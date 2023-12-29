At the 2023 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, Truthdig’s Siddhant Adlakha took first prize for Film Critic across all media platforms. According to the judges, “Adlakha’s excellent reviews not only exhibit insight, deep knowledge and wisdom, but are expressed in a vibrant, singular voice.”

Here are his most read 2023 reviews on Truthdig:

Also at the NAEJ 2023 awards, Truthdig’s film critic Ed Rampell was recognized for excellence in history-related feature film reviews for his review on Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhi’s “The Black Panthers of Alabama.”

Rampell’s most read film reviews this year:

Award winning longtime Truthdig film critic Carrie Rickey brought us unexpected insights in her 2023 reviews:

