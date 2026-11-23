This article was originally published at Barn Raiser.

On Nov. 19, 14 Democratic senators plus Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who caucuses with the Democrats, led by party leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., crossed over to vote with Republicans and pass permitting deregulation supported by President Donald Trump. For rural voters, who were a key factor in recent Democratic Senate wins in Ohio, Maine, Kansas, Iowa and Texas, among others, this was a gut punch.

Rural voters have led the way in their opposition to unregulated data center construction that has often brought higher energy costs, environmental pollution and water shortages, along with the AI boom that raises enormous concerns on its own.

The vote for Democrats nationally shifted plus 15% in rural counties. In Ohio, Maine and Kansas, rural voters were significant in voting against new data center construction in ballot measures; nationally, data center development was defeated in 52 of 53 ballot measures. Yet Schumer, the Senate minority leader, and 14 of his colleagues supported the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) just two weeks after the election, and in a lame duck Congress. The legislation, which still needs House approval, would eliminate federal environmental regulation of new pipelines and other infrastructure essential for data centers. Natural gas pipelines directly connecting to data centers are likely a key outcome of the legislation.

For rural voters … this was a gut punch.

The bill could not have even been debated on the Senate floor without support from at least seven Democrats. Amazingly, in just six weeks this legislation would have faced a Democratic majority on the Environment and Public Works Committee and the Senate floor, and scheduling the floor debate would be up to the majority leader. All of this makes Democratic support for the legislation more alarming.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., was a key leader against BAAJA and will likely be the chair of the environment committee in the new Congress. He was joined by Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who is a candidate for majority leader when the Democratic Caucus votes on Dec. 1.

For those of us in rural America, and progressives everywhere, we have everything at stake in who is elected to lead the Senate. With our two-party system, the fight to define what the Democratic Party stands for is almost as important as beating Trump. Rural voters are most often party unaffiliated, or so-called independents, and vote for candidates based on issues, policies and general orientation.

Disappointingly, BAAJA was enthusiastically championed by the AFL-CIO. The labor federation scored the vote for each senator, right and wrong, despite widespread opposition from environmental and progressive groups. The building and construction trades dominate federation decision-making whenever union construction jobs are involved, even when, as in this case, unregulated AI development is a direct threat to other union work and the communities where union members live.

This union support also provided cover to those Democratic senators who are closely tied to Wall Street interests and funding, and who are in other instances the senators least supportive of unions. More importantly, the AFL action diminishes needed enthusiasm from its coalition partners for workers’ rights legislation.

Disappointingly, BAAJA was enthusiastically championed by the AFL-CIO.

The coalition supporting Van Hollen as majority leader is already getting a boost from both senators and grassroots groups opposing the permitting legislation. Van Hollen contends that defining issues like BAAJA are exactly why leadership change is necessary. In order to win, he would need about two-thirds of those who voted against BAAJA to vote for him as leader. At a recent press conference, Van Hollen was joined by Merkley and Tim Kaine, D-Va., focused on reforming Senate procedure in the new Congress that could bring more legislation to the floor for a final vote. Currently, 60 votes are needed for initial cloture, and without adoption of that motion, there is no discussion, debate or an up or down vote.

In addition to data centers and AI, filibuster reform, democracy legislation, ending the war in Iran, cutting military spending and healthcare reform will define the leadership election.

Schumer will depend, in large measure, on his recruitment of many of the 12 new Democratic senators-elect, and the fundraising for their campaigns. But the source of those funds, particularly in primaries that determined the party’s candidates, is also a negative for Schumer. In Maine, Michigan and other states, Schumer and his Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee intervened in the primaries against progressive candidates. The leadership vote is by secret ballot, but most senators will announce their vote publicly. A wide range of progressive groups is organizing massive phone campaigns to senators urging them to vote for Van Hollen. (Full disclosure, this effort includes Our Revolution, of which I am a board member).

Regardless of the leadership election outcome, organizing in rural communities around economic, environmental and core democracy issues will continue. After decades of drift to the right, it’s clear that rural voters can make a real difference, especially when candidates speak to the issues they most care about.