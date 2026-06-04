After Resisting Narco Groups, Mexican Indigenous Towns Are Being Erased

David Sanchez Luna, a community police officer, spoke at a community assembly, as well as to members of the press and an observation mission on May 23. He said that in 2014, Los Ardillos began harassing the community, demanding tributes and offering them trucks and weapons in exchange for being able to travel through the region. Not able to tolerate such treatment, the communities were forced to provide their own defense. “We had no choice, because we are Indigenous Nahua people, and the government never looks out for us,” he said.