Trissino, Vicenza, Italy.

Stefano Polesello, 57, researcher at CNR Water Research Institute, analyzes the water of the Poscola stream, adjacent to Miteni together with Alberto Peruffo, 55, PFAS LAND activist.

Since 2011, Polesello has identified the PFAS pollution in the aquifer, with an environmental and health risk assessment study due to perfluoroalkyl substances.