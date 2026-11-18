This month, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church has asked us to join him in prayer for the “proper uses of wealth.”

Each month, the Holy Father asks for our prayers for specific intentions. In February it was for children with incurable diseases and September was for the care of water. This month, the pontiff’s prayer is for the “proper use of wealth, that not succumbing to the temptation of selfishness, it may always be put at the services of the common good and solidarity of those who have less.”

He asks for forgiveness for “storing up instead of sharing” and “for using goods as power rather than as service.” And a reminder that “true wealth is not found in what we keep, but what we give with love.”

All faith traditions have prohibitions against excessive accumulation of wealth, wealth hoarding, and wealth idolatry. Incoming U.S. Sen. James Talarico drew from these faith teachings in his successful run in Texas.

The pope’s video of November’s prayer begins and ends with Caravaggio’s painting “The Calling of Saint Matthew,” depicting the moment that Jesus Chris invites the tax collector Matthew to follow him. The prayer begins with the foundation of religious social teaching: “nothing is ours alone.”

Lord of life, all we have comes from you: the fertile land, the talents we’ve received, the effort of those who came before us. Nothing is ours alone; everything is a shared gift. But so often, Lord, we let the wealth we seek or attain harden our hearts, lock us in selfishness and make us forget the most vulnerable. Forgive us for storing up instead of sharing, for using goods as power rather than as service. You remind us that true wealth is not found in what we keep, but in what we give with love. A heart detached from possessions transforms the world. It opens paths of justice, tears down walls of indifference and sows hope among the poor. We ask you, Lord, that your spirit teach us to use what we have — money, time, talents, opportunities — as instruments of fraternity. May each economic, family or community decision spring from a free heart, able to recognize that every good is meant for all, and that only by sharing we build the future. Make us witnesses of a wealth transformed into service and mercy, so that our lives, united to the lives of others, may be a sign of your kingdom of justice and peace. Amen.

Powerful words in an era of “peak oligarchy,” where wealth is concentrated to extraordinary levels. The United States now has over 1,000 billionaires, with a combined total wealth approaching $10 trillion.

“Make us witnesses of a wealth transformed into service and mercy.”

The Chicago-born Robert Prevost served most of his pastoral life outside the U.S., including as bishop of Chiclayo in Peru from 2015 to 2023. In 2023, Prevost was elevated to cardinal by Pope Francis and returned to Rome.

Prevost was elected pope at a 2025 conclave. In an indicator of prophetic statements to come, Prevost chose the papal name of Leo XIV, a nod to Pope Leo XIII who served between 1878 and 1903, during the disruption of the second industrial revolution.

Leo XIII was considered the founder of modern Catholic social teachings, known for its concern for workers, fairness, and inequality. He authored the famous encyclical “Rerum Novarum” in 1891 on the condition of the global working class, the rights of labor, a living wage and opposition to state socialism and laissez-fair capitalism.

Our modern pope, who still roots for the Chicago White Sox, is consciously positioning himself to articulate Catholic social teachings in this new era of artificial intelligence and extreme wealth inequality.

On a personal note, I came of age with the Catholic Worker movement, founded by Dorothy Day and Peter Maurin, lived in community and co-authored a 2007 book on Catholic social teaching, “Moral Measure of the Economy.” I offered advice to my senator, Bernie Sanders, on his 2016 visit to the Vatican. Our work at the Institute for Policy Studies is called the Program on Inequality and the Common Good.

The encyclical “Rerum Novarum” articulated the responsibility of governments to promote the common good of all, not just the few. As Pope Leo XIII wrote, “The civil power must not serve the advantage of any one individual, or of some few persons, inasmuch as it was established for the common good of all.” This was a radical idea in Gilded Age America and across the various oligarchies and monarchies of Europe.

Pope Leo XIV closes the pastoral prayer: “Make us witnesses of a wealth transformed into service and mercy.” Amen to that.