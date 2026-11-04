Everything has changed.

A blue tsunami of epic proportions swept through Texas on Tuesday night, decimating the largest, most influential red state and ending the longest statewide shutout of any political party in the country. Democrats up and down the ticket, buoyed by national anger toward President Donald Trump, won seats they haven’t been viable contenders for in decades despite historic spending from their opponents.

Gov. Greg Abbott, the most powerful and well-resourced governor in modern Texas history, was unseated by Gina Hinojosa. Attorney General Ken Paxton, who in past elections cast off impeachment, indictment and infidelities, fell to James Talarico in his bid for the U.S. Senate. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the iron-fisted ruler of the Texas Senate, went down to a little known state representative. Republicans lost the attorney general’s office, one of the most influential legal positions in the country. The new map of congressional districts Republicans drew yielded them no gains — in fact, they lost one seat overall.

The only question remaining in the wee hours of Wednesday morning was whether Democrats would take control of the Texas House, and by what margins.

As the floodwaters recede, Texas’ first divided government in decades is left in its wake. Democrats will have to learn how to govern a state that has become the eighth-largest economy in the world since they last held this much power in the 1990s. Texas Republicans will be left to sort through the wreckage and chart a new path back to power.

First, both sides will have to emerge from what seems to be a collective shell shock gripping the governing class of the Lone Star State.

It was a devastating night for Republicans nationwide.

It was a devastating night for Republicans nationwide — a sharp repudiation of Trump and his policies. Deep red Texas had proven impervious to blue waves in the past, which perhaps explains Republicans’ willingness to take on extra liabilities this cycle, like running scandal-plagued Paxton for Senate and Bo French, known for racist social media posts, for railroad commissioner. After a bruising primary, the victors declined to rebuild bridges with the party’s more moderate, establishment types, dug in on tired culture war tropes and never found their footing after being blamed for welcoming in data centers and Flock cameras. Like Paxton, French lost.

Democrats, used to falling short of the hype that Texas might turn blue, were hopeful this year. Talarico led Paxton in almost every poll for months, pulling gubernatorial nominee Gina Hinojosa and the rest of the statewide ticket within striking distance of their better funded Republican opponents. They had someone running in every seat for the first time in modern history, preparing for some flips in close races.

But nothing could have prepared either side for what happened Tuesday night — a full flip of statewide political control on a scale unseen in this state since Reconstruction.

Based on pre-election projections, Jason Villalba, a former moderate Republican state House member and president of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, put together a model that showed Talarico winning and Hinojosa coming close. As the night went on, he shifted his projections to a better outlook for Democrats.

But he never could have imagined the wipeout that so thoroughly sidelined his party.

“I consider myself pretty plugged in, pretty astute and advised, and today caught me off guard in a way that I never expected, and I think that’s true for both sides,” he said.

“It’s a new day,” he said. “But what tomorrow holds, I have no idea.”

“Clear repudiation”

It was hard to believe Mayes Middleton was going to lose. Middleton, a wealthy oil and gas magnate and conservative state senator from Galveston, ran for attorney general vowing to continue the string of right-wing legal victories that has come to define the office on the national stage. He self-funded his primary, spending almost $20 million to define himself as “MAGA Mayes,” then sat back, and went largely silent during the general election.

Meanwhile, his opponent, state Sen. Nathan Johnson, cobbled together enough money to run a few statewide ads promoting his plans to focus on the attorney general’s bureaucratic functions. Johnson also hammered Middleton for his fealty to the president, a risky proposition in a state that voted for Trump by 14 percentage points in 2024.

But on Tuesday night, Middleton called Johnson to concede, handing the reins of the largest red state attorney general’s office to the other team. The effects will be cataclysmic for the conservative legal movement that has come to rely on Texas to bring risky lawsuits challenging Democratic administrations, blue states and private corporations.

“No one ever thought he would be even close to losing. No one thought it. No one talked about it,” said Brendan Steinhauser, a GOP consultant. “He was a rock-solid candidate and that tells me this is about something bigger than the candidates we put up or the races they ran.”

“No one ever thought he would be even close to losing.”

The election was a clear repudiation — that’s the phrase several GOP political consultants used — of Trump’s recent policies. The crushing cost of groceries and gas hit the Republican brand especially hard. The war in Iran, immigration enforcement, and outrage over data centers didn’t help. Those factors helped contribute to shocking losses for Republicans in South Carolina, Kansas and Iowa, too.

“Voters spoke about that and people are frustrated,” state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, said at the downtrodden Abbott watch party Tuesday night. But these are issues, he said, that Texas leaders “have no control over.”

But they do have control over how closely they embrace the face of those policies, Villalba said, noting that the Texas GOP has fallen into lockstep with the national MAGA movement over the last decade. As a moderate Republican who has felt like a foreigner in his own party in recent years, Villalba is hopeful that this rebuke will cause Texas Republicans to reconsider their fealty to Trump.

“I don’t expect we’re going to go back to the days of George W. Bush-style conservatism, but I would hope that we can all agree that abject racism and unadulterated populism is not a winning model,” he said. “If you cede your authority to a single individual, well, we see what has happened.”

Texas Republicans should hope that this election was decided by a lot of Republicans choosing to stay home, or even cross party lines, in rejection of Trump, Steinhauser said. The only other alternative would be that the state suddenly found a whole lot more Democratic voters, which would make these victories more durable in the future.

One guy, at least, believes the Texas GOP’s loyalty to Trump is not to blame for Tuesday’s results. In fact, he’s blaming Texas Republicans for not being MAGA enough.

“If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn’t become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn’t have lost,” Trump posted on social media Tuesday night. “He went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty!”

What comes next

The last time Democrats held most of these statewide seats, Talarico was in kindergarten. The party has spent most of the last three decades playing defense, trying to do harm reduction on right-wing legislation and cobbling together uncomfortable coalitions with their least-partisan Republican colleagues.

All that changes now.

As governor, Hinojosa will have the power of executive action, the ability to call special legislative sessions, appoint people to boards, commissions and judicial vacancies, and veto legislation she disagrees with.

Lt. Gov. Vikki Goodwin will oversee the Senate, a role Patrick has wielded with an iron fist. But Republicans are expected to maintain a majority in that chamber, and already, there’s talk of finding ways to curb her authority on crucial roles like deciding what legislation to bring to the floor of the chamber.

“We did not end one era of single party rule to usher in another.”

As attorney general, Johnson could decide to reverse the state’s position on, or drop entirely, controversial lawsuits that Paxton got the state embroiled in. He could also join other blue states — because that’s what Texas is now, by some metrics — in bringing lawsuits against the Trump administration. Suing the federal government is certainly something that the office knows a lot about.

Comptroller Sarah Eckhardt will hold the state’s purse strings, overseeing the $1 billion school voucher program that she and the rest of the legislative Democrats voted against approving. Agriculture Commissioner Clayton Tucker will be responsible for programs designed to support farmers, and shape policy around data centers and rural Texas.

These are big, historic wins that will change the state’s political landscape overnight. Still, Texas remains a conservative state, with many fossilized bastions of Republican power that will take more than one election to unearth. Many of these Democratic candidates ran on promises of moderation; they’ll now have to decide whether to honor that, or take these results as an endorsement of their party writ large.

Hinojosa, at least, is indicating she plans to find ways to work with the party that spent tens of millions of dollars to keep her out of office.

“We did not end one era of single-party rule to usher in another,” she said at the Texas Tribune Festival in September.