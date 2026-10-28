The easiest way to measure the size of Nov. 3’s coming Democratic wave is to count the number of times someone tells you what it means, which constituency gets the credit and which policy drew them in — before any of it happens. For centrist pundits, this is sometimes a sop to buddies still on the job, but mostly it’s knowing your ideological lane and rooting for its priors. Both land on the same part of the political consultancy invoice marked “expectations management.”

Anyone reading the tea leaves of an election not yet happened is absolutely not your friend — doubly so if they started that way. As delicious as each anonymous disclosure from a Republican strategist predicting fallen skies in State X or Race Y might be, these people are still on the clock. A conservative hack telling you that a candidate is about to get bodied by 10 points is doubling an expected five-point loss so they can claim their genius made up for the other five (while at the same time delegitimizing whatever Democratic mandate emerges for only netting half of their projections).

Expectations management can be a more kinetic process, too. On Thursday, Attorney General Todd Blanche refused to rule out intervening to stop states from certifying elections. On Friday, the Justice Department preemptively sued Alaska to block the results of its Senate race if the Republican loses. Meanwhile, Federal Communications Commission enforcer Brendan Carr is currently attempting to intimidate national media outlets into not reporting on how the president’s poll numbers are in the pit beneath the outhouse and put him about neck deep.

He may be taking a cue from His Lowness’ adopted state of Florida. Here, the state Republican Party, prosecutors loyal to the animate political corpse of our loser governor and the acting attorney general are all threatening to punish news outlets that report on — as well as TV stations that carry ads about — a grand jury report. It’s already ominous enough on basic free society grounds, especially in a state whose climate sells the banana republic vibe miserably well. But you can tell how dismally low all parties’ expectations are about what happens when its details become common knowledge.

Anyone reading the tea leaves of an election not yet happened is absolutely not your friend.

A conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud that implicates James Uthmeier as he attempts to make his attorney general job permanent is bad enough. That it also implicates then-Attorney General and current Sen. Ashley Moody, in the middle of a race for her seat against Angie Nixon, makes it much worse. That it turns out that Uthmeier and Moody were both involved in a scheme that resulted in $10 million for needy families becoming an illegal war chest for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans? That’s a little too much, a wafer-thin mint too far. By the time you realize the money was used to defeat recreational marijuana legalization, a whole other army has been slain in conservatives’ tireless war on metaphor. We’ve become so accustomed to active measures stripping our lives of subtext that they don’t register as such.

Keeping in Florida — where you can experience next year’s national conservative atrocity today — we have entire management agencies dedicated to conservative expectations of electoral competitiveness. Felons without enough income to legally determine whether they’ve complied with an opaque poll tax system of fees use their constitutionally restored voting rights at risk of the legal depredations of a kinetic state “vote fraud” goon squad they can afford even less. That threat sits as a Klanful garnish on existing restrictions on voter registration, intentional shortages in voting machines and times in minority- and student-heavy districts, decennial gerrymandering and the mid-decade gerrymanders intended to save Trump from a midterm wave he’s amply earned. There’s no more thorough expectations management in American politics than Republicans’ decades-long commitment to suppressing a fair vote they know they cannot win.

Expectations management by the legacy media works a little differently. Given its talent pool, format and the voices it allows to establish facts via declaration, it exists to metabolize the same McKinsey-brained donor-fondling brands, policies and playbooks currently hollowing the Democratic Party, along with the rest of America. Whatever the outcome — which, at the billable hours level, is irrelevant — progressive failure and disappointment will be assigned according to whatever metric carries that conceit the furthest.

Elections do a pretty good job of explaining themselves.

Likewise, donor-class prevailing wisdom is one metric away from being vindicated by any election result. Thanks in no small part to more than three decades of Democratic triangulation, these election narratives will be further defined by their proximity to conservatives and conservatism. Legitimacy will again be something for Republicans to lose, while Democratic representatives and voters remain a focus group whose sample size and validity can be disputed. In America, we have one political philosophy and one customer comment section. Paired with media framing eager to apply remaining non-leftist blame to a vision of Trump as a singular aberration and plug any remaining holes with “Elon Musk,” the rest of the GOP waits to be passively exculpated on the way to the resumption of normalcy. Their burden to respond amounts to tweaking the dials on their own hegemony, since this singular referendum can be filed away as nonprecedential. In this way, the more Democrats decisively win, the less it can ultimately need to matter.

Exhausted cynicism and Occam’s razor tell us that legacy media will do this because they are fundamentally conservative outlets. The decades of hounding Democratic presidents, withholding publication of reporting critical to Republicans, regularly printing lies and evincing a shameless enthusiasm for war and genocide all suggest this. It would explain why Trump’s eking out a 1.5% vote margin was treated as an epoch-making mandate, and why Democratic losses, victories, splits and intraparty debates provided equally urgent confirmations of the need to chide Democrats for mentioning that Muslims or transgender Americans have human rights. That the inevitable supermajorities promised for hiving off constituencies and practicing partisan self-censorship never flowed from elections predating Democrats adopting their current (attributed) policies on these hot button issues is math too precious to add to the model.

This leaves the satisfying and familiar explanation of cowardice. Maybe decades of death threats from conservative talking heads have taken their toll on outlets not known for full-throated defenses of these constituencies before the phone started ringing. Perhaps, like every loser in line to get certified by the Wallet Inspector, the temptation to think that one more nugget of appeasement will make the intimidation go away is too great not to give in to.

As for your own expectation management strategy, you should have none. For one thing, elections do a pretty good job of explaining themselves, at least in the big strokes, and any fair engagement with the finer points requires a degree of patience weeks and months longer than the midterm news cycle can abide. For another, this is just the beginning. Whatever causes are settled on, as the cause for a blue wave and as a means for selling one’s consultant services for 2028, the only thing it ultimately means is what we make it mean.

No one voting at home needs to call a Nebraska diner to ask the locals there how they feel about Trump now. They do need to call their newly elected or reelected Democratic representative to congratulate them, share a list of priorities for a Democratic Congress, and introduce themselves as the people who will spend the next two years with their foot on his or her neck. The existential crisis facing the Democratic Party arrives the moment they regain power — and run out of excuses for not meeting the expectations that they use it.