Animation: Time for Some ReflectionNo Illusions. No Spin. Truthdig.
Continuing a Truthdig holiday tradition that began in 2008, we bring you a handmade animated message of gratitude and good tidings.
This year’s theme, “A House of Mirrors,” captures the challenges facing independent media and our beleaguered democracy. It also reflects the importance of affirming truth in turbulent times.
Please check out our donation page and help support the work of Truthdig’s many talented contributors.
As we offer this moment to reflect on 2025, we wish you happy holidays from the Truthdig team! In 2026, here’s to shattering the status quo!
The Truthdig team
Check out our previous holiday animations here.TRUTHDIG’S JOURNALISM REMAINS CLEAR
The storytellers of chaos tried to manipulate the political and media narrative in 2025, but independent journalism exposed what they tried to hide.
When you read Truthdig, you see through the illusion.
Support Independent Journalism.
You need to be a supporter to comment.
There are currently no responses to this article.
Be the first to respond.