Monday, when asked about Friday’s historic air traffic ground stop that affected more than 10,000 flights and stranded roughly 1.5 million travelers, President Donald Trump said, “I don’t take any responsibility.”

Instead, Trump blamed “them”: “For 40 years they should have done this. This is a system that’s probably, on average, 50 years old.”

Who’s “they”? Trump has been president for six of those 50 years.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday morning, Trump blamed Joe Biden and his Federal Aviation Administration. “The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began.” Trump also blamed Biden’s secretary of transportation: “[Pete] Buttigieg ruined the system.”

At what point do Trump and his administration become responsible for what goes wrong?

But Biden and Buttigieg haven’t been in power for almost two years. At what point do Trump and his administration become responsible for what goes wrong?

Trump also blamed Democrats in Congress, whom he accused of withholding necessary funding and stalling upgrades in the air-traffic system.

But Republicans have been in control of the House since January 2023, and of both chambers of Congress since 2025.

If anyone deserves to be blamed, it’s Trump — who, at the start of his second term, ordered a pause on FAA funding, among other things, from the bills passed under Biden. Trump also ended the Department of Homeland Security’s membership in the Aviation Security Advisory Committee.

In February 2025, during Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” slashes, Trump fired hundreds of FAA employees, contributing to shortages in air traffic control staff. A government watchdog report in September cautioned that the way the Trump administration was replacing old, legacy FAA systems could result in disruptions — including ground stops.

In last year’s giant “Big Beautiful” tax and spending legislation, Congress approved spending $12.5 billion for FAA upgrades — but the Department of Transportation and the FAA have so far spent only a small portion of that $12.5 billion.

Trump wants $50 billion more, saying that, because of the crisis, “Congress now will give us the money” to fix the system. Does anyone seriously believe that an additional $50 billion will be spent to fix the air-traffic system when the $12.5 billion already appropriated has barely been spent, and Trump won’t even accept responsibility for what occurred on Friday?

Although he rejects any responsibility for the crisis, Trump insists he was fully involved in managing it. He told reporters on Monday that he worked out of the White House throughout the stoppage.

He rejects any responsibility for Friday’s crisis.

Rubbish. He didn’t say a word about it all weekend. He posted roughly two dozen times on Truth Social — discussing everything from his own construction projects around Washington (including several photos of a Washington park and golf course that a judge had temporarily blocked him from closing) to legislation to boost the film industry — but never once mentioned the canceled flights or stranded passengers.

Transportation Secretary Sean (“Great-American-Road-Trip!”) Duffy did a full round of appearances on the Sunday morning news shows, but he had no answers for who or what was responsible for the failure or how the administration planned to fix it.

Not incidentally, this was the same Sean Duffy who, when a Republican congressman from Wisconsin in 2019, voted against a bill that would have provided badly needed funding to upgrade the FAA’s systems.

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I have zero confidence in the Trump regime’s competence when it comes to fixing air traffic controls or any other aspects of our transportation, communications and technological infrastructure.

Also Monday, JPMorganChase, the nation’s largest bank, reported difficulties processing transactions. It said similar technical issues might be causing problems for customers at other banks.

I have zero confidence in the Trump regime’s competence.

A few days ago, a global outage at Microsoft disrupted communications and work at government agencies, corporate offices and schools around the world.

I don’t mean to be paranoid, and I don’t want you to panic. Systems fail. Technologies don’t always do what they’re supposed to.

Which is why we ultimately have to rely on our government — spending adequately and well, regulating where regulations are necessary, inspecting to ensure public safety, enforcing laws and truthfully communicating with us about serious problems.

That’s why I worry. We still have two years to go of Trump’s chaos, incompetence and unwillingness to accept responsibility.