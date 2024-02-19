Julian Assange’s High Stakes Appeal BeginsThe Wikileaks founder may be near the end of his long battle to avoid U.S. extradition. This is Part of the "The Persecution of Julian Assange" Dig series
This week, the British High Court will hear Julian Assange’s appeal of its decision to grant Washington’s extradition request. If rejected, he will be handed over to U.S. authorities to stand trial on 18 charges and faces 175 years in prison.
Truthdig has relentlessly covered the criminalization of Julian Assange’s reporting for over a decade. We are proud to have a Truthdig reporter in the courtroom for this week’s hearing who will be providing a dispatch later this week.
For continuing updates be sure to follow our Dig Series, The Persecution of Julian Assange, which includes a timeline of the significant developments in the life, career and prosecution of the WikiLeaks founder.
Assange Defense will also be reporting outside the courtroom all week.Your support matters…
