We are pleased to announce that Truthdig won three prizes at last night’s 2023 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards gala. Organized by the LA Press Club at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, the awards encompassed dozens of categories across arts criticism, news and feature writing, and business coverage, and featured nominees from major newspapers and magazines such as the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Variety and Bloomberg. The evening was highlighted by speeches from director Roger Corman and actor Levar Burton, who each received the association’s Distinguished Storyteller career award.

Truthdig contributor Siddhant Adlakha took first prize for film critic across all media platforms, a category covering print, broadcast and online. Adlakha’s three-piece submission package included his Truthdig review of Teemu Nikki’s 2022 film, The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic. According to the judges, “Adlakha’s excellent reviews not only exhibit insight, deep knowledge and wisdom, but are expressed in a vibrant, singular voice.” Taking second and third prizes in the category was Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times and Simi Horwitz of Forward.

Truthdig contributor Ed Rampell won second place in the category recognizing excellence in history-related feature film reviews for his essay on Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhi’s “The Black Panthers of Alabama.”

In the headline category, Truthdig editor Adrienne Johnson Martin took third place for her title of Ed Rampell’s review, “Ken Burns’ Other Lens,” about the heralded documentarian’s first photography book.

We are honored to be recognized by our peers for work published in the eight weeks following our relaunch in November 2022, and look forward to bringing you more award-winning work in months and years to come.