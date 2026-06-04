After Resisting Narco Groups, Mexican Indigenous Towns Are Being Erased

After Resisting Narco Groups, Mexican Indigenous Towns Are Being ErasedJune 4, 2026 Indigenous communities are being drone-bombed, torched and dispossessed to clear the way for mining companies and criminal groups. 14 photos
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In Alcozacán, one of the four communities attacked, people organize through regular assemblies. They do not expect much from the state, which has shown little interest in alleviating paving local roads or providing basic infrastructure like health care clinics.
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This home in Tula, likely hit by a drone bomb, has completely collapsed. After Los Ardillos bombed and shot at residents for four days, they burnt fields and set fire to crops, homes and community buildings.
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This man, who preferred not to give his name, showed me his destroyed home in Tula. It was likely hit by a drone and later burned down. In one corner, metal springs were all that was left of his bed. He said he is now staying with his sister.
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The corn outside one home was still smouldering.
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After fleeing his home, this man returned almost two weeks later to see what he could salvage. There was nothing left. The baby goat he carries had been attacked by hungry dogs. Another of his goats was shot by Los Ardillos.
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A goat wandered amongst the burnt rubble of another destroyed home. Like many abandoned animals, she was scrounging for food. Tula and Xicotlán were dotted with hungry goats, pigs, chickens and turkeys.
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Everyday people lost their homes and animals. Farmers lost their machinery, food stocks and livelihood.
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After losing their homes, residents said they want justice — for the criminals to be punished.
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This municipal building in Tula was set on fire. It was clear on the inside that someone had thrown petrol on the walls of every room.
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Community police in olive uniforms watch over the town of Alcozacán. One community police member said, “We are all scared by what has happened. We had to defend ourselves, some of us were killed. The government did nothing, they always come by later. In reality, we are discriminated against. We are forcibly disappeared. We are murdered.” Three community police killed in the attacks were buried on May 20.
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A community assembly in Alcozacán was attended by hundreds of people. The attacks by Los Ardillos didn’t just destroy homes, they also aimed to destroy the basis of community organizing and collective defense of the land. When families abandon their lands, communities lose their capacity to resist. The roads become deserted, and the territory changes hands.
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David Sanchez Luna, a community police officer, spoke at a community assembly, as well as to members of the press and an observation mission on May 23. He said that in 2014, Los Ardillos began harassing the community, demanding tributes and offering them trucks and weapons in exchange for being able to travel through the region. Not able to tolerate such treatment, the communities were forced to provide their own defense. “We had no choice, because we are Indigenous Nahua people, and the government never looks out for us,” he said.
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Community organizing in the region involves cultural activities and workshops, including those tailored for children and older residents.
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On May 23, locals marched through the streets of Alcozacán demanding an end to the attacks and punishment for those responsible for the recent murders and destruction. They also demanded paved roads, more teachers and access to health care.