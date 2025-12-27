Continuing a Truthdig holiday tradition that began in 2008, we bring you a handmade animated message of gratitude and good tidings.

This year’s theme, “A House of Mirrors,” captures the challenges facing independent media and our beleaguered democracy. It also reflects the importance of affirming truth in turbulent times.

Please check out our donation page and help support the work of Truthdig’s many talented contributors.

As we offer this moment to reflect on 2025, we wish you happy holidays from the Truthdig team! In 2026, here’s to shattering the status quo!

The Truthdig team

Check out our previous holiday animations here.