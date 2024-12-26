Animation: Keep your eyes on the road, TruthdiggersAs we face the future, let's stay the course. Together.
This year has been challenging and full of unexpected turns. As we enter the new year, we, at Truthdig, remain steadfast in our mission to deliver fearless investigative journalism, digging beneath the headlines to bring clarity in these turbulent times. We will stay the course.
In the meanwhile, we hope you enjoy this New Year’s animation — be sure to fasten your seatbelts. It’s a fast-paced reflection of the journey we took and the road we’re on now.
And it’s a reminder that we’re all in this together.
The Truthdig team
Check out our previous holiday animations here.Your support is crucial…
With an uncertain future and a new administration casting doubt on press freedoms, the danger is clear: The truth is at risk.
Now is the time to give. Your tax-deductible support allows us to dig deeper, delivering fearless investigative reporting and analysis that exposes what’s really happening — without compromise.
Stand with our courageous journalists. Donate today to protect a free press, uphold democracy and unearth untold stories.
You need to be a supporter to comment.
There are currently no responses to this article.
Be the first to respond.