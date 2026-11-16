The dust had yet to settle on the midterms when rival factions of the Democratic Party rushed to take credit.

The results seemed to vindicate progressives and the politics of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. The Congressional Progressive Caucus will be welcoming more than 25 new members, including six who won in districts carried by President Donald Trump in 2024 and six Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates. As Politico put it, Sanders “lost the fight” a decade ago but “won the war” this month, with Democratic candidates “echoing versions” of his message and winning “in places that once seemed beyond Democrats’ reach.”

Centrist pundits, meanwhile, have sought to recast the party’s sweeping gains as a triumph for political moderation. In a memo, the corporate-funded centrist group Third Way declared that the “majority makers of 2026 were mainstream and moderate Democrats” who resisted the ideological lurch to the left. In the paper of record, the blue wave was attributed to the success of “moderates” who rejected the kind of “sweeping transformations championed by the party’s ascendant liberals.”

The results seemed to vindicate progressives.

But while it is true that the center-left New Democrat Coalition will be adding nearly 40 new members to its ranks, a closer look at their campaigns muddies the picture.

Consider Pat Ryan, Democratic congressman and member of the New Democrat Coalition. In a post on X, Ryan rejected the “same-old tired debate of whether Tuesday’s election results mean Democrats should be more progressive or more moderate.” Instead, he said, the results should be understood as the rejection of a “political and economic system rigged in favor of the top 1%.” Ryan went on to call out the “billionaires who sat [in the] front row at Trump’s inauguration,” the “AI oligarchs getting tax breaks to build a technology that could kill us all,” the “monopolies jacking up your prices,” and “UnitedHealth denying your insurance claims … while you go bankrupt.”

Now ask yourself, does Ryan sound more like Bernie Sanders or Third Way’s old favorite senator, Joe Manchin?

One can find many such cases of “moderate” and “centrist” Democrats deploying populist language that just a decade ago was associated with progressive wing of the Democratic Party. One need only look back two years to see how dramatic the shift in Democratic messaging has been. In an analysis of Democratic Senate campaign websites in 2024 and 2026, author and labor researcher Eric Blanc found that two years ago only six of 32 Democratic campaign website, or 19%, had any mention of “billionaires.” This year, that figure rose to 25 out of 32, or 78%. The change was most pronounced for challengers and open-seat candidates: in 2024, two out of 18 websites mentioned billionaires (11%); this year, that number soared to 20 out of 23 (87%).

“I think ‘populist’ meets the moment of our time.”

All the Senate candidates included by Third Way in its “moderate” camp adopted anti-billionaire messaging. Perhaps the most notable example is James Talarico, whom the mainstream press has put forward as one of their archetypal “moderate” Democrats. Talarico has been frequently contrasted with Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed. In an interview shortly after the election, CNN host Erin Burnett asked the Texas senator-elect whether he would “stand up to” to “far-left” members of his own party and specifically named El-Sayed.

The assumption here is that El-Sayed is to the far left of Talarico. But what is the basis for this assumption? While the two candidates clearly differ in style, and El-Sayed stands slightly to Talarico’s left on several issues (e.g., healthcare, Israel), the two candidates often sounded virtually identical on the campaign trail. Both railed against the billionaire class and vowed to get big money out of politics, and both focused their campaigns on making life more affordable for working people. If anything, Talarico’s rhetoric was even more centered on class, with the candidate framing the main divide in America as “top versus bottom” and vowing to take on “billionaire mega-donors” and their “puppet politicians” and “win power back for working people.”

In the end, the debate over whether the blue wave was powered by “moderates” or “progressives” is a distraction that eludes the fact that economic populism is what delivered Democrats their biggest midterm victory in over half a century.

In an interview with The New York Times shortly before the election, Texas Democrat and gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa explained to a somewhat perplexed interviewer why she chose to call herself a “populist” rather than a liberal or a progressive: “I think ‘populist’ meets the moment of our time. The one fight in this country is about economic power, and populism is about economic power.”

Like Talarico, Hinojosa went on to win her election, defeating three-term Gov. Greg Abbott. Republicans have since branded her a Venezuelan-style socialist due to her plan to freeze residential electricity rates on her first day in office. Hinojosa is, of course, one of the many “moderates” whom centrist pundits claim powered the blue wave. If Talarico and Hinojosa are the new face of Democratic moderation, then the party’s center of gravity has shifted in ways that we are only just beginning to understand.