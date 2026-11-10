Rep. Thomas Massie may not be returning to Congress next year, but he is determined to make the most of his last two months on Capitol Hill, starting with initiating impeachment proceedings against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, which he introduced on Monday.

The Kentucky Republican issued the impeachment articles on the House floor Monday afternoon. It was not yet clear when a vote will take place, but it is supposed to happen within the next two days under House rules. It will be the first major vote since Democrats’ landslide victory in the midterm elections last week. With vastly different dynamics today, there are better chances the effort could pass, even with the current GOP majority.

“I suspect there are members who want to put some daylight between themselves and this war [against Iran], between themselves and this administration,” Massie told reporters in a press conference on Capitol Hill following his floor speech, noting that if the articles of impeachment are adopted, the House could kick the trial for Hegseth to the new Democrat-controlled Senate in January.

“The question is whether he committed impeachable acts, and the answer is yes, eight times.”

Massie initially introduced the legislation in September, but Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., called a recess and sent members home before the House could hold a vote, seemingly motivated by a desire to avoid what would have been a politically tricky situation for party leadership. Johnson has denied he called the adjournment to avoid a vote on Hegseth’s impeachment.

“I’ve seen some of my colleagues say @SecWar Hegseth has been effective and they agree with the war, so they’ll vote not to impeach,” Massie wrote on social media on Monday. “That’s not the question though. The question is whether he committed impeachable acts, and the answer is yes, eight times.”

Massie’s eight articles of impeachment accuse Hegseth of waging unlawful wars against Iran and Yemen, dismantling the Defense Department safeguards intended to protect civilians during a military conflict, and authorizing extrajudicial strikes against alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, among other offenses.

“I have never seen, in my entire lifetime, any secretary of defense that has more strongly earned an impeachment vote,” retired Army Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, host of the Deep Dive podcast, tells RS. Drawing on the charges outlined in the articles, Davis said, “[Hegseth] has been not merely an abject failure, but done outright harm to the Department of Defense, our troops, and American national security.”

In September, Massie told Responsible Statecraft’s Kelley Vlahos that this was “the only legislative remedy that I could think of that might work” to bring about an end to the war in Iran.

During that interview, Massie acknowledged that targeting Hegseth rather than President Donald Trump was a question of political viability. He also said some of the misconduct cited in the articles of impeachment, namely the degradation of the “infrastructure” in place to minimize civilian casualties and the attempted suppression of Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s free speech, was squarely on Hegseth.

“Peter Hegseth wins the award for most crimes committed,” Massie told RS in September.

While the impeachment vote likely would have been close back in September, last Tuesday’s wave election has further complicated the politics for the GOP. Republicans have less incentive to remain loyal to the Trump administration, and those who lost reelection may skip lame-duck session votes entirely, lowering the number of votes needed to secure a majority.

“Peter Hegseth wins the award for most crimes committed.”

“With the absences I expect from our side, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it passed,” an anonymous House Republican told Politico. “Assuming Trump doesn’t extricate him first.”

The war in Iran was among the leading causes of the GOP’s crushing defeat at the polls, and Hegseth would make a convenient scapegoat. Though Trump has remained publicly supportive of the defense secretary, claiming he was only guilty of “winning two wars,” he also said on Sunday that Hegseth was one of the “guys that was most responsible” for the war.

A Trump adviser recently told Axios that the defense secretary is on “thin ice” with the president, though they added that his removal was not imminent. Trump could be incentivized to fire and replace Hegseth before the new Congress is seated in January in order to avoid a potential nomination battle in the Senate.

Massie says he would only withdraw his articles of impeachment if Hegseth resigned.

Since the congressman introduced his resolution, Johnson has two days to bring it to a vote. If the House votes to impeach Hegseth, two-thirds of the Senate would have to vote to convict him in order to remove him from office. Reports today indicate that would be unlikely, even with Democrats in charge.

Dan DePetris, syndicated columnist and fellow at Defense Priorities, is concerned that without full-scale changes in the administration, a Hegseth impeachment would be “cosmetic.”

“Even if he’s impeached by the House and removed by the Senate — no sure thing given the congressional math — any successor won’t be an improvement if the lack of transparency persists and the same old policies on Iran and the Western Hemisphere continue,” DePetris told RS.

“What the Defense Department needs just as much as effective leadership is a worldview that doesn’t result in wars with murky objectives and unnecessary military adventures, like the boat strike campaign, that are geared more toward social media visuals than actually mitigating a problem.”