Truthdig is pleased to announce that the LA Press Club has nominated our newsroom and freelance contributors for 13 National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards.

Contributor Jim Knipfel was named a finalist in three categories, including Online Journalist of the Year, and music and other arts personality obituary, for “Remembering First Amendment Icon Jim Larkin.” He will duke it out with two other Truthdig writers, Stephen Rohde and Paul von Blum, for the award for top book critic.

Film columnist Ed Rampell also was nominated for three awards, including Obituaries, for “Remembering Norma Barzman, Last of the Hollywood Blacklistees;” Film Personalities, for “Sixty Years After JFK’s Assassination, Oliver Stone Reflects;” and Film Feature, for “The Modern Odyssey of Mass Migration.”

Truthdig writers also were nominated for arts news (“Italy Turns to Theatre to Address Male Violence Against Women,” by Beatrice M. Spadacini), arts feature (“Preparing to Meet Your Maker, Plus Cake: The Life of a Death Café,” by Steffie Nelson), film commentary (“‘Caste’: A Literary Origin Story,” by Erin Aubry Kaplan), and TV commentary (“Becoming Frida,” by Carries Rickey).

We’re honored to be recognized and in the running alongside such fantastic work by our peers. And we look forward to bringing you more award-winning reporting as we turn the corner of our two-year anniversary.