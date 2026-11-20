Osaze Okungbowa was very young when he realized something was wrong with the air. His asthma landed him in the intensive care unit while he was in kindergarten. His mother and three sisters all suffered from the condition. In middle school in the Bronx, a teacher’s lesson about pollution and asthma would result in a sea of raised hands and exclamations of, “I have asthma,” and, “Me too.” But beyond his neighborhood, asthma seemed nearly invisible. It wasn’t on the TV news or on social media.

Last year, as a senior at the Laboratory School of Finance and Technology in the Bronx, Okungbowa decided to draw attention to a public health crisis that impacts thousands of young people in his community. His vehicle was unconventional: a scholarship contest organized by the New York Videogame Critics Circle. An avid gamer, he designed a video game story about asthma in urban communities. In January, he accepted a $10,000 scholarship at the New York Game Awards for his narrative about environmental justice.

“My game is an open-ended one with multiple choices that lead to different endings,” said Okungbowa, touching his nose, a habit he’s acquired from years of living with asthma.

Each choice would have implications for George’s health.

In his proposed game, “Free O2,” players take on the role of George, a teenager with asthma living in an “Oxygen Desert Zone,” where daily survival is a challenge. George uncovers corporate secrets, builds alliances and battles environmental injustice through protests and direct action.

The idea is to allow players to choose different tactics, inspired by the way the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X shared similar goals but embraced different strategies for achieving them. Each choice would have implications for George’s health, his community and the city’s future.

Years ago, the environmental advocate and urban strategist Majora Carter pitched an idea for a game about community-led energy conservation in public housing, where residents would be the heroes. It never took off, and she was thrilled to learn about Okungbowa’s creation.

“The gamification of these ideas is getting traction,” Carter said. “Osaze gets people interested and I’m excited that he’s being recognized for it.”

Pollution is a daily reality in the South Bronx. In 2017, 17% of Bronx children ages 13 and younger had been diagnosed with asthma at some point in their lives, compared with 11% citywide. Okungbowa grew up in Soundview, near the Cross Bronx Expressway, where exhaust from passing cars and trucks drifted into the streets around his home. The city health department says unequal exposure to air pollution may help explain why asthma takes a heavier toll in some neighborhoods, along with poor housing conditions and difficulty getting medical care.

A night of coughing can follow a child into the classroom the next morning. When asthma is poorly controlled, a child can lose sleep, struggle to follow a lesson or miss school altogether. In 2023, asthma killed 166 children in the United States. The death rate for Black children was more than 11 times as high as for white children.

The problem has origins in the racist “redline” policies that made white-majority neighborhoods safer and wealthier throughout much of the last century. In 2022, researchers conducted a study of 202 American cities in which they overlaid racially exclusionary redlined maps from the 1930s with air pollution maps from 2010. On average, the air in the neighborhoods once shaded red contained more nitrogen dioxide and fine particles than the air in neighborhoods that the racist appraisal process had graded “highest.”

In 2023, asthma killed 166 children in the United States.

Attempts to rectify this have been few, and rarely amounted to much. In Delaware City, Delaware, a federal grant was approved to help residents near a refinery make sense of air-quality readings — only for the Environmental Protection Agency to cancel the grant in 2025. The EPA has also ended a Community Change Grants program that funded local projects to address environmental hazards.

Okungbowa did not yet know this backstory when asthma began impacting his life. At 13, he came home after playing basketball at the park near the highway and started coughing at the dinner table. His coughing became so violent that he hunched over, one arm bracing his chest.

“If you can’t breathe, don’t play,” his mother told him.

In eighth grade, he joined the Turn 2 Foundation, a community service organization founded by Derek Jeter, the New York Yankees great. About once a month on weekends, he volunteered for hours, often in relentless heat or freezing cold, cleaning parks around the city. Later, kids would play or take part in activities organized for them.

One day, after helping children prepare for a spelling bee through Turn 2, Okungbowa had just entered an uptown train at 86th Street when he caught a sharp, acrid smell. What the hell, he thought. Someone’s smoking. He moved quickly to the other side of the car, but his lungs were already straining. He hadn’t brought his inhaler. He spotted a man sitting silently, smoking among rows of empty seats. Pulling his shirt over his nose, Okungbowa searched for an escape, but the train was already moving.

With every breath, his lungs tightened. When the train finally stopped, Okungbowa pushed through the doors and collapsed into a seat in the next car. Twenty-five minutes to the station. Then another 15-minute walk. When he got home, he rushed toward the white nebulizer his family simply called “the Machine.” As far back as he could remember, the Machine had always been there. Its original white had faded into a dirty gray, marked with scratches and dents.

He put on the mouthpiece, fell onto the bed with his shoes still on, and let the liquid medication turn into a fine mist flowing into his lungs. The Machine emitted a soft, steady buzz. Just before he fell asleep, a thought came to him: When I get older — maybe I get married or something — there’s going to be an honorary guest. And I’ll put the Machine there. Because it’s always had me, ever since I was a kid.

There were nights when his mother, Mercy Okundaye, heard him gasp for breath in his sleep after the Machine had stopped running. She would stay up to restart it for him.

“Even when he wasn’t breathing well,” Okundaye said, “he still wanted to go to school. And I cannot take the risk of sending him in that condition.”

“The gamification of these ideas is getting traction.”

She had wanted to move to a less polluted neighborhood for years, but the family couldn’t afford to until he was around 13. They left Soundview, where gray dust coated the buildings and a sewage-sludge pelletizing plant gave off a rotten egg smell.

They moved to Fordham in the Bronx, where you can’t escape pollution entirely, but at least there are trees — green, thick, living trees — that look nothing like the bare, sickly ones in his old neighborhood.

“Here, I don’t need to suffer through the exhaust of a hundred cars passing back and forth every hour, every day,” Okungbowa said.

By 11th grade, he knew he wanted to study environmental science, even if his family expected him to follow his sisters into computer science. This fall, Okungbowa began studying environmental science at Cornell.

“It just feels like the right path for me,” he said. “You can’t go wrong helping people. Also, I really hate coding.”

Ryan O’Callaghan, executive director of the New York Videogame Critics Circle, used to teach in the South Bronx. He remembered how many of his students carried inhalers, and was struck by the city as Okungbowa imagined it in his game: one full of companies to investigate and allies to cultivate. As players guide George through the streets, they must mind the countdown at the top of the screen. It tracks the dwindling capacity of George’s inhaler.