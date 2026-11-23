This is the first of two stories examining the impact of the Financial Oversight and Management Board on public health in Puerto Rico. This story was co-published with 9 Millones.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Imagine working at a public hospital in Puerto Rico. Your graveyard shift starts at 11 p.m. You arrive at the obstetrics and gynecology floor where you work and discover you are the only nurse for 20 patients. To make matters worse, an obstetric emergency arises and no orderly is available to help transport the patient to the emergency room.

That is how one shift went that led a registered nurse with 25 years of experience to quit. “I collapsed,” the 47-year-old woman told 9 Millones and Truthdig. Anonymous due to fear of professional reprisal, she described a surge of frustration, exhaustion and distress after her supervisor reprimanded her for not documenting every task.

Soon after, she found a job at a different public hospital, but she quickly encountered similar problems: staffing shortages, heavy workloads, outdated equipment and handwritten processes for handling dozens of medications. She lasted only two weeks there.

“I had been told that it was going to be calmer (there), but no,” the nurse said.

Puerto Rico is grappling with a nursing shortage, with 35% fewer than it needs, as professionals migrate north to seek better pay and living conditions. Since 2022, more than 2,500 nurses have emigrated, while demand for outpatient and specialized hospital services is projected to rise by more than 15%, posing challenges for continuity and safety of care.

Puerto Rico is grappling with a nursing shortage, with 35% fewer than it needs.

A Puerto Rican legislative measure to address this wage shortfall has stalled due to opposition by the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, which was imposed by the United States a decade ago to control Puerto Rico’s public money. It consists of seven members appointed by the president of the United States and one ex officio member designated by the governor of Puerto Rico. The U.S. Congress also passed the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act, known as the PROMESA law, in 2016, to “control public spending and restructure public debt,” in exchange for restoring Puerto Rico’s access to capital markets.

Puerto Rico’s healthcare system is facing mounting financial pressure to sustain its essential services because of higher costs and constant scrutiny from the Oversight Board. There’s also uncertainty over whether federal Medicaid funding will be extended for the 1.4 million residents who depend on that coverage. Federal Medicaid funding for Puerto Rico’s public health plan, Plan Vital, is set to expire in September 2027.

Under the Oversight Board, the public health system has a guarded prognosis — that is, an uncertain future. Its symptoms raise questions about Puerto Rico’s ability to maintain the infrastructure, services and staff needed to care for its population.

“The nursing system has collapsed,” said the registered nurse, adding that the combination of understaffing, low wages and overwork has pushed her and her colleagues to the limit. Many are leaving; 40.3% of those who graduated from Puerto Rico’s university nursing programs between 2021 and 2024 are practicing outside Puerto Rico, mainly in the United States.

Unlike thousands of colleagues who have emigrated, the 47-year-old nurse said her family responsibilities as the mother of a child with autism make it hard for her to relocate.

In Florida, nurses earn nearly double what they make at public hospitals in Puerto Rico. Hospital systems such as the University of Florida’s UF Health document four to six patients per nurse across a variety of care units.

“The nursing system has collapsed.”

An adequate staffing ratio for Puerto Rico would be between four and eight patients per nurse, Juan Del Valle, president of the Puerto Rican Organization of Nursing Professionals (OPPE) tells 9 Millones and Truthdig. Any more, and nurses can experience burnout, illness and emotional exhaustion. Further, an excessive workload can contribute to people leaving the profession and affect patient safety, he said.

“People think it’s just about the workload, but we really want to be able to provide a better service,” Del Valle said.

In some cases, the Oversight Board does not need to intervene, as the Office of the Budget of the Legislative Assembly (OPAL, in Spanish) warns of a negative fiscal impact (or the difficulty in determining the impact). This happened, for example, with four other legislative measures introduced during this four-year term to provide incentives for nurses, which also failed to pass.

OPAL was created in 2023 to analyze the fiscal impact of legislative measures, a requirement imposed on the Government of Puerto Rico by the PROMESA Act. The board actively participated in the design of OPAL at the invitation of the then-speaker of Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives, Rafael “Tatito” Hernández. In one of its letters, the Board stated it was “willing to assist in the training of OPAL staff.”

Constant opposition

The Oversight Board’s opposition to any initiative involving the disbursement of public funds has been constant since its creation. As part of its control over Puerto Rico’s finances, it approves Puerto Rican public budgets and decides whether laws, regulations, administrative orders and executive orders comply with the fiscal plan it established for Puerto Rico. In its letters, it consistently states that the measures must be revenue-neutral, by identifying additional revenue or cutting spending to offset the negative fiscal impact.

Its objections sometimes come in affable, diplomatic language. For example, when it opposed Senate Bill 850, which established salary scales for nursing professionals in the public sector, it said in an April 27, 2026 letter that “the end was noble,” but the bill “creates challenges for classification and compensation plans that limit the flexibility the government needs to establish competitive salaries.”

The bill would have increased the minimum salary for an inexperienced nurse from $1,800 a month — which is at the U.S. federal government’s poverty level for a family of two — to $2,916 a month. But the measure received a negative report from OPAL in May for presenting “an alignment challenge with the Fiscal Plan,” following the Oversight Board’s opposition.

Aside from stalling bills and delaying important health policies and programs, the Oversight Board also recently centralized the granting of salary increases. The process requires government agencies to justify any adjustment and demonstrate that it complies with the scales established by the Office of Administration and Human Resources Transformation. In addition, they must comply with the applicable fiscal and budgetary provisions under the Oversight Board’s supervision.

“The board is not part of the solution; rather, it has become part of the problem.”

“Everything has been a public relations exercise … The board was supposed to make a difference, but it has been the same as the government: nothing,” said economist José Caraballo Cueto.

Experts consulted by 9 Millones and Truthdig blame the Oversight Board for weakening the health system’s ability to meet Puerto Rico’s needs.

“The board is not part of the solution; rather, it has become part of the problem,” said Dr. Heriberto Marín, a professor at the Graduate School of Public Health at the University of Puerto Rico.

In searching the Oversight Board’s website, 9 Millones and Truthdig found that, over the past four years, the board did preliminary reviews of at least nine health-related bills. In seven of those reviews, the Oversight Board told legislators that the proposed measures affected the fiscal plan or violated PROMESA.

Among them was a measure that proposed raising the age limit at which young entrepreneurs can apply for tax exemptions from 35 to 40. If approved, more young people could apply for tax relief when opening a medical practice in Puerto Rico. However, the Oversight Board reported that the supposed impact of this measure for fiscal year 2025 was $800,000 to $1.6 million and warned that it violated PROMESA. The measure went no further than a referral to the Senate Finance Committee, where the Oversight Board sent a letter to then-chairperson Juan Zaragoza explaining the reasons for its opposition.

“The board has been a stumbling block. We can’t legislate just to legislate, because the board obstructs (everything),” said Sen. Juan Oscar Morales, chairperson of Puerto Rico’s Senate Health Committee.

The Oversight Board thinks in terms of dollars and cents, he added, “The board looks at its pocketbook first, and then at general welfare,” he said.

The board’s director, Robert Mujica, responded in writing to 9 Millones and Truthdig, acknowledging that “Puerto Rico’s healthcare system faces structural challenges,” such as a shortage of medical professionals, geographic disparities in access to healthcare services, and an aging population. They added to that list a “dependence on federal Medicaid funds,” something they believe warrants a “permanent solution.”

Regarding the public health legislation that the board has rejected, he argued that the PROMESA Act grants them the responsibility to assess the fiscal impact of laws passed by the Government of Puerto Rico and their compliance with the Fiscal Plan certified by the board for that year. “This review is limited to the fiscal aspects established by PROMESA and seeks to ensure that financial obligations have sustainable sources of funding,” he replied, quickly adding that they are working directly with the Department of Health to ensure the agency can present evidence justifying the allocation of public funds to specific initiatives.

Health Secretary Dr. Víctor Ramos confirmed that they meet with the Board weekly; that the Board’s control over the budget delays the implementation of programs, but, unlike other agencies, the one he leads has not suffered significant cuts. “We have meetings. It’s not an adversarial relationship—not with the Health Department. But yes, they make a lot of demands, and yes, things get delayed,” he insisted, noting that the Board “is just another layer of bureaucracy.”

“We can’t legislate just to legislate, because the board obstructs (everything).”

The Oversight Board has also gone to court to stop the implementation of laws enacted by the government of Puerto Rico. In addition, since 2017, it has halted the implementation of six laws that were intended to regulate the healthcare industry or address the shortage of healthcare professionals. Rep. Gabriel Rodríguez Aguiló, chairperson of the House Health Committee, acknowledged to Truthdig and 9 Millones that the Oversight Board has not certified several health-related laws due to their supposed incompatibility with the fiscal plan or because no funds have been identified for their implementation. Among the health statutes blocked by the Oversight Board, Rodríguez cited Law 82-2019, which regulated pharmacy benefit managers, and Law 138-2019, which prohibited predatory practices in medical contracting. In both cases, the Oversight Board went to federal court to prevent their implementation.

For two years, the Oversight Board also delayed the implementation of a law that grants more powers to Puerto Rico’s Patient Ombudsman to penalize insurers for canceling coverage or reducing services. It declared the regulation null, and the Puerto Rican government continued negotiating until it finally obtained the Oversight Board’s approval of the regulation, which took effect in 2019.

Another measure the Oversight Board objected to is Law 142 of 2020, which amended the Insurance Code to prohibit health plans from altering or invalidating the criteria or treatments prescribed by a primary care physician. The law shortened the time frame within which insurers must respond to a claim regarding a denial of coverage for services or controlled substances. Rodríguez said that, since the executive branch could not certify the cost of the measure in court, its implementation was stalled for violating PROMESA.

But Rodríguez does not absolve the Puerto Rican government of responsibility. He said it was “an institutional roadblock” that legislators failed to provide independent economic estimates demonstrating that laws the Oversight Board challenged were, in fact, financially viable.

Del Valle, the president of the OPPE, agreed, “It’s up to lawmakers to present where that budget will come from,” referring to nursing pay rises and better nurse-patient ratios.

An odyssey for medicine

Among the key health-related laws the Oversight Board has put on hold are several involving pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), which serve as intermediaries between insurers, pharmacies and drugmakers. They set up pre-authorization processes for medication, as well as pharmacy reimbursement rates.

Every month, when her medications are about to run out, Carla (a pseudonym), 45, faces an odyssey to get them, she tells Truthdig and 9 Millones. Over the past three years, shortages of some controlled drugs, delays at pharmacies and changes in her health coverage have made it even harder for her to access the medicines she needs.

One of the hardest medications to find, she said, is Adderall, which she has used for a decade to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. She describes having to go to pharmacies an hour from her home, and also being denied another mental health medication. Further, Synthroid, which she uses for hypothyroidism, has increased in cost from $15 to more than $40 a month, she said.

“It’s traumatic every time I run out of a refill,” she said, noting that understaffing at pharmacies can delay orders by two to three days, and sometimes she receives only part of her prescription, forcing her to look for the rest at another pharmacy.

“It’s traumatic every time I run out of a refill.”

The Oversight Board filed its opposition to Law 82-2019, which established a framework for overseeing PBMs and aimed to curb high medication costs, in 2019. Since then, pharmacies and patients have repeatedly defended the regulations as a way to protect access to medications. And while there has been formal opposition and complaints to the Oversight Board’s actions, the law has been permanently suspended.

“For patients, (the Oversight Board opposition) has meant higher (drug) costs, difficulty getting access and denials,” said María Cristy, vice president of patient services for the American Cancer Society of Puerto Rico.

That, she told 9 Millones and Truthdig, leads to patients getting worse and an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations, which in turn leads to higher costs for the government and the health care system.

Approval delays are among the impacts of the lack of PBM regulation in Puerto Rico, Cristy said, “In states with PBM regulations, savings have been demonstrated.”

As explained in the statement of intent for Law 82, PBMs act as intermediaries between pharmaceutical companies, insurers, the government and other payers, which gives them control over coverage, costs and access to prescription drugs. The lack of regulation and the imposition of payments to pharmacies below acquisition cost tend to cause losses, especially for small pharmacies. As a result, many pharmacies stop offering certain medications.

Heriberto Ortiz, executive director of the Puerto Rican Pharmacies Cooperative, told Truthdig and 9 Millones that Law 82 had included a regulatory commission to resolve disputes between pharmacies and PBMs. Now, without it, these intermediaries control payments and reimbursements without being penalized, he said.

The Puerto Rican government did two fiscal impact studies as required by the Oversight Board, he explained. “In the first, there was no impact. Another report was sent and it is a mystery. Meanwhile, the law is suspended,” he said. In a 2019 letter, Wanda Vázquez’s administration informed the Board that the measure would have a budgetary impact of $475,000, and that “if it were necessary to reallocate resources, a formal request would be submitted.”

Although Pedro Pierluisi’s administration appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston in 2020, that court struck down this law. The U.S. court ruled that the Board’s decision not to certify the law had not been arbitrary or capricious and that the Vázquez administration’s estimates were not sufficiently “formal,” and ignored testimony from the Health Insurance Administration (ASES) that it could result in additional expenses of $47 million.

“We’ve asked them every time we meet. They say they’re evaluating it.”

Patients are the ones that are most affected, Ortiz lamented, since many are left without access to their medications or with pharmacy coverage that runs out before a year.

Sen. Morales slammed the Oversight Board for stopping the measure, noting that it had claimed a fiscal impact of $25 to $30 million (based on the annual estimate that PBMs and insurers presented during the public hearings on the measure), even though the Financial Advisory Authority and Fiscal Agency had calculated an estimated cost of $2 million.

“That law was (also) not implemented because of government inaction. It is a shared blame,”he stressed. The senator acknowledged that delays in dispensing medications due to difficulties with authorizations, excessive audits at pharmacies questioning billing, and reimbursements not commensurate with the cost of medications have been some of the consequences.

The health secretary said he did not understand the board’s argument that it could jeopardize federal funds, given that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that PBMs are a “state matter.” “I don’t see why they don’t reinstate the law. We’ve asked them every time we meet. They say they’re evaluating it,” Ramos said.

For Caraballo, the Oversight Board’s biggest impact has been its intervention to suspend laws related to the supervision of PBMs and insurers, even though both were approved on a bipartisan basis and represented a minimal cost to implement.

“Many said the board was coming to rein in the politicians, but the people are the ones paying for austerity,” he said.