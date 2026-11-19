Taxpayer money is flowing to the Pentagon at record levels, yet the Pentagon can’t actually tell you where all that money is going. That’s the conclusion from the Pentagon’s ninth consecutive failed financial audit, which continues to leave the Pentagon as the only major federal department to have never received a “clean” rating after a department-wide audit.

Nonetheless, the Pentagon celebrated the audit results in a press release proclaiming that, “For the first time in Department history, clean audit opinions will cover more than 56% of DoW [Department of War] assets.” What isn’t mentioned in that press release is that the Pentagon has more than $4.8 trillion in assets, meaning that more than $2 trillion in assets do not have clean audits.

This inability to account for literally trillions of dollars in assets is happening at a time when more than half of all Pentagon spending is now going to private contractors who have no qualms spending billions on stock buybacks and multimillion-dollar CEO compensation packages that do nothing to enhance U.S. national security.

This inability to track the Pentagon’s money is also happening as historic levels of taxpayer money are flowing to the Pentagon. The Pentagon budget eclipsed $1 trillion for the first time this year. Next year, the president hopes to increase the Pentagon budget to $1.5 trillion (more than the U.S. military spent at the height of World War II, even adjusting for inflation).

More than $2 trillion in assets do not have clean audits.

On top of all that, the Pentagon has requested tens of billions of dollars in additional funding to pay for the Iran war — a war Americans overwhelmingly oppose. In fact, 74% of voters said the Iran war was a “crucial” or “major” factor when they cast their votes in the midterm elections.

All of this points to a simple question: If the Pentagon can’t tell us where our money has gone, why should we give them more?

The basic goal of being able to account for where taxpayer dollars are flowing isn’t just a financial concern either, it’s a national security issue. “Without having sound financial management practices and reliable, useful and timely financial information routinely available, DoD risks being unable to effectively and efficiently manage its budgets and assets for the benefit of the warfighter,” the Government Accountability Office argued in a May 2026 report on Defense Department auditing.

For warfighters and taxpayers alike, the very least the Pentagon can do as it’s proposing these unprecedented spending levels is to fully account for how it is spending the enormous amount of money it already has. Until that happens and the nation’s largest bureaucracy can show us the receipts for where our money is going, they should stop asking us for more of it.