EPPY Awards from Editor & Publisher magazine, scoring five first place wins in the category for sites with fewer than 1 million unique visitors.

Lillian Perlmutter’s investigative series won Best News or Event Feature for “At the Border in 2024,” described by judges as combining “high journalistic standards with excellent storytelling to tackle an issue of significant importance. Its potential to influence public opinion and advocacy on migration and border policies ensures its relevance and impact.”

Michael Nigro won Best News or Event Feature Video for his video report, “Fragments of Ukraine: 5 stories of the DIY supply chain,” which judges described as “compelling for its depth and emotional resonance, connecting viewers with the human element behind logistical challenges in a way that informs, engages and elicits empathy on a global issue.”

Beatrice M. Spadacini and Stefano Schirato won for Best Photojournalism on a Website. Judges noted that their “Something’s in the Water / The Moms vs. the Multinational” combined “strong, evocative imagery with a narrative that highlights the human cost of environmental degradation, drawing viewers into the story with impactful visuals that underscore the urgency of the community’s struggles.”

Soo Kim and James Dwyer won Best Home Page Design for truthdig.com.

The Truthdig team of Sharon Romeo, creative director; Pablo Ortega, marketing manager and Myke Allen and Andrew Clippingdale, animation, won Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign for the cartoon, “A Truthdig Carol,” which judges said “creates a memorable, emotionally resonant narrative well-suited to Truthdig’s mission of fostering an informed public.”

According to E&P, the awards “celebrate innovation and excellence across the ever-evolving news publishing landscape,” and cover a wide range of participants, from legacy newspapers and broadcasters to digital-first platforms and academic institutions.