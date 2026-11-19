Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced his candidacy for Senate majority leader last week by pointing to a “generational opportunity for the Senate to respond to the call of the American people for change.” The Democrats’ midterm victories’ “scale and scope,” he said, “really gives us a mandate and the votes to do big things.”

Though Hollen’s bid to replace Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York remains a long shot, it has sparked a broader debate over how Democrats should wield their new majorities. After the biggest blue wave in half a century, Democrats will enter Congress next year with their largest House majority since the 1990s and a 56-seat Senate majority. Unlike after the 2018 midterms, when Democrats recaptured the House but lost ground in the Senate, the party will control both chambers of Congress under Donald Trump. This gives them real oversight and investigative powers as well as the ability to legislate.

The biggest roadblock is the president. Trump’s vow to veto Democratic bills has led to debate among Democrats about how best to respond. Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, who is poised to take a top leadership role as majority whip, has opined that Democrats should avoid wasting energy on passing “aspirational” legislation that the president is “guaranteed to veto.” The next two years should be about “stabilizing the country itself and providing some check against … an out-of-control presidency and a corrupt presidency,” the senator argued.

“We cannot be the party of nervous lawyers who just tinker around the edges.”

Many of Schatz’s congressional colleagues are more aggressive. “We have to show people what we’re for when Trump doesn’t matter anymore,” said Texas Rep. Greg Casar, chair of the Progressive Caucus. “We cannot be the party of nervous lawyers who just tinker around the edges.”

Rather than just advancing legislation that Trump is likely to sign, Casar has urged his party to send a bold piece of legislation to Trump’s desk every week and dare him to veto popular proposals like banning price gouging and congressional stock trading. If the president makes good on his veto threat, Casar notes, “then that is the platform upon which candidates can run in 2028, and then we can get signed into law in 2029.”

Democrats have a clear political advantage in that populist proposals to lower costs, rein in political corruption and curb corporate power command broad support from the public, as recent polling from Data for Progress shows. The same polling also reveals that about 3 in 4 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents believe that congressional Democrats should pass priority legislation, even if Trump is likely to veto it.

One potential hurdle to this strategy is the filibuster. While Democrats now have a commanding majority in the Senate after flipping nine seats, they are still a few seats short of a filibuster-proof supermajority, which could complicate their legislative ambitions. This has fueled another debate among Democrats over whether it is finally time to abolish the procedural rule that incoming Sen. James Talarico has described as a “Jim Crow relic.”

In the contest for majority leader, Van Hollen has backed abolishing the filibuster. “My personal opinion is that we need democracy in the United States Senate and that means allowing … a majority of senators to answer the call of the American people, so that means 51 votes,” said the Maryland senator after announcing his run. On the other hand, Schumer has remained silent on the question. While the former majority leader did previously back carve-outs to the filibuster in order to pass specific pieces of legislation, those efforts were famously derailed by centrist Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

This time around, Democrats can afford to lose a handful of dissenters and still have the votes to curtail or abolish the filibuster. Yet the caucus may choose to postpone the so-called “nuclear option,” as some Democratic senators have already defended the rule or voiced concerns about the consequences of dismantling it. These objections are usually couched in warnings about what will happen when Republicans retake control of the Senate, which is fair enough. But after this year’s midterms the GOP’s chances of winning back a majority in the near future look exceedingly slim due to unfavorable maps. Ironically, this could provide centrist Democrats with an excuse to balk at abolishing the filibuster for now, as the next election could deliver Democrats a filibuster-proof supermajority.

Van Hollen has backed abolishing the filibuster.

If Democrats can’t agree to scrap the filibuster, an alternative would be to pack as much of their legislative agenda as possible into a single budget reconciliation bill, which requires only a simple majority. In an interview with The New York Times, Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle, who is in line to be the next chairman of the House Budget Committee, expressed interest in exploring a sweeping reconciliation bill that would force Trump to “either embrace or veto broadly popular measures to lower living costs.”

Progressives have already begun to outline some of the potential reforms that could be included in such a bill. After the elections, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called on Democrats to reverse Republican cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through reconciliation, as well as to lower Medicare eligibility age to 55, expand coverage to dental, vision and hearing, and guarantee health coverage for “every child from birth through age 19.”

The choice to pursue such goals would go far toward shedding the Democrats’ reputation as a do-nothing party. Despite their recent success, Democrats remain broadly unpopular with an American public that perceives them as “ineffective” and “weak.” The party’s leadership bears much of the responsibility for this for repeatedly failing to act with urgency and political courage. Who Senate Democrats choose as their next leader will offer an early sign of whether the party has absorbed the lessons of the past decade.