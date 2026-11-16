This article was originally published at Barn Raiser.

I was a beginning farmer when Earl Butz, President Richard Nixon’s secretary of agriculture, told us to plant from fence row to fence row.

It was 1973. We were going to feed the world. Farmers were encouraged to expand, specialize and produce more. Many diversified farms became increasingly dependent on selling grain on national and international markets.

Then came the 1980s Farm Crisis.

Interest rates soared. Commodity prices collapsed. Land values fell. Farmers who had borrowed to expand were left carrying the debt. Some of the best farmers I knew lost everything. I managed to keep farming, but nearly 50 years later, I can tell you that surviving and prospering are two very different things.

What troubles me most isn’t simply what happened during the Farm Crisis. It’s what happened afterward.

The election should be a warning for those now in control of our government.

Power in Washington changed hands repeatedly. Republicans promised to free farmers from government interference. Democrats promised to protect family farms. Both provided assistance when farm incomes collapsed. But while Washington debated how much help farmers needed, lawmakers enabled decades of consolidation that concentrated power in a handful of companies over nearly every aspect of the food supply chain.

Farmers were told to become more efficient. We did. Meanwhile, the deck was stacked against us. Today, price fixing allows fewer buyers to set the terms of what farmers get paid. At the same time, fewer suppliers compete to sell farmers what they need, raising the price for everything from seed to fertilizer to equipment.

We became better at producing crops but we lost the economic independence that once made farming a path to prosperity. And what happened to farmers has been happening to working Americans across the country.

The midterm elections should be a warning for those now in control of our government, but will it be?

Democrats won control of Congress on Nov. 3, flipping seats in traditionally Republican strongholds. The more important story isn’t simply who won. It’s why voters reconsidered their political loyalties.

Across rural America, families struggle with rising costs, declining opportunity, disappearing businesses and the loss of essential services. They work harder without seeing the prosperity their work should make possible. Many are one setback — be it an automobile breakdown or a medical bill — from losing everything.

Voters had different motivations, but the results created an opportunity for politicians willing to confront these economic frustrations.

Consider four newly elected senators:

Iowa’s Josh Turek campaigned for agricultural competition, right to repair and country-of-origin labeling — policies giving farmers greater independence.

Texas’ James Talarico challenged corporate monopolies and concentrated wealth while emphasizing higher wages and economic opportunity.

Kansas’ Adam Hamilton addressed domestic fertilizer production, rural healthcare and rising energy costs.

Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed made corporate concentration, including the power of dominant agricultural suppliers, a central economic concern.

Their campaigns differed, but each spoke to Americans losing control over economic decisions shaping their lives. Their election may have changed the balance of political power. It did not automatically change the economic priorities of those who still hold that power.

Change will only happen if established lawmakers embrace reform. Turnover in the agriculture committees has created such an opening.

At least a dozen House Agriculture Committee members and seven Senate Agriculture Committee members are expected to depart. Defeated incumbents include Reps. Zach Nunn, Derrick Van Orden, Monica De La Cruz and Rob Bresnahan and Sen. Roger Marshall.

With Democrats assuming committee leadership, Congress can reconsider the direction of American farm policy.

For too long, Washington has focused on helping farmers survive while paying too little attention to whether markets allow them to earn a living. As a result, farmers have been living from one bailout to the next.

Change will only happen if established lawmakers embrace reform.

Farm programs and safety nets matter. But government payments cannot create another meatpacker bidding on a rancher’s cattle or another fertilizer supplier competing for a farmer’s business.

A government payment can help a farmer survive a bad market. It cannot make that market competitive, allowing the farmer and the rural communities to thrive.

That is the question the new agriculture committees must confront. The problem extends beyond agriculture.

When workers have fewer employers competing for their labor, they lose bargaining power. When small businesses face dominant suppliers, they lose independence. When consumers lack meaningful choices, companies face less pressure to offer better prices.

Competition disciplines economic power.

Businesses should be free to earn profits. Competitors should be free to challenge those profits by offering something better. That is how capitalism is supposed to work.

Instead, Washington increasingly relies on government assistance to compensate Americans for economic conditions it has failed to correct.

A safety net catches people when they fall. A competitive economy gives them somewhere to climb. We need both.

Economists sometimes call the alternative “predistribution” — creating competitive markets where workers, farmers and businesses can earn prosperity before government must supplement their incomes.

I call it making capitalism work.

Both parties helped create conditions allowing economic power to concentrate. Both tolerated markets where fewer corporations gained greater control over Americans’ livelihoods.

Both parties helped create conditions allowing economic power to concentrate.

Both must now decide whether to change course and answer voters’ outcry from the midterms.

I grew up believing in an American promise: If you worked hard, accepted responsibility and contributed to this country’s prosperity, you had a fair opportunity to build something of your own.

That promise never guaranteed equal outcomes. It promised opportunity.

The work ethic hasn’t disappeared. Too often, the opportunity has.

Washington changed hands in November.

Whether America changes will depend on whether Congress finally challenges the economic power taking opportunity away from the people who do the work.