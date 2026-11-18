Barely a week before the midterm elections, Department of Homeland Security general counsel James Percival sat for an extended “60 Minutes” interview with correspondent Gianna Toboni. When Toboni asked, “Does the U.S. Constitution guarantee everyone due process?” Percival parsed the question. “’Due’ is an adjective and ‘process’ is a noun,” he said, and “everyone is entitled to due process, but your status can affect the type of process that you are due.”

This rhetorical hairsplitting is a mainstay of the second Trump administration, which has attacked immigrant rights and rounded up hundreds of thousands of men, women and children with little regard for what ethical or legal basis might exist for mass deportations.

The Fifth Amendment to the Constitution says no “person” (not citizen) shall be deprived of liberty without due process of law. That means factually, Percival is not wrong, since the Supreme Court has long held that how much process a person is due depends on the circumstances, which in immigration means whether they have legally entered the country and what status they hold. Those who seek to enter or remain in the U.S. and are challenged by the government fall mainly into four groups, namely naturalized citizens, noncitizens entitled to a hearing before an immigration judge, noncitizens who can be removed with no hearing or whose ability to stay depends on discretion, and people abroad applying for visas. But is what each receives truly due process?

Who gets due process?

For people born abroad, the opportunity to challenge the government narrows as their legal status becomes less secure.

Naturalized citizens receive the strongest due process consideration. A criminal case for naturalization fraud must be brought within 10 years, but a civil suit, which would also result in loss of citizenship, has no time limit, no free government-provided lawyer and a lower burden of proof. The Trump administration filed at least 105 such suits in the first seven months of 2026. Even so, a federal judge with Senate confirmation and life tenure, not the Department of Homeland Security or an immigration judge, gets the final say on whether a person is a citizen.

In the case of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, whom the administration is investigating for alleged fraud, the presumption favors her without clear, unequivocal and convincing proof of fraud; the Supreme Court has held that rights, once conferred, should not be lightly revoked. This is the only stage at which an independent judge decides the case and the benefit of the doubt goes to the immigrant rather than the government.

One rung down is noncitizens who have the right to contest their removal before a judge. This includes green card holders, who may stay indefinitely but can lose their residency if they commit certain crimes, such as a crime involving moral turpitude; visa holders who fall out of status or commit immigration violations; and all others not otherwise subject to expedited removal or other designations. They also must appear before an immigration judge rather than one in the federal judiciary who is free from executive control. A removal order can reach a federal court of appeals once the person has appealed to the Board of Immigration Appeals, an appeals body inside the Justice Department.

A real federal court sees a case only at the end.

In all cases before an immigration judge or the appeals board there is generally no right to a no-cost, appointed lawyer, nor are there ordinary rules of evidence, so secondhand statements come in freely and illegally obtained evidence can usually still be used, and a person who was never legally admitted must prove they belong here.

The decision is made by a Justice Department employee whom the attorney general can overrule or fire, which the administration has done to more than 100 immigration judges since January 2025. That arrangement goes back decades, since — after the Supreme Court ruled in 1950 that an agency acting as both prosecutor and judge had to follow federal fairness rules — Congress overrode the ruling within months, and even the 1983 creation of a separate immigration court office left the judges under the attorney general.

A real federal court sees a case only at the end, limited to the record the agency built itself. Since 1996, an appeal to a federal court no longer pauses deportation automatically, so a person can be removed before that court rules. The Supreme Court downplayed the harm of that provision in 2009 because the government said winners could be brought back, a claim it later conceded was overstated.

The third group is noncitizens whose ability to stay depends on discretion or who can be removed without seeing a judge at all. When permission to stay depends on government discretion rather than a legal right, challenging its loss becomes much harder. The Trump administration has ended humanitarian programs that let people enter temporarily, ended temporary protected status for people from several countries in crisis, revoked thousands of student visas, imposed travel bans and won a 2025 ruling from the immigration appeals board denying bail hearings to anyone who entered without inspection, a ruling federal courts have split over and which the Supreme Court agreed in October to review.

The law sets no standard of proof the officer must meet.

It has also extended fast-track deportation, known as expedited removal and created by a 1996 law, from the previous 100-mile border zone to the whole country, a change a federal appeals court let take effect in 2026. Now, noncitizens who entered without inspection (known as EWIs) and cannot prove two years of presence may face deportation without any hearing at all. Under the statute, the officer who stops or arrests them, usually from Customs and Border Protection at the border or Immigration and Custom Enforcement inside the country, decides whether they can be removed and orders them removed “without further hearing or review,” with only a supervisor from the same agency approving the order. An immigration judge becomes involved only if the person asks for asylum, says they fear return or claims to be a citizen or lawful resident, and even then only in a limited review.

The law sets no standard of proof the officer must meet, since the burden falls on the noncitizen, who must show two years of presence “to the satisfaction of an immigration officer,” and the record is a sworn statement that the officer writes and the person signs, with no rules of evidence and no right to a lawyer during inspection. The same power applies at airports and land crossings, where a CBP officer can conclude that a traveler with a valid visa plans to do something the visa does not allow, such as work on a tourist visa, and order the traveler removed, which leaves the traveler barred from returning for five years, or can instead let the traveler withdraw their application and leave, which is also left to the officer’s discretion.

Even those who do reach a judge may lose their asylum claims without a hearing on the merits through “pretermission,” in which the DHS asks the judge to end the claim and order removal to a country with which the United States has signed an asylum cooperative agreement, a request the judge has no discretion to refuse unless the noncitizen proves they are likely to face persecution or torture there. Motions to pretermit, which numbered only 54 nationwide in March 2025 but more than 15,000 in February 2026 alone, were filed in more than 75,500 asylum cases between January 2025 and March 2026, and more than 24,000 of those cases resulted in orders of removal to third countries.

Finally, the fourth group is people abroad applying for visas, and in the U.S. no one is entitled to a visa, no court can force the government to issue one and a refusal cannot be meaningfully appealed outside a narrow First Amendment exception for citizens, which the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals applied in April 2026 while still upholding the refusal. This means that anyone, including spouses and other loved ones, employees and people seeking medical treatment or traveling to attend funerals, can be kept out, with no right to a visa, no reasoning given for the refusal and no neutral judge or appeals body before which to cure it with facts or evidence.

The laws noncitizens face are much harsher than what we as citizens are used to.

France, by contrast, gives the foreign spouse of a French citizen a long-stay visa, deniable only for fraud, a voided marriage or a threat to public order; German courts routinely order their foreign ministry to issue visas; and the EU allows its common Schengen visa to be refused only on listed grounds and guarantees a court appeal. The U.S. Congress established the American rule in 1952 when it rejected a visa appeals board and shielded consular decisions even from the secretary of state.

The deeper reason is less that applicants are abroad than that a visa is a discretionary government grant with no right behind it, which is why citizens hit the same wall. In 2024, the Supreme Court unanimously held that an American woman could not challenge in court the government’s revocation of the petition she filed for her husband. Once a decision is administrative and discretionary, citizen or not, there is little process left to challenge it.

Percival is right that everyone in the United States is entitled to some process, but calling it “due” is a stretch when the current system. The laws noncitizens face are much harsher than what we as citizens are used to, and the review they receive is far more barren and, where it exists, desperately needs to be better. Most Americans take for granted the opportunity to defend themselves before an independent decision-maker. They should question why so many others are denied that opportunity, and whether what remains can meaningfully be called due process.