Truthdig’s Most Read Film Reviews of 2023Our film critics covered a range of films this year, from under-the-radar gems of international cinema, to indie documentaries, to the occasional major release.
At the 2023 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, Truthdig’s Siddhant Adlakha took first prize for Film Critic across all media platforms. According to the judges, “Adlakha’s excellent reviews not only exhibit insight, deep knowledge and wisdom, but are expressed in a vibrant, singular voice.”
Here are his most read 2023 reviews on Truthdig:
- Ant-Man’s Take on Policing Shows Arrested Development
- The Death Camp Next Door
- Ken Loach Forever
- Christopher Nolan’s Plea,’Round About Midnight
- Wes Anderson’s Age of Anxieties
- Stan Lee: Disney’s Newest Mascot
- The Cinematic Language of Disability
- “R.M.N” Explores the Banality of Hatred
- How Not To Make an Eco-Thriller
- A Visual Poetry of Unspeakable Horrors
Also at the NAEJ 2023 awards, Truthdig’s film critic Ed Rampell was recognized for excellence in history-related feature film reviews for his review on Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhi’s “The Black Panthers of Alabama.”
Rampell’s most read film reviews this year:
- There Was A Coup In This Country In 1963
- Assuring Black Is Beautiful and Visible in the Fashion Industry
- Finally, an Amber Alert for Indigenous Women
Award winning longtime Truthdig film critic Carrie Rickey brought us unexpected insights in her 2023 reviews:
Click here to see our full list of film reviews.’TIS THE REASON…
