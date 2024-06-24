Truthdig is pleased to announce that our newsroom and freelance contributors won nine LA Press Club Awards over the weekend.

The site’s short-form news section, “Ear to the Ground,” won a first-place award, with special notice to a piece about prison conditions by Tana Ganeva the judges described as “riveting.”

Also winning first-place prizes were Michael Nigro’s multimedia package, “Fragments of Ukraine,” which the judges lauded for “illuminating the human condition during war,” and Myke Allen and Andrew Clippingdale’s animated short, “A Truthdig Carol,” described by the judges as “poignant and well executed.” Nigro was also awarded a second-place award in the Photo Essay/ News Feature category for “Two Ukrainian Families: One Fled, One Stayed.”

As an organization, Truthdig was awarded second place in the category of News Organization Exclusive to the Internet. Also taking second-place awards were Jared Olson in the Hard News Feature category for “The Deadly Battle Over Land and Water in Honduras;” Marc Cooper in the Foreign Correspondent’s category for “Chile’s Utopia Has Been Postponed;” and Erin Aubrey Kaplan in both the Online Columnist and Activism Journalism categories, the latter highlighting her piece, “A Decade of Black Lives Matter.”

We are honored to be recognized by our peers and look forward to bringing you more award-winning work in the months and years to come.