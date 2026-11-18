The midterm elections were an indisputable rebuke to the Trumpist regime, and the opportunity must not be wasted. With the seating of a new Congress in January 2027, Democrats have an opportunity to begin a wholesale reconstruction of America’s governing institutions, including its finances. It will be a massive undertaking. Yet in their flagship fiscal policy proposals, some prominent Democrats seem ready to reheat the stale Clinton-era idea that “the era of big government is over” — in other words, that the era of poor democracy will continue.

Among some Democrats jostling for position in the 2028 presidential race, there has been a fad for asserting that middle-income people should not pay federal taxes. In March, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker announced legislation that would drastically increase the standard deduction, lowering federal income taxes to zero for those with incomes up to $75,000. Days later, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen — who recently announced a leadership challenge to New York’s Chuck Schumer — introduced a bill that included a “maximum tax,” eliminating income taxes for households making up to $92,000. The cosponsors of Van Hollen’s bill span the ideological spectrum, from Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to the centrist Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. Kelly has also sponsored legislation calling for the suspension of the federal gas tax, a proposal likewise backed by James Talarico during his successful Senate campaign in Texas.

These policies are the public finance equivalent of a payday loan.

Proponents touted these no-tax policies as easy solutions to the problem of rising costs. The pitch couldn’t be simpler: If people owe less in taxes, they have more money to spend. “I proposed a plan to suspend the federal gas and diesel taxes,” Talarico has said, “to put money back into our pockets.” Booker describes his proposed legislation as “a game changer” that would “immediately put more money in your pocket.” Van Hollen promised that his own bill would let Americans “keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets.”

But these policies are the public finance equivalent of a payday loan: an inadequate sum of money that puts you further behind. The no-tax proposals waste critical revenue without addressing the reasons costs are high, chase voter support through a policy mechanism they will not notice and emulate the Republican anti-government agenda precisely at the moment when that agenda is deservedly despised. There is another way.

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Some observers have suggested that these no-tax proposals germinated among Democratic strategists eager to recreate the purported magic of President Donald Trump’s “no tax on tips.” If so, they lack a sense of proportion: The tips provision of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is 133 times less expensive than Booker’s standard deduction cut. It’s like seeing the appeal of an electric scooter and purchasing a Cybertruck.

The “no tax on tips” proposal emerged in June 2024, when Trump pitched the idea in a perfunctory, one-minute interlude in a meandering speech in Las Vegas. (Though Trump characteristically insisted that the idea was his alone, proposals to exempt tips from taxation have been floated in Congress some half-dozen times, starting with a 1997 bill by Texas Rep. Ron Paul.) Two months after Trump’s speech, Kamala Harris got on the bandwagon, releasing a more detailed, more progressive version of the proposal. Of course, Trump promoted the idea with more showmanship; that fall, he reminisced about meeting a “beautiful young lady,” a waitress who told him she was being “taxed to death,” and Trump’s campaign even ran ads claiming that President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris had been directing the IRS to harass tipped workers.

Nevertheless, tax cuts are the political gift that keeps not giving. There is little evidence that “no tax on tips” was an electoral coup for Trump and, while a deduction for tipped wages does perform well in polls, public attention to the issue has remained low. Google searches for “tax on tips” peaked in July 2024, shortly after Trump’s speech; between mid-August and November of that year, there was greater search interest in “price gouging,” an issue Harris highlighted in her campaign.

Online attention is not the same as electoral significance, of course. But if “no tax on tips” moved voters, Trump should have done especially well in places with higher rates of tipped labor. That’s not clear from the data. Trump saw a 5.5-percentage point swing in his favor in Nevada, a state with one of the highest rates of tipped labor in the country — but this swing was smaller than in neighboring Arizona, where the rate of tipped labor is among the nation’s lowest. (Nationally, there was a roughly six-point swing to the Republican Party in 2024, compared to ab 15-point swing to the Democrats this year.)

But the significance of “no tax on tips” can be doubted without a lengthy trip into the statistical weeds. Just recall the broader context of the 2024 campaign: Amid a period of punishing inflation, the Democratic Party stuck with an incumbent unable to actively campaign and then abruptly changed candidates days before the nominating convention. The swing toward Trump was driven in large part by the failure of the Democrats to turn out their voters. There are many lessons campaigners might glean from this series of events. None of them plausibly involve a proposed deduction for tipped wages that both Trump and Harris endorsed. As the midterms made undeniable, Trump is not some master political tactician.

Tax cuts are the political gift that keeps not giving.

In fact, Democrats have been learning the wrong lesson on tax cuts for decades. Each time, middle-class tax breaks are sold as a clever and innovative riposte to the Republican agenda, a way to beat conservatives at their own rhetorical game. More than 40 years ago, Democrats answered President Ronald Reagan’s first big tax-cut proposal with a tax-cut proposal of their own. Twenty years later, they did the same in response to George W. Bush’s tax-cut plan.

It need hardly be said that those efforts did not derail or fundamentally alter Republican fiscal legislation, which substantially worsened the political terrain for progressives by speeding the consolidation of wealth and inflating the federal deficit. Nor did Democrats’ tax-cut plans quench the conservative thirst for even more tax giveaways, let alone silence their perennial dog whistles about welfare-loving, big-government socialism. Tax cuts have been a recurring tactical and strategic defeat for Democrats.

Moreover, when Democrats have promoted tax cuts, voters have barely noticed. A year after the big Obama tax cuts in 2009, just 12% of survey respondents said the administration had lowered their taxes; twice as many said their taxes had gone up. Republican cuts are scarcely more memorable. Less than 20% of Americans recalled either the Bush or first Trump tax cuts a year later. (Of course, Republicans today might be wise to hope that their tax cuts are forgotten; the Trump tax cuts of 2017 and 2025 were unpopular with the voters even when they were signed into law.)

The tax cut delusion is one facet of a wider misperception: the idea that policy proposals drive elections. Sam Rosenfeld and Daniel Schlozman have written convincingly about why the Democratic Party, to its lasting detriment, has treated policy design as a substitute for party building. Voters don’t see political parties or candidates as vending machines for policy; neither do they systematically vote for candidates whose proposals will benefit their pocketbook. Instead, as the political scientist Gabriel Lenz has shown, most voters adopt the policy positions of their preferred candidate or party — an allegiance formed in community and social identity, not via checklists of consultant-approved talking points. Voters are not lured by the latest white paper as if it were an exciting new flavor of potato chip.

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Why, then, do so many Democrats remain wedded to the political appeal of tax cuts? One likely reason is that, on both sides of the aisle, legislators and their staff tend to imagine constituents to be more conservative than they really are. But another plausible explanation is that Democrats have unthinkingly over-indexed on progressive taxation as the apotheosis of liberal policymaking.

Taxing the rich is, of course, an excellent and popular idea. The high marginal tax rates of the mid-20th century prevented extreme wealth concentration. Once those taxes began to be rolled back, economic inequality skyrocketed. That the wealthy and corporations are not paying their share is consistently Americans’ top concern about the tax system.

But there is an immense difference between taxing the rich and taxing only the rich. Even highly graduated taxation is not intrinsically egalitarian if the tax rates are so low that they are a negligible expense for the wealthy and the resulting government is too underfunded to pose a threat to private power.

Indeed, oligarchs and authoritarians are typically proponents of precisely this kind of tax system. Trump has endorsed suspending the gas tax, and Trump administration officials have floated the idea of eliminating the federal income tax for those making less than $150,000. Similarly, in a CNBC interview in May, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos suggested that the bottom half of taxpayers should pay no federal income taxes. “We already have the most progressive tax system in the world. The top 1% of taxpayers pay 40% of all the tax revenue. The bottom half pay only 3%,” Bezos told Andrew Ross Sorkin. “I think it should be zero.”

There are two sleights of hand in Bezos’ statistics. First, in asserting the tax system’s progressivity, he accounts only for the federal income tax, ignoring sales taxes, payroll taxe, and gas taxes, which are a far larger obligation for lower-income households. What is more, what Bezos calls the “top 1% of taxpayers” are not the country’s richest people — they are simply the ones who pay the most in taxes. The mind-bogglingly rich are often not among them. Bezos should know: Leaked tax records reveal he paid zero dollars in federal income taxes in 2007 and 2011, despite being a multibillionaire.

Taxing the rich is, of course, an excellent and popular idea.

Conservatives have long spoken as if the rich pay all the taxes while the poor pay next to nothing — and claimed, on this basis, that poor people do not deserve representation or benefits from government. In an infamous 2012 speech, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney railed against “the 47%” of U.S. households who do not owe net federal income taxes. They “believe that they are entitled to healthcare, to food, to housing, to you name it,” Romney sneered. “My job is not to worry about those people.”

That government belongs to the taxpayers has been a rallying cry for anti-democratic forces since the overthrow of Reconstruction. Former Confederates working to undermine multiracial democracy in the South regularly smeared Black legislators as not paying taxes. After the fall of Reconstruction, the white supremacist governments that took over often described their regimes as the “rule of the taxpayer.” Northern reactionaries were no different. In an 1878 article tellingly titled “The Failure of Universal Suffrage,” the prominent Boston historian Francis Parkman argued that cities should be reimagined as “great municipal corporations, the property of those who hold stock in them”: the taxpayers.

To see what “rule by the taxpayers” entails, look no further than antebellum South Carolina, home of some of the most progressive taxes that existed before the Civil War. Most state revenue came from taxes on slaveholding, paid overwhelmingly by large plantation owners. This was far from a victory for the state’s white working class: Slaveowners also overwhelmingly dominated the state government, and the taxes were a pittance. The plantation elite were willing to pay the paltry costs of keeping up a shabby little government — and when poor whites became restive, a shower of tax cuts bought their quiescence.

This is, in fact, one of the only electoral effects one can expect from low taxes: less participation. Cross-nationally and historically, taxation and representation develop together. Removing people from the tax rolls blunts their engagement in politics. Leaders in weak democracies often choose to avoid imposing taxes because they want to avoid having to answer to a more demanding public.

So poor white Southerners got tax breaks. What they did not get was the kind of public investment that might have meaningfully improved their economic lot. Across the Deep South, there was no public school system to speak of, and inadequate public works stymied the economy. By “all rules of commerce,” wrote W. E. B. DuBois, antebellum Charleston, South Carolina, “should have been one of the great ports of the United States,” but “the planters would not submit to public taxation” at the levels needed to pay for the necessary infrastructure.

If they eliminate taxes on the middle class, Democratic lawmakers risk falling into the authoritarian low-tax trap: a government too poor to serve the broad public. A government the rich control because, after all, they’ve bought and paid for it.

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The strongest democracies tax their populaces heavily. Taxes are much higher in Sweden, Norway and Denmark than in the United States, but also much flatter. Their big social welfare systems are primarily funded not by narrow taxes on the rich, but by broad-based taxes on the public as a whole. This isn’t as alien as it sounds. In the U.S., we run our biggest welfare programs on the same model. Social Security and Medicare are funded by a tax on regular workers’ wages and salaries. Broad tax systems can be egalitarian when they raise enough money to fund major social investments.

Here, it is worth returning to the vital issue of affordability. Despite living in a profoundly wealthy country, Americans are increasingly hard pressed economically. In the last decade, average earnings are up 6%, but rents are up 15%. That’s $250 more per month in rent, after adjusting for inflation. Over the same period, the cost of health insurance is up 29% and home prices are up 35%. These increases aren’t always gradual: In 2025, the average monthly price of health insurance spiked by $109. Gas prices are up nearly 60% since January. Surely, then, Americans need “more money in their pockets.”

The strongest democracies tax their populaces heavily.

But suspending the federal gas tax would put hardly any money in people’s pockets. If you fill your tank once a week, you’re paying about $97 more a month now, but the suspension of the federal gas tax would save you only $11 — and that’s in the unlikely event that the entirety of the tax break is passed on to consumers. More realistically, you’d save $8 a month, with the rest going to the fossil fuel industry, further padding their already huge profits. And, since poorer people use less gas, they would see smaller-than-average savings.

The impact of the no-income tax proposals would be larger, but would also offer little benefit to lower-income people. A middle-income household making between $53,000 to $92,100 a year would see an extra $111 a month on average from the “maximum tax” component of Van Hollen’s bill. But, since low-income households already pay little or nothing in federal income taxes, this measure gives a larger average tax break to those making between $100,000 and $150,000 than to those making less than $50,000.

To be fair, Van Hollen’s legislation also includes surcharges for households with incomes in the millions, along with expanded tax credits for low-income families. Talarico has proposed to offset the loss of gas tax revenue by closing the carried interest loophole and other tax provisions that serve the very rich. But those proposals can stand alone; they do not need to be accompanied by the elimination of two major federal taxes for millions of Americans.

While the no-tax proposals dribble money into middle-class pockets, they put a big hole in our collective pockets. Talarico has proposed lifting the federal gas tax until prices return to their pre–Iran war levels. That could be a long wait; gas prices were roughly $2.70 per gallon in the first months of 2026, a low that hadn’t been seen since March 2021. A gas tax suspension of that duration would mean hundreds of billions in lost revenue for highways and mass transit. Even more expensive, Van Hollen’s “maximum tax” provision would cost the federal government $1.4 trillion over 10 years, while Booker’s standard deduction proposal would cost an extraordinary $5.4 trillion over the same period.

This is real money. A mere $350 billion would pay for 10 years of universal prekindergarten, including the costs of facilities construction. The money spent on Van Hollen’s “maximum tax” is enough to reverse the cuts to Medicaid and Obamacare that will cost millions of families their health insurance and the cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that will leave American children hungry — with $100 billion to spare. While another tax break would be rapidly eaten up by inflation, any of these public investments would help address the causes of soaring costs.

But just as people are not merely consumers, public investments do much more than bring down prices. They can improve Americans’ well-being through higher wages, stronger worker protections, more reliable infrastructure, a cleaner environment and much more. Americans need more than just access to cheap goods, they need economic security. The money we spend on a tax break is money we can’t spend rebuilding the kind of government that can free people from the tyrannies of the contemporary economy.

Americans need more than just access to cheap goods.

Because our national political dialogue remains pickled in Reaganism, it becomes necessary to explain the emancipatory possibilities of a well-funded democracy. Most obvious are the big social investments. Public healthcare, public education and public pensions liberate people from market-based terrors like medical debt and poverty in old age, and they empower people with the time and resources to participate as citizens. Then there is the tax-funded administrative state — the civil servants who enact our democracy, turning legislation from words on paper into facts on the ground. From food safety to basic research to environmental protection to antitrust, we rely on government agencies to defend the public good against private predation.

Perhaps Democratic legislators are leading with tax cuts because they themselves have lost faith in this bulwark. It is possible that after generations of anti-government politics, some Democrats can no longer conceive of enacting the kinds of expensive, tax-funded policies that, unlike middle-class tax breaks, create systemic change to improve Americans’ lives. Democrats might be contorting themselves into an ever-smaller revenue box because they have accepted the conservative worldview, so effectively demonstrated by the White House and its allies in Congress, that government does not work. Truth be told, if I were a member of Congress obliged to interact directly and daily with the gleeful cruelty, self-dealing and incompetence of the current administration, I too might despair.

But if their drive to remove most Americans from the income tax system indicates that they have indeed lost faith in the possibility of federal government, Democrats should ask themselves how they expect to make the case for national democracy. How can you ask people to defend something that you tell them is not worth paying for in the first place?

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Thankfully, we already have a rhetoric that can speak unapologetically in favor of capable, equitable government. It’s a language that came, perhaps surprisingly, from the generations of reformers who confronted the rampant corruption, inequality and corporate domination of the Gilded Age, when much of government had become an unaccountable tool of elite enrichment. Nonetheless, the Populist Party’s platform in 1892 declared,

We believe that the powers of government — in other words, of the people — should be expanded (as in the case of the postal service) as rapidly and as far as the good sense of an intelligent people and the teachings of experience shall justify to the end that oppression, injustice and poverty shall eventually cease in the land.

In the face of robber barons and rampant graft, the Populists still believed that the power of the government was the power of the people, a power great enough not merely to reduce or mitigate or address social problems, but to end them.

The idea that millions of middle-class Americans should not contribute to general federal revenues is incompatible with the most important mission of the next Congress and the next administration: the reconstruction of our democratic government. It will not be easy to get there from here. But we will certainly not get there with a tax plan that would make an oligarch smile.