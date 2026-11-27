Somewhere north of Berlin, on a reclaimed industrial site in a densely wooded valley, 800 activists have gathered to strategize a way forward in a world that is seemingly falling apart at the seams. The four-day gathering of talks and practical workshops, known as Kollapscamp, has drawn seasoned organizers from across the continent, many of them veterans of decades of direct-action campaigns against mines, pipelines and highways.

The campgrounds stretch across a meadow dotted with 15 canvas workshop tents and camping grounds, centered around a courtyard featuring a bar and main stage. When meetings are not in session, nearby streams and a lake offer more traditional forms of camp recreation for participants and their families. But days are busy. Each day’s schedule is packed with workshops on how to fight collapse while preparing for what comes after. There are classes on climate adaptation, civil disobedience, anti-fascist resistance, foraging and growing food and medicinal plants, as well as more reflective workshops with names like, “Whispers in the Forest: Poetry for Collapse” and “Art, Grief and the Power of Care.”

The unifying theme of Collapse Camp is the need for a double-vision: one eye fixed on the mechanics of survival, the other on finding meaning and connection in the face of escalating chaos. The result is a very different kind of preparation from that found in the testosterone-inflected right-wing survivalism of America’s Intermountain west. At Collapse Camp, rugged individualism is the problem, not the solution.

“Grappling with collapse isn’t something that weighs us down.”

“‘Solidarity prepping’ is the term we use,” said Gerriet, one of the camp organizers. “It is very important to consider the people who are already on the margins of society. These are precisely the people who are affected first and most severely during crises and who need our solidarity.”

Grappling with the challenges posed by collapse must begin with an unflinching look at what the future is likely to bring, Gerriet said. “It starts with a scientific examination of future scenarios and intellectually grasping that things look pretty grim,” they said. “For us, grappling with collapse isn’t something that weighs us down. It fosters honesty. It brings together people who care deeply about life, people who are eager to engage with one another in a way that makes life worth living.”

Reckoning honestly with the state of the world involves a fearless interrogation of the idea of progress, the enduring idea that history is omnidirectional and that things get inexorably better. This idea remains central to Western culture, and has been foundational to the political left tradition that once nurtured most Collapse Campers. But a faith in progress has been tested to the point of erasure during decades of mounting evidence that the theory is faulty. At Collapse Camp, participants learn to release attachments to what the writer Ronald Wright calls “a secular religion which, like the religions that progress has challenged, is blind to certain flaws in its credentials.”

Throughout the 20th century, progress was strongly linked to the idea of constant economic growth, powered by technology. Since the launch of ChatGPT, our stories of progress are increasingly entwined with artificial intelligence. In the words of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, “Artificial intelligence is one of the most profound things we’re working on as humanity. It is more profound than fire or electricity.”

The modern conception of progress was first articulated by the 18th century French theorist ARJ Turgot, who believed in a natural progression from traditional societies to an increasingly complex and technologically sophisticated “commercial civilization.” In June, just a few weeks before Collapse Camp started, Elon Musk floated SpaceX as an AI space company, promising unfathomably huge data centers in space, an industrial base camp on the moon and a terraformed Mars. More recently, the leading “frontier” AI company, Anthropic, went public with a valuation that briefly soared to nearly $2 trillion. This value is based on claims that its models will cure cancer and create “super intelligence.” According to Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark, “The Singularity has already begun.”

The Singularity is the point at which AI accelerates to such a degree that anything and anyone outside its sphere is stranded in a forgotten side room of history. “According to industry disciples, AGI [artificial general intelligence] will be the ‘ultimate technology,’ the ‘last invention,’ a promethean creation that will usher in the end of days, or at least the end of market competition,” Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor noted in their recent book, “End Times Fascism.” But as we have seen in recent weeks, with widespread outages of IT systems and highly sophisticated cyberattacks, the AI vision of progress comes at a price of chaos. (In recent days, the CEO of the world’s most valuable AI company, Jensen Huang, has been embroiled in a spy and smuggling scandal, yet was hastily reinstated to his position in order to save the AI vision of progress — and specifically the AI investment boom — from falling apart entirely.)

This is where the AI narrative of progress veers off the linear rails of its forbears, for whom order and structure, and not the taking of them apart, was the definition of progress.

Collapse Camp attendees see the AI boom largely through the prism of accelerating climate chaos.

At Collapse Camp, the AI iteration of techno-industrial progress is no more credible than previous versions.

“Homo sapiens have been around for 200,000 or 300,000 years, and the idea that the next generation should be better than the last is a very young idea,” said Shaun Chamberlin, who traveled overland from his self-built community in Ireland. “If we look at the track record of ‘progress,’ it doesn’t look to me like it’s led anywhere I particularly want to go. Most people now think, ‘I’m glad I won’t be around for what’s coming down the tracks,’ which is such a dramatic change.”

Collapse Camp attendees see the AI boom largely through the prism of accelerating climate chaos. There is good reason to do so. One company, Frost Methane Labs recently found that methane leakage from new data centers in the U.S. could be the equivalent of 380 megatons of carbon dioxide in the next 18 months. If that is the case then AI data centers will cause a 67% spike in carbon emissions from the U.S. energy sector.

And if chaos and the destruction of humanity as we know it is the price of progress, what is progress worth? At Collapse Camp, activists have their own vision of progress. In it, humanity does not move toward some super-technological commercial utopia, but enlarges the space for finding fulfilment, purpose and collective flourishing — even and perhaps especially as the world as we know it goes to hell in a handbasket.

One afternoon in the camp’s central square, a community organizer from Berlin named Lisa wistfully recounted her idealistic early days in the anti-globalization movement of the 2000s. All of that, she said, had curdled. “The narrative of the future that there would be more of everything for everyone — that turned out to be just bullshit,” she said. This sentiment is common among Collapse Campers who report exhaustion of the youthful optimism they brought to climate and economic justice movements. “I was active with Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future for a long time, organizing demonstrations” said a camp organizer named Therese. “But at some point, it didn’t feel meaningful anymore. We aren’t winning the fight for the 1.5-degree target. And I didn’t know how to go on. How was I supposed to stay active?”

The larger deflation of the idea of progress was a subject of anthropologist Anna Tsing’s book “The Mushroom at the End of the World.” “The problem is that progress stopped making sense,” she observed. “More and more of us looked up one day and realized that the emperor had no clothes.” But getting to the other side of idealism and hope about progress is not an easy process. Even among the most disillusioned activists, the subject of collapse — accepting it, preparing for it — remains controversial and even rupturing. Many continue to rally for more action and more resistance, even as the odds of success seem to grow impossibly small. To plan for collapse, they worry, risks slipping into nihilism, despair and selfishness, while allowing everything that’s good in the world to disintegrate.

“The problem is that progress stopped making sense.”

For Gerriet however, accepting collapse is an important part of movement building and even self-care moving into the middle of the 21st century.

“Honestly facing the state of the world, and how the possible scenarios might play out, is incredibly empowering,” they said. “It clarifies what we can prepare for, what we can learn, how we can network and how we can position ourselves to get through the coming chaos together.”

“Together” is the crucial word. Organizers believe it separates their philosophy from what Klein and Taylor dismiss as “voyeuristic coping mechanisms” on the left, and on the right, tech billionaire fantasies of a Mad Max wasteland with tiny islands of luxurious security. Gerriet, in contrast, describes rebuilding a new society that involves rediscovering our humanity.

The activist and writer Rebecca Solnit has written extensively on how catastrophes can bring out the best in people, and allow older structures of solidarity and care to reemerge.

“When all the ordinary divides and patterns are shattered, people step up [to] become their brothers’ keepers,” writes Solnit in “A Paradise Built in Hell.” “And that purposefulness and connectedness bring joy even amid death, chaos, fear, and loss.”

Solnit was reporting from a string of natural disasters across North America, including New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. Gerriet believes similar patterns can also emerge in a Europe straining under political and climate extremes. “If we acknowledge that dynamics of collapse are escalating, then we need new strategies to champion solidarity, community, and democracy during heat waves, floods, and extreme political situations,” Gerriet said.

The latter may be arriving in Germany with alarming speed. A few days after the camp ended, the Nazi-adjacent AfD party won the election in the nearby state of Saxony Anhalt — an event widely reported in the German media as a “collapse” of the political center — and threatened to take Germany back into an altogether darker vision of progress. Closer to the camp’s location in Brandenburg, outside Berlin, the AfD is polling as the most popular party. At the same time, the state is being targeted for the development of hyperscale data centers, one of which will cover 350 acres and require close to one gigawatt of power 24 hours a day, enough for a city of 1 million people.

“Stopping data centers is where many paths cross right now.”

Against this backdrop of extreme nationalism and the construction of an ineffably vast, possibly world-ending technology, the camp’s concept of collapse begins to look more nebulous: It entails rupture, certainly, but also renewal. There is grief, acceptance and, beneath it all, a persistent bruised hope.

This tracks to a more classic conception of the word “apocalypse,” whose origins date to ancient Greece. For the poet Hesiod, Plato and the Stoics, apocalypse signified renewal and “cultivated a sense of meaning and encouragement through dire circumstances,” according to Kim Haines-Eitzen of Cornell University. All of which raises the question of whether the people in Collapse Camp are really talking about collapse at all in the modern sense. Maybe collapse is less an objective reality than the breakdown of the stories we tell ourselves about the world we inhabit.

“You can downgrade your utopia to something less amazing, but that still gives you meaning,” Lisa said. “Stopping data centers is where many paths cross right now, so that’s also a good thing to focus on.”

“What I’m interested in is love and joy and creativity and purpose and meaning and truth,” Chamberlin added. “None of those things require progress.”