I strongly adhere to the old adage “Don’t count your balloons when they still have air,” but it is worth talking a moment to delve further into the underlying economics of the recent collapse in stock prices. The point that I and many others have tried to make is that it is almost impossible to tell a story where Anthropic and OpenAI would have the trillion-plus annual revenue that would be needed for them to be profitable.

Many have pointed to the revenue growth data, which since the second quarter has slowed sharply. This is a serious problem, since these companies need huge double-digit growth in order to meet their computer leasing commitments through the rest of the decade.

But the problem is more fundamental than this. The key issue is that AI is cheap. I know I have made this point before, but it really is central. Both Anthropic and OpenAI have so-called frontier models for which they charge high prices. But almost no one has any use for these frontier models.

The key issue is that AI is cheap.

Chinese AI companies produce open-weight models that are low-cost and can do the vast majority of tasks that people and companies might want AI for. Being open-weight means that companies can download them and adjust the weights the model places on different sources. Downloading the model on their own system has the advantage that they don’t have to worry about other people getting access to their data or sensitive personal information.

It’s true that OpenAI and Anthropic also have lower-cost models, but this doesn’t help their story as trillion-dollar companies. They won’t make trillions of dollars a year selling cheap AI.

Here’s what the picture looks like, courtesy of Alphabet’s Gemini AI system.

“Leading U.S. frontier AI models cost between $2.00 and $8.00 per million input tokens and $10.00 to $40.00 per million output tokens, while top Chinese models — including Tencent’s latest Hunyuan Hy4 lineup — range from $0.07 to $2.00 per million input tokens and $0.28 to $6.00 per million output tokens. [1, 2, 3]

“Across both markets, providers segment their lineups into flagship reasoning tiers and fast, high-volume “flash” or lightweight tiers. [1, 2]

Many people might not have a clear idea of what 1 million tokens means, since we aren’t generally in the market. A token would generally correspond to three-quarters of a word, so 100 words would require roughly 130 tokens. The output cost is generally the more important measure since that is likely to require more tokens. The input is simply the instructions for the AI model, which usually will not be very long.

To make these numbers more concrete, if you wanted AI to write a 20-page paper, it would be roughly 10,000 words or 13,000 output tokens. This means that for 1 million output tokens, you could get 75 different 20-page papers. That’s a fair bit of work, at least for me.

If you were using the Alibaba Qwen 3.8 Flash model, these 75 different 20-page papers would cost you 47 cents. To be clear, that’s 47 cents in total, not per paper.

If they can sell large amounts of this AI, they could have a profitable business model.

This is the big problem for Anthropic and OpenAI. They have frontier models where they charge as much as $40 for a million output tokens. If they can sell large amounts of this AI, they could have a profitable business model. But the Chinese AI is likely to be good enough for the vast majority of users, and even for most uses by the most sophisticated users. The demand for this frontier AI is likely to be very limited.

It’s true that both OpenAI and Anthropic have low-cost models. The Table shows that both OpenAI’s GPT6 Luna model and Anthropic’s Claude Hailku 5.5 model charge just 50 cents for 1 million output tokens. This makes them competitive with the low-cost Chinese models, but the problem is that the companies will not get hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue each year from selling AI at 50 cents per million output tokens.

At this price, to get to $500 billion in revenue, they would have to sell 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 tokens, the equivalent of 75,000,000,000,000 20-page papers. Most people using AI may not want it to write papers for them, but the point is that this is an incredible amount of capacity, and it doesn’t seem plausible that this sort of demand can possibly be there.

If OpenAI could get people to buy large amounts of the AI they sell for $40 per million output tokens, it could be a different story. But with high-quality AI available for roughly 1.0 % of this price, that doesn’t seem very likely.

For this reason, the best way to describe the plunge in the AI-related stocks over the last few weeks is: a good beginning.