With a new crop of Democratic senators and representatives heading to Congress in January, many are calling for their first order of business to be raising the federal minimum wage. Even Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who is vying for the position of House speaker and is known for being cautious, says raising the minimum wage is imperative.

The Associated Press reported that a survey of voters this month showed “about 9 in 10 voters said the cost of living was a ‘crucial’ or ‘major’ factor in their vote for Congress.”

Saru Jayaraman, the cofounder and president of One Fair Wage, which represents 14 million restaurant workers, says Democrats have a “mandate” to improve affordability — but argues that politicians should focus more on raising wages than lowering prices.

“While the cost of living can be brought under control, it can’t really fall,” she said. “It’s not going to happen, nor would economists really suggest that it’s a good thing to happen. It’s called deflation.”

“We have to bring the pay up to the cost of living.”

Instead, she said, “We have to bring the pay up to the cost of living.”

The federal minimum wage stands at a shockingly low $7.25 an hour and hasn’t been raised for nearly two decades. Many states have raised their own wage floors since then, but minimum wage workers in at least 20 states are stuck at this poverty level.

Raising it should be the first step for lawmakers elected on a wave of concerns about affordability.

The MIT Living Wage calculator offers concrete guidelines for the wages people need in order to survive. Jayaraman points out that “the least you need to live anywhere in the United States right now, including the cheapest county in the U.S., which is McLennan County, Texas, is $25 an hour if you have even one dependent.”

In April, Democratic Reps. Delia C. Ramirez and Jesús “Chuy” García of Illinois, Lateefah Simon of California and Analilia Mejia of New Jersey introduced the Living Wage for All Act, which would raise the wage floor to $25 an hour nationwide. The measure currently has 35 cosponsors, while the Senate version of the bill has four cosponsors.

While $25 may sound like a large jump from $7.25, the legislation calls for the increase to be phased in over six years, and Jayaraman sees it as “a very slow and reasonable pathway to get closer to the cost of living.”

The standard opposition to raising wages is that it leads to job losses. But there is plenty of evidence to the contrary. In states like California and New York, economists found that low-wage workers saw higher wages and more jobs after the states raised their minimum wages to $15 an hour, more than double the federal minimum.

“When working people earn more, they spend it,” said Jayaraman, which in turn creates more jobs. “It doesn’t go to the Cayman Islands or a Swiss bank account like it would when we cut taxes for the wealthy. Instead, when you put more money in people’s pockets … they are spending it in the economy to survive, and therefore the economy does better.”

“When working people earn more, they spend it.”

In an exit poll of 10,000 midterm voters from around the nation, nearly 90% of respondents felt that raising the minimum wage to $25 an hour was somewhat, very, or one of the most important issues for them.

The idea is so popular, in fact, that last year some MAGA supporters were circulating a viral social media post falsely claiming that President Donald Trump had signed an executive order to raise the wage floor to $25. (Unfortunately, he didn’t.)

Still, there is an expectation that Trump will veto all vongressional legislation in 2027 to ensure Democrats can’t claim any wins. But Jayaraman urged Congress to pass it anyway. If the president does veto the wage hike, the opposition party can use it to their benefit in the next campaign.

And if he signs it, everyone wins.