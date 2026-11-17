The 2026 EPPY Awards recognize Truthdig’s work in investigative reporting, political commentary, community-led journalism, visual storytelling, digital design and audience outreach.

Justin Nobel won first place for Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature for “Radioactive Oil and Gas Waste May Lie Beneath a North Texas Elementary School,”⁠ co-published with the Texas Observer. The investigation reported on drilling waste beneath a school and a growing residential development in Johnson County, Texas.

Truthdig won first, second and third place for Best Community-Led Journalism. Magdala Louis and Lucnise Duquereste took first place for their reporting on Haiti; Suchit Chávez earned second place for “Beating Back Bukele’s War on ‘Gender Ideology,’” while Jessica Dos Santos Jardim took third for her writing on Venezuela.

Bill Blum won first place for Best News/Political Column for court politics. Conor Lynch placed third for his writing on politics and labor. Tamara Pearson received second place for Best Photojournalism on a Website for “After Resisting Narco Groups, Mexican Indigenous Towns Are Being Erased,” Eli Valley took second place for Best Editorial/Political Cartoon for “The Clarifier.”

Pablo Ortega, Sharon Romeo, Andrew Clippingdale and Myke Allen won first place for Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign for the Truthdig holiday campaign.

Truthdig placed third for Best Online-Only News Site and third for Best Overall Website Design. James Dwyer and Soo Kim won second place for Best Home Page Design.

“We launched Truthdig with a clear purpose: to publish journalism that digs beneath the headlines, challenges powerful interests and makes room for voices too often left out. At a time when independent journalism is under attack, I’m proud of what this team has accomplished and grateful to our readers and supporters who make Truthdig’s work possible,” said Truthdig publisher Zuade Kaufman.