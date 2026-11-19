Last week, cooling systems in supermarket display cases across France and in branches of French supermarkets in other European countries suddenly set themselves to defrost or heating modes overnight, leading to millions of dollars’ worth of spoiled food being thrown away. There had been an earlier attack in October, and this time the French government quickly pointed a finger at Iran, specifically a hacking group called Martyr Kaveh that is said to be operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran denies this.

Assuming this was the act of a foreign adversary, allowing food to spoil in a rich country like France is a relatively benign form of warfare, compared with bombing a girls’ school, say. But it also seems illogical. Why France?

“Whenever there is some kind of extreme event, Iran is always on everybody’s list of suspects,” says leading Iranian security expert, former diplomat Mehrdad Khonsari. “But why would they do this when they are in the middle of delicate negotiations with the United States and others?”

Similar questions might be asked about Russia and China, which Guido Crosetto, the Italian minister of defense, has added to the list of suspects. Never mind that the servers used to control the freezers in the particular supermarket chains affected needed to be replaced and did not have updated software. Crosetto is using the event to advocate for the creation of a force of 5,000 dedicated experts to fight against “cognitive warfare.” But nobody seems to know who these enemies are or what “cognitive” aims they might have. Teenagers playing a computer game? The IRGC and its allies bringing a Lego movie to life?

“Why would they do this when they are in the middle of delicate negotiations?”

Richard Horne from the cybersecurity section of Britain’s real-life James Bond outfit, known as GCHQ, told MSN that the recent attacks are “just the beginning,” pointing out that many core systems now run over the internet. On cue, America’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase, with 86 million customers, along with Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank and Bank of America suddenly had problems, including ATMs not working and transactions being refused. Chase says it was a minor software bug, and nobody lost their money.

There are reports of several waves of the freezer attacks dating to last spring. Israel and domestic U.S. military bases were the first to be targeted back in May, though on a smaller scale. It was the 700 French supermarkets hit in October that got people’s attention. Since then, overseas branches of the same French chains in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Italy, Sweden, Estonia, Ireland, Portugal, Poland, Spain and Germany have also been targeted. A harder edge is represented by similar attacks on a French blood bank, and on the food freezers at a few U.S. military bases. Again, it is impossible to assess. A mistake? A threat? The blood bank freezers were using the same cooling system. The large Australian supermarket chains Coles and Woolworths are the latest to report cyberattacks, making this a truly global phenomenon.

Nobody knows if there is any connection between these freezer attacks and the grounding of all commercial aircraft in the continental U.S., or the severe glitches affecting Microsoft’s services worldwide. There are superficial similarities — all are doses of controlled chaos. Excitable commentators are trying to read the tea leaves every time a phone app doesn’t work, often raising the specter of a general breakdown of society.

Google has made a statement alleging that agentic AI is ushering in a new age of hacking, and that may be true. But it is not Skynet, at least not yet. Human beings are using these AI tools, and the main difference is that what a few months ago would have taken teams of dedicated people to accomplish can now be done in a few minutes by a bored kid with a grudge. Very rapidly, the internet is changing its character. Drenched in AI slop and openly fraudulent advertising campaigns, its value as a source of information is already in question. If it is now going to be weaponized in its less glamorous role as infrastructure control surface, who knows where it all might end? Experts deny that this wave of chaos represents the long-feared takeover by sentient artificial intelligence, but at the same time warn that AI tools now allow attacks that were not possible before. “Things are about to fall apart,” says cybersecurity expert Thomas Germain on the BBC podcast “The Interface.”

“Things are about to fall apart.”

“AI is really good at exploiting security vulnerabilities, and there’s all this old software that the entire world is running on,” he continued, painting a picture of “some kid” spinning up an AI system to hack into another country’s systems in a few spare minutes between computer game sessions.

America’s nuclear deterrent was built with computer technology that seemed new and impressive at the time, but now looks decidedly antiquated. Detonating a nuclear warhead remotely is thankfully impossible, but the National Nuclear Security Administration was one of 400 state and private structures compromised by a hack of Microsoft’s SharePoint system in July 2025. The hack also involved exploiting “newly disclosed security vulnerabilities,” according to Microsoft. How much easier that would be today.

The hacking groups responsible back then were named Linen Typhoon and Violet Typhoon, both run by the Chinese state. This did not stop Chinese state media from reacting strongly to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Nov. 12 remarks at the Heritage Foundation suggesting that the freezer attacks made use of a Chinese AI system. A spokesman said to the state-run Global Times, “China has consistently emphasized balancing AI development with security and actively participated in global AI safety governance.” If you believe that, you’ll believe anything.

The French government has laid the freezer attacks at the door of the Iranian Martyr Kaveh group, operated by the Revolutionary Guard. Even if true, there is plenty of blame for cyber-escalation to go around, including credible accusations directed at the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence, recently upgraded and officially tasked with “a central role in offensive cyber operations.” On Nov. 17, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei responded to American attacks on Iranian infrastructure and accusations that Iran was planning a dirty bomb attack on Washington. “Step by step,” Baqaei warned, “they are attempting to manufacture a veneer of legitimacy for further aggression and atrocities.”

Sometimes chickens prematurely thaw, and sometimes they come home to roost.