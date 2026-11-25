In 2013, human rights groups and teachers unions condemned “Grand Theft Auto V” for its depiction of torture. Last week, the world received the sixth version of the blockbuster game, the first revamp in 13 years, with the reverence once shown papal bulls. The game, said one New York Times tech podcaster, is “a cathedral — a monumental human achievement.”

Some law enforcement groups issued pro forma warnings about driving in the homicidal manner of GTA characters, but as early sales suggest — nearly $4 billion in 24 hours — that was a lonely objection. Parents, school principals and social critics who a decade ago wondered with alarm about the psychological impact of spending hundreds of hours in a metaverse of mayhem and slaughter — however couched in user metrics and narrative irony — have gone silent. So too the tech skeptics and media scholars, sometimes dismissed as neo-Luddites, who theorized such video games as antisocial black holes that turn people into desensitized creatures, weak in mind and bereft of spirit.

These condemnations and admonitions were about more than the violent content that triggered decades of video game “moral panics,” beginning with 1976’s “Death Race.” Whether the game involved murdering people for points or jumping through rainbows on dinosaurs, the nature of the interface was the problem: the growing mediation of human experience via technology.

“Is it not rather the state that the mass of mankind is fast approaching in actual life?”

The neo-Luddites’ primary concern was that gaming took place on computers, a technology they considered anathema to the psychic, emotional, moral, social and political development of human beings. In the immersive open-world of Grand Theft Auto, with its vast landscapes of city and country and its random encounters, it is not atypical for GTA players to spend eight to 10 hours a day chasing dopamine hits, unable to turn away or shut it off — the classic model of addiction response. (The presence of fictional social media networks in “GTA VI” may have been added to satisfy two addictions at once.)

In his 1970 opus “The Myth of the Machine,” Lewis Mumford, a leading light in the neo-Luddite movement who died in 1990, the year of Super Mario World’s release, describes an autistic 9-year-old boy, Joey, who believed he was run by machines. “So controlling was this belief that Joey carried with him an elaborate life-support system made up of radio tubes, light bulbs, and a breathing machine.” The analogy to the addled gamer should be obvious. At meals, Joey ran “imaginary wires from a wall socket to himself, so his food could be digested. His bed was rigged up with batteries, a loudspeaker, and other improvised equipment to keep him alive while he slept.”

“Is this just the autistic fantasy of a pathetic little boy?” asked Mumford. “Is it not rather the state that the mass of mankind is fast approaching in actual life, without realizing how pathological it is?” The pathology is “to be cut off from [one’s] own resources for living, to feel no tie with the outer world unless [one] constantly receive[s] information, direction, stimulation, and sedation from a central external source.”

The absurdity of “GTA VI’s” breathless reception is on vivid display at Outside magazine, whose writer, Ella Cobb, is agog at the game’s detailed depiction of a national park, its 170 animal species, labyrinths of hiking and biking trails and spectacular vistas. “Naturally, as a journalist who covers the outdoors, I decided to investigate,” writes Cobb, seemingly without irony. Getting to fictive Mount Kalaga National Park “was its own expedition,” according to Cobb, who “worked through introductory missions involving a robbery and a dubious boating operation” before arriving at the digital park.

The New York Times has published several gushing pieces about the sociological meaning and artistic accomplishment of “GTA VI.” The Times’ Yussef Cole, an animator and culture critic, enthuses that the game will “steal your heart” and rhapsodizes about its “romantic core.” He notes that players can “hold hands at the press of a button.” This is “a game about love and relationships, their joy and heartache, and the work required to make them successful,” its grand achievement that of allowing players to experience “the well-earned satisfaction of an authentic human bond.”

In the New York Times Magazine, Joseph Bernstein previewed the game and reported on what he judges to be an elevated satire of American social decay, economic inequality and moral turpitude. Unlike earlier iterations, the latest version “pulls the nastiness into quotation marks … in the madcap tradition of Looney Tunes” while depicting a “Boschian landscape of hierarchy enforced by money and technology.” If earlier GTAs were inspired by “Scarface” and “Miami Vice,” writes Bernstein, the new one “is tonally closer to Sean Baker’s ‘The Florida Project.’” The Times was not alone in degrading Baker’s moving social realist depictions of poverty by comparing them to an action-adventure game where players get roofied by Bigfoot. “With apologies to Sean Baker,” writes the Guardian’s Bryan Graham, “I’m not sure there’s ever been a piece of media that is more of a love letter to America’s weirdest state, or more affectionate in its ridicule [than ‘GTA VI’].” (For what it’s worth, Baker’s only use of video games appears in “Anora,” where they help establish Vanya as a lazy nepo brat who treats human beings like NPCs.)

A New York Times opinion column by the academic Daisy Dixon has delivered the closest thing to an old-fashioned moral panic argument, writing:

As the graphics become more immersive, I begin to worry about what the game might be doing to me and my fellow players. Creating digital images of the morally reprehensible risks straining our understanding of reality and how we should react to it. … Psychological research indicates that violent video games can inspire aggressive thoughts and increase beliefs in racist or sexist stereotypes. Games like Grand Theft Auto are, then, unlikely to be merely harmless fantasy.

But rather than follow this line of thought, or even stand on it, Dixon pivots to defend the game as “depraved art” in a grand humanistic tradition that includes Renaissance painting and Greek sculpture. While depravity remains central to the game, Forbes’ Paul Tassi is heartened that it has been softened somewhat with recalibrated metrics for the consequences of mass murder. “Obviously, many people’s first instinct in a GTA game is to go on a rampage and murder as many civilians and cops as the game will let you,” he writes. “While you can do that, you will now warp the new ‘criminal profile’ system in the game. The more slaughter you engage in, especially of innocents, the further down the hole you will get in these ratings.”

What’s missing from all of these pieces is any recognition of the structural politics of sitting on your ass and living inside a screen for hundreds, if not thousands, of hours. Whatever the details of its reward systems, whatever its implied social criticism, immersive open world video games are, by their nature, prime enforcers of what the great critic of technology Jacques Ellul called “technical morality,” or the conquest of “efficiency” over every aspect of society, down to how we think about right and wrong. “GTA VI” shoehorns our leisure hours into a closed-system artificial environment where each decision is factored into a heads-up display that quantitatively tracks every aspect of the player’s life, from ammunition levels to stamina to relationships with law enforcement and lovers.

What we should never lose sight of, however impressive the programming, is the overwhelming fact that tens of millions of people — now including multiple generations — are sitting on their sofas, simulating mass shootings and throwing basketballs at people’s heads according to the rules of a reality created by a shitty, union-busting, billion-dollar corporation demanding all that remains of our tattered attention. If this be the new century’s cathedral, let it burn.