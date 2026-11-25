This story was originally published by Sentient.

Jiménez has worked on New York dairy farms for nearly two decades, long enough to raise three children in the state and cultivate his own vegetable garden. Between 12-hour shifts tending calves, he finds pockets of time to organize with Alianza Agrícola, a collective of immigrant dairy farmworkers in New York state. This includes visiting nearby farms to educate workers on how to defend their rights, both as immigrants and agricultural workers with high-risk jobs. Sometimes this information can mean the difference between life and death.

There is one particularly vulnerable group of farmworkers he still struggles to reach: those who hold H-2A visas that allow them to live and work in the U.S. for up to 10 months per year.

Most Americans have eaten food harvested by H-2A farmworkers, a binational migrant workforce that represents one-sixth of the nation’s farmworkers. Yet their contributions to U.S. agriculture often remain out of sight for the same reason that Jiménez struggles to reach them: they live under the tight control of their employers who provide them with shared housing, limited transportation and their visa sponsorship.

The H-2A program looks increasingly like the future of farm labor in the United States.

“They tell me I cannot go to the house where they live because the supervisor is circling around and they do not want to have problems. They’re afraid,” Jiménez said in Spanish. He asked to be identified only by his last name.

Under New York law, farmworkers are guaranteed the right to receive visitors, including in employer-owned housing, but it’s still hard to enforce this under a system where, as Jiménez put it, “the bosses have control over everything.”

On its current trajectory, the H-2A program looks increasingly like the future of farm labor in the United States. The number of H-2A visas issued annually has ballooned in recent years, surpassing 315,000 in 2024. These workers, largely from Mexico, South Africa and countries in Central America have become indispensable to some of the most labor-intensive agricultural jobs, including harvesting crops that expose workers to poisonous residues in the process, like tobacco and sugarcane.

But the dairy industry is a notable exception. It is largely barred from recruiting H-2A farmworkers due to a regulatory barrier: The H-2A program is limited to seasonal jobs, which are uncommon in the year-round dairy industry. Dairy and other livestock farms are among the few agricultural industries that still rely almost exclusively on a local workforce, often made up of immigrants who permanently reside in the United States.

However, this could change as the dairy industry ramps up its lobbying effort to recruit H-2A workers, a move that has the backing of the Trump administration. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has called the proposed H-2A expansion into the dairy industry her “utmost priority” while at the helm of her department.

“What we’re worried about is workers being treated inhumanely.”

The H-2A program is being touted by the administration as a legal solution to farmworker shortages, but these shortages have also worsened under the administration’s mass deportation agenda and shuttering of the Southern border, following the Biden administration’s near-total ban on asylum.

These policy changes have left the H-2A program as a rare legal avenue into the U.S., hitting record recruitment levels under the Trump administration while poised to grow even further if the livestock industry is permitted to fully participate.

Meanwhile, farmworker advocates warn that scaling up the H-2A program could increase the risk of labor and human rights abuses, including human trafficking, while driving down farmworker wages across the livestock industry.

“We don’t have a philosophical objection to letting people come here to work, and we’re not out to cause a labor crisis for no particular reason,” said Nathan Leys, a staff attorney at FarmSTAND. “What we’re worried about is workers being treated inhumanely, and just making life easier for agricultural employers without putting any additional safeguards into the program. That is something that worries me a lot.”

Wage cuts could cause more financial strain

In October 2025, the Department of Labor changed how it calculates the hourly minimum wage for H-2A farmworkers, known as the Adverse Effect Wage Rate, or AEWR. This change immediately set into effect the most sweeping wage cuts in modern U.S. agricultural history. And these changes could go further: Two bills pending before Congress seek to expand the H-2A program to livestock farms.

Sentient’s latest analysis shows how these wage cuts could significantly deepen if the H-2A program expands to include year-round jobs on hog, poultry and dairy farms. In many states, these livestock farmworkers could see their annual wages cut in half or more.

These wage cuts have taken a sharp toll on H-2A farmworkers hired for seasonal jobs on U.S. farms. Sentient previously interviewed an H-2A crop farmworker whose hourly wages dropped by 30%, from $16.16 in 2025 to $11.15 in 2026, jeopardizing his finances and health. Under pressure not to miss a day of pay, he worked even while exhibiting clear signs of heat illness, which can lead to death if untreated.

This is the bleak reality of what pay cuts mean for an already low-wage workforce, a level of financial strain that can quickly become life-threatening.

Following a methodology first developed by the Economic Policy Institute, Sentient compared average annual pay for hog, poultry and dairy farmworkers in 2025, based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data, with annual pay under the H-2A baseline wage rules for 2026-27. The analysis builds on the Economic Policy Institute’s figures and those compiled for a Sentient report in January, and includes only states with at least 100 employees per industry.

Dairy workers could see pay cuts in almost every state that fits this definition.

The findings are stark. If the dairy industry transitions to hiring H-2A visa holders, dairy workers could see pay cuts in almost every state that fits this definition. The sole exception is Puerto Rico — the only U.S. territory included in our analysis. In Georgia, the largest milk producer in the southeastern United States, the H-2A baseline wage is nearly 67% lower than the 2025 average state dairy industry wage, a difference of $39,892 per year.

For hog and poultry operations, farmworkers on year-round H-2A visas would earn pay below the 2025 industry average in every state. Poultry workers in Mississippi and Alabama would be hit especially hard, with a difference of more than 70%. In Alabama, it amounts to $54,233 per year. And in Iowa, the nation’s largest hog producer, which employed over 4,500 people in the industry in 2025, a workforce of H-2A workers would be paid 49% less than the previous average or $26,987.

H-2A workers would be paid much less almost everywhere, as projected H-2A wages are more than $10,000 lower per year than the average 2025 farmworker wage in all but a handful of states. In almost a third of states, the modeled wage gap exceeds $30,000 a year.

“The cuts are going to be so drastic that I think employers are going to be incentivized to just replace all those area workers with H-2A workers,” said Daniel Costa, the director of immigration law and policy research at the Economic Policy Institute.

The future of this wage is up in the air. In August, a federal judge ruled the new wage methodology unlawful and ordered the Department of Labor to develop a different way of determining the baseline pay of H-2A farmworkers by Dec. 30. “We don’t know yet what the new rule will look like,” Costa told Sentient by email. “DOL could come back and do a similar rule, if they correct the procedural aspects of how they went about issuing the rule and their reasoning.”

Until the Department of Labor issues a new methodology, H-2A farmworkers are still being paid under this unlawful wage structure. Yet this structure could also become permanent through one of the pending bills seeking to expand the H-2A program, proposed by House Agricultural Committee Chair Glenn Thompson. The bill would codify this wage rule into law, and therefore override any new methodology issued by the Department of Labor.

A guaranteed subclass of workers

How is such a large projected wage cut possible? The answer hinges on how the new baseline wage for H-2A farmworkers is calculated.

The new rule divides farmworkers into two classes of wage earners, a system designed, in theory, to pay farmworkers based on skill level. Yet the entry-level class of wage earners, known as skill level I, is a sweeping category that includes 92% of H-2A farmworkers, according to the Department of Labor’s own projection. This tiered system allows the vast majority of H-2A farmworkers to be paid significantly lower wages than in previous years — at the 17th percentile of farmworker wages in their region.

Cutting even further into hourly wages, this rule also allows employers to deduct housing costs directly from H-2A farmworkers’ pay. In Mississippi, when accounting for the housing deduction, the H-2A minimum wage at skill level I is just $8.84 per hour.

This structure establishes a “mathematically guaranteed subclass of workers,” according to Nathan Leys of FarmSTAND. So far, he has observed farmworkers being swept into this subclass without much apparent oversight. “A lot of positions are being certified as skill level I, and it doesn’t seem like DOL is doing a whole lot of double-checking to make sure that those positions really are appropriately classified as skill level I,” Leys told Sentient.

This rule also allows employers to deduct housing costs directly from H-2A farmworkers’ pay.

There is also evidence of H-2A consultants pushing to classify employees as skill level I to lower wages. In November 2025, just a few weeks into the new wage rule was introduced, Daniel Ross, an attorney who specializes in H-2A labor law hosted a virtual meeting to discuss this “celebratory moment.” Over Zoom, after stating “everything we say here today is meant to be general, high-level guidance,” he told an audience of labor contractors and employers to classify jobs as skill level I, rather than the higher-paid skill level II, even at the risk of this being flagged by a state workforce agency as a deficiency in the initial review of H-2A requests.

If a state workforce agency flags the skill level I classification for correction, “my advice would be don’t concede right away. Like, fight back. Tell them, ‘No, we’ll take this to the certifying officer,’” said Ross, who works for Seso Inc., a company that assists contractors and employers in recruiting H-2A farmworkers. He said this while presenting a slide with examples of state workforce agencies allegedly backing down from a stricter approach to broadening the level 1 category to include more experienced workers. Sentient reached out to Ross but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

This meeting appeared to be attended by some of the largest H-2A labor contractors who are hired by farms to recruit and oversee farmworkers. Participants in the Zoom chat included representatives of Empire Farm Labor Contractor, which has recruited over 4,000 H-2A farmworkers to date in 2026, and Overlook Harvesting, which has recruited over 3,500 H-2A farmworkers over the same period, according to federal H-2A data.

Sentient’s analysis is based on the skill level I wages, including the house reduction, which may reflect an even larger figure than the Department of Labor’s projection of 92%, given the push to widen the classification of this “subclass” of workers.

A ripple effect for all farmworkers

These wage cuts depress the wages of all farmworkers, regardless of immigration status, including U.S. citizens and undocumented workers. This is due to a longstanding rule that requires farmworkers in “corresponding” positions — in other words, those who perform similar jobs on the same farm — be paid at least the H-2A wage, a legal obligation aimed at ensuring that H-2A farmworkers don’t displace the existing workforce.

Yet historically the H-2A minimum wage was higher than the state-level minimum wage, raising the wage floor for all farmworkers. Sentient’s calculations show how the current H-2A minimum wage does just the opposite, undercutting the wages of all livestock workers.

This is already playing out on some dairy farms. For instance, Riverview’s controversial megadairy in Morris, Minnesota, recently received approval to hire H-2A farmworkers for 28 weeks for a rate of just $12.92, when including the housing deduction — the skill level I tier of wages for a job that may include repairing broken water lines, helping in the milking parlor with “cold stressed cows” and clearing snow from the feed alleys.

If local workers apply for this same job, they’d be paid the H-2A minimum wage, without the housing deduction: $14.60 per hour over 40 hours per week, according to the job order. This would amount to $16,352 over the course of the 28-week position (or $30,368 if this job were hypothetically extended to a year), significantly less than the current annual wage of dairy workers in Minnesota of $53,896.

Wage cuts of this magnitude threaten to push farmworkers across the country, workers who are already struggling to afford rising food and housing costs, into deeper financial strain. Jiménez currently makes $19.20 per hour, working nearly 80 hours per week, but this could be undercut if New York dairies hire H-2A workers at the skill level 1 rate of $13.62 per hour.

“It is a day-to-day struggle because we cannot send our children to college,” Jiménez said, elevating his voice above the din of farm machinery and mooing in the background of the phone call. “We still cannot advance to another level. We will always be workers.”

Expanding executive power over labor

At the World Dairy Expo in September, Rollins acknowledged the limits of her authority when asked about her plans for a “true, year-round H-2A program specifically for dairy” at a press conference. “The challenge is that this is a congressionally authorized program that very clearly states ‘seasonal,’” Rollins said before a crowd of dairy producers, agribusiness leaders and journalists gathered in Wisconsin.

She explained that the USDA doesn’t write the rules for the H-2A program. “The Department of Labor, in partnership with USCIS [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] and Homeland Security — they write the rules and the regulations,” said Rollins. And revising the seasonality requirement, the primary barrier for the dairy industry, would require Congress’ intervention.

Still, Rollins assured the crowd that “we are making progress” toward expanding the H-2A program while “we hopefully wait for Congress quickly to make some changes.”

In the future, Rollins could be given authority to expand the H-2A program to even more industries and rewrite many of its rules. Thompson’s proposed legislation, the Securing Agriculture’s Workforce Act, would give the secretary of agriculture the broad authority to “issue rules to define agricultural labor or services’’ opening the doors for more industries to be defined as agriculture at the discretion of the agriculture secretary, a presidentially appointed position.

Rollins could be given authority to expand the H-2A program to even more industries.

The bill would consolidate the power of the executive branch over labor decisions, giving “both the secretary of agriculture, as well as the secretary of labor the authority that neither one of them has had in the past,” said Diego Iñiguez-López, director of government affairs at the United Farmworkers Foundation, one of the signatories to a letter urging Congress to oppose this legislation in part because of its “executive overreach.”

The legislation would also give the secretary of labor authority to change protections established by Congress, allowing the secretary to “completely rewrite that and eliminate certain statutory protections,” Iñiguez-López told Sentient. “So it’s essentially Congress giving its own authority to the executive branch for it to never receive it back again.”

If passed, this legislation would also automatically expand the definition of “agriculture” to include new sectors, including some meat processing and slaughtering jobs that are currently considered manufacturing. This would enable another H-2A expansion into a highly injury-prone line of work that currently employs many legal immigrants, including those with temporary protected status targeted for removal by the Trump administration.

Sidelining farmworker advocates

The proposed Securing Agriculture’s Workforce Act is based on policy recommendations from the House Agriculture Committee’s Agricultural Labor Working Group, a bipartisan task force of 14 legislators formed in June 2023.

Just a few weeks after its formation, the task force sought input from some of the largest meat industry trade groups. On July 19, 2023, the group of legislators hosted a discussion on how “panelists’ industries would benefit if the H-2A program is expanded,” according to the meeting summary.

Industry leaders from the Meat Institute, the Livestock Marketing Association and the National Milk Producers Federation, along with the National Alliance of Forest Owners, made the case for extending the visa program to dairy farms, meat processors, livestock auctions and jobs in forestry. These recommendations became central to Thompson’s legislative proposal.

“Farm employers know they can violate the law.”

In Sept. 20, 2023, the Agriculture Committee working group invited farmworker advocates and labor experts, including Costa of the Economic Policy Institute, to provide feedback on labor conditions. Costa told Sentient he was surprised to learn that the legislators tasked with developing reforms for the H-2A program didn’t seem to know how federal oversight of H-2A farmworkers’ rights works.

“They didn’t know which federal agency was in charge of enforcing the wage and hour laws for farmworkers, which was something I explained to them,” Costa said.

“They also never heard of Operation Blooming Onion, one of the biggest trafficking cases in history that involved H-2A,” he said. This resulted in a landmark federal indictment in 2021, following a multiyear federal investigation exposing how a trafficking ring recruited over 100 farmworkers on H-2A visas under false pretenses and then forced them to harvest Vidalia onions at gunpoint, under the threat of violence.

The roundtable panelists recommended that the Department of Labor strengthen its enforcement of labor protections. “Farm employers know they can violate the law and it is highly unlikely that they will ever be investigated,” Costa wrote in a follow-up letter to the Agriculture Labor Working Group sent in November 2023.

But unlike the concerns of industries, Thompson’s draft legislation doesn’t include any of the labor concerns raised during this discussion.

Handshake deal with Trump administration

There is also the potential for some dairy producers to expand recruitment of H-2A farmworkers in advance of any congressional action. In June, the Trump administration issued guidance on the dairy industry’s recruitment of these workers, which some advocates and agribusiness leaders alike interpreted as a signal to the industry that the current administration will be more lenient.

This informal expansion, as it has been interpreted by some, came in the form of a memo issued by the Department of Homeland Security clarifying that “dairy can involve H-2A eligible temporary or seasonal labor, no matter that dairy cows can require milking or other types of work year-round.”

This reiterates what is already longstanding federal policy, raising more questions than answers.

“Frankly, I find the memo confusing because the memo itself doesn’t seem to change anything, and yet the way it’s been presented is almost as if ‘Oh, look, this is a change,’’’ said Maggie Gray, an associate professor of political science at Adelphi University whose research has focused on H-2A farmworkers. If the rules haven’t changed, this prompts the question, she said, of “What’s actually going on here?”

“It does seem that this policy memorandum is some sort of invitation,” Gray said. Reading between the lines, she ventured a speculation: “Perhaps what it’s saying is that the Department of Labor will be more liberal in considering the requests that come in,” she said, referring to the jobs orders that outline the terms and conditions of H-2A roles. Yet she was hesitant to commit to this interpretation, reiterating, “again, I find it confusing.”

“It does seem that this policy memorandum is some sort of invitation.”

Under the rules of the H-2A program, employers aren’t allowed to arbitrarily splice year-round jobs into seasonal positions. Instead, seasonal jobs must be tied to “a certain time of year by an event or pattern, such as a short annual growing cycle,” which is easy to define on most crop farms but harder to point to on a livestock operation.

What the memo does provide is very specific guidance on how the dairy industry could meet this requirement. “It’s almost a road map. The USCIS policy statement almost tells you what you have to say in your job description to already get approved,” said Greg Schell, a lawyer at Southern Migrant Legal Services. “Say this. Don’t say this. Don’t say milk the cows. That’s the wrong thing to say,” given that milking cows is a daily, rather than seasonal, task.

Agribusiness leaders appear to agree with this interpretation. On Aug. 13, Cornell University’s agriculture workforce development program hosted a meeting for dairy farmers interested in the H-2A program and provided an update on the memo.

“There’s a legislative process ongoing, which would make a lot of those more wide open for dairy,” said Richard Stup, director of Cornell University’s Agricultural Workforce Development Program, at the meeting. “But right now, there’s a more narrow window.”

“The law isn’t changing, but the eyes that are looking at it are thinking about it a little bit differently,” said John Hollay, president and CEO of the National Council of Agricultural Employers and a panelist in the meeting.

The future of dairy farmworker organizing

As the H-2A visa program expands, it could not only result in the displacement of long-term dairy farmworkers but also their organizing efforts.

Alianza Agricola’s origin story is telling. About a decade ago, Jiménez and a group of around 10 friends decided to educate themselves on how undocumented immigrants could obtain driver’s licenses in New York. They became leaders in the Green Light Driver’s License Campaign, knocking on doors in New York to make their case.

“Many people joined us as allies to raise our voice too.”

“We started to arrive at many universities and churches to convince people that having a driver’s license was necessary for immigrants and they believed in us. Many people joined us as allies to raise our voice too,” said Jiménez. “Little by little we were gaining strength and we came to form our group: Alianza Agrícola.”

A few years later in 2019, their organization landed a historic victory: passage of a law guaranteeing driver’s licenses to all New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status — a win that has continued to matter. They rely on these licenses to travel to farms, workers’ housing and the state’s Capitol building to push for legislative demands.

This victory required years of building support in New York communities, which was in some ways more feasible because of Jiménez’s long-term dairy job. This dangerous work comes with one distinct advantage: It can provide a level of geographic stability and steady wages that is increasingly rare in agriculture. As Costa observed, some year-round farmworkers can still have a “salary that is above the poverty line and that can sustain a family.”

If the dairy industry succeeds in its efforts to hire more H-2A farmworkers, it will likely make it harder for workers like Jiménez to organize. Yet Jiménez is not one to be deterred. He plans to continue to look for a way “to spend time with H-2A farmworkers outside their houses,” he said. “It’s difficult to convince them to get together,” he added, given that they “always have limitations to be able to go out as well.” But he hopes to bring them into his fold of organizing. After all, their lives and wages are bound up together.