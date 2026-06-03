Famed “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley was fired Tuesday night. “We have parted ways with Scott Pelley,” Nick Bilton, the tech journalist who CBS News’ editor-in-chief Bari Weiss hired last week as the show’s new executive producer, wrote in a memo to the staff.

What had Pelley done to get the axe? At a staff meeting Monday, he accused Weiss of “murdering” “60 Minutes,” according to an audio recording and a source who was in the room. Others at the meeting applauded him. (Earlier Tuesday I gave Pelley this week’s Joseph N. Welch Award for truth-telling in the face of tyranny.)

It was all part of Weiss’ shake-up of the revered broadcast.

Why, you may wonder, is Weiss so eager to shake up “60 Minutes”?

I mean, it’s the most successful television news broadcast in U.S. history. It has remained the No. 1 news program for 50 straight years and consistently ranks among the top 10 of all Nielsen-rated television programs.

“60 Minutes” is one of the most profitable programs in all of television.

And it pulls in a fortune for CBS. “60 Minutes” is one of the most profitable programs in all of television, generating millions in annual profit for CBS. In one recent year, its advertising revenues were $67.5 million. The network wholly owns the franchise, which makes it a gold mine. It’s the most lucrative and prestigious journalism operation on the network.

I could understand Weiss wanting to shake up, say, CBS’ Sunday morning news program. But why in hell would Weiss want to shake up the network’s golden goose?

One hint: Besides firing Pelley for insubordination and chucking the show’s former executive producer, Weiss has also cut ties with “60 Minutes” producers Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega.

In December, Alfonsi challenged Weiss’ decision to hold a “60 Minutes” segment on an El Salvador maximum-security prison where the Trump administration sent hundreds of Venezuelan migrants, including alleged gang members. Weiss had raised concerns about the comment-seeking process for the story and determined that it needed additional reporting. Alfonsi termed the decision a political move. (The segment, called “Inside CECOT,” eventually ran in January, with some additional material bookending the piece.)

Alfonsi calls the network’s decision now to allow her contract to expire “a deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize factually accurate reporting” that “sends a chilling message to the entire newsroom.”

Vega is no less blunt. “In recent months, my producing teams and I have experienced efforts to insert political bias into our stories,” she said in a statement. “Reporting teams have held back on submitting story pitches about important news topics out of fear of the internal repercussions. … Let’s call this what it is: censorship, both imposed and self-driven.”

Of course it’s censorship, because CBS is now owned and controlled by Donald Trump’s pals Larry and David Ellison, who kissed Trump’s assets to get Trump’s FCC Chair Brendan Carr to approve their acquisition of CBS from Paramount.

Trump’s “fingerprints and DNA are all over this,” retired veteran “60 Minutes” correspondent Steve Croft says. “He’s been making threats against ‘60 Minutes’ and how he wanted it gone. And he finally got his wish.”

Trump has fixated on “60 Minutes,” calling the show “a dishonest Political Operative disguised as News.”

Trump sued CBS News over an interview of then presidential candidate Kamala Harris that Trump claimed had been edited in such a way as to hurt his presidential campaign. After “60 Minutes” aired a story about Ukraine and another about Greenland, Trump said CBS “should lose their license.”

This much is clear. CBS is being “murdered,” as Pelley calls what’s happening, not because of economics but because of politics. Economically, “60 Minutes” is a gold mine. Politically, Trump thinks it’s dangerous as hell because it tells the truth about him and his regime, and wants it killed.

Bari Weiss knows this. Larry and David Ellison know it. Nick Bilton knows it. Everyone who’s been fired from “60 Minutes” knows this. Trump’s lapdog at the FCC, Brendan Carr, knows this.

You need to know this.

“In recent months, my producing teams and I have experienced efforts to insert political bias into our stories.”

“60 Minutes” — the most successful television news broadcast in U.S. history — is being dismantled because Trump doesn’t want America to know the truth.

It’s the same reason CBS canned Stephen Colbert — because Trump hated Colbert’s truth-telling jokes about him.

It’s important to see all this as a systematic effort by Trump to silence the truth about what he’s doing to America.

Trump’s increasingly corrupt administration — rife with crony capitalism, corporate welfare and payoffs to the powerful — is producing an increasingly corrupt economy in which everything depends on bribes and personal deals made by the biggest Republican loyalists and grifters, oligarchs and plutocrats, billionaires and multibillionaires, and monopolists.

When political and economic deal-making become personal transactions — when greed and payoffs replace trust — what happens? Authoritarianism replaces democracy. And an economy collapses, as it did at the end of America’s first Gilded Age, in the Great Crash of 1929, leading to the Great Depression.

One day we will look back on the murder of “60 Minutes” as one of the travesties of Trump’s despicable reign.

In the meantime, thank you Scott Pelley for telling the truth. Thank you, former “60 Minutes” producers, correspondents and staff for telling the truth.

And now, what do we do in the interest of the truth? We boycott CBS.