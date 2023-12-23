frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Truthdig’s first full calendar year since the relaunch was an eventful one — for the world and for this publication. With an expanded staff and renewed purpose, we continued our founding mission to drill beneath the headlines with original reporting and thoughtful curation of independent media from around the web. The threats we face, however, often not only failed to dissipate or noticeably ameliorate, but in many cases they deepened in 2023 — threats to our democratic institutions, to our planetary ecosystem and to the multifront fight for equality and justice.

As we move into 2024, we look forward to producing more journalism without fear or favor; we’ll keep writing and reporting stories that defend our principles without compromise and think through needed solutions with boldness and imagination. So, there’s no need for doom scrolling. Come to Truthdig!

Inspired by your support and readership, we will work hard to ensure Truthdig remains a beacon of independent journalism for the new year and many more to come.

Check out our previous holiday animations here.