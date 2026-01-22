Hannah Natanson first came on my radar on Christmas Eve. The Trump administration may also have taken note of The Washington Post reporter that day, if it hadn’t already.

In a moving personal account, Natanson recounted what it’s been like to cover a federal workforce under attack from President Donald Trump. Natanson also detailed how her life changed after she posted her contact information in a Reddit forum populated with federal workers last February:

The next day, I woke at sunrise to dozens of messages — the ruling pattern of my mornings ever since. I didn’t know it then, but this year would transform me into what one colleague dubbed “the federal government whisperer.” I would gain a new beat, a new editor and 1,169 contacts on Signal, all current or former federal employees who decided to trust me with their stories.

Natanson had been an education reporter. But now, amid a deluge of scoops coming from her new contacts at three-letter agencies spanning the federal bureaucracy, her remit quickly expanded to “topics I had never covered,” she wrote.

In short order, Natanson became, in the words of the Post, part of the paper’s “most high-profile and sensitive coverage related to government firings, national security and diplomacy.”

A review of the stories Natanson wrote or contributed to over the past year reads like a field guide for (faltering) federal agencies, covering everything from the U.S. Postal Service (conscripted into Trump’s mass deportation efforts) to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (doing far less to enforce truck safety rules) to the Department of Veterans Affairs (eliminating tens of thousands of health care jobs). And often these agencies left behind a trail of internal documents for the Post to scoop up.

Whether Natanson’s sources were the ones who provided the documents for any particular story is unclear. But for a Trump administration obsessed with leaks, Natanson’s thousand-plus federal worker contacts must have raised a few eyebrows.

“Of course they are”

Three weeks after Natanson wrote her first-person account (“I Am the Post’s ‘Federal Government Whisperer.’ It’s Been Brutal.”), the Trump administration targeted her.

At around 6 a.m. Jan. 14, FBI agents raided Natanson’s Virginia home, seizing her work and personal devices — her phone, two laptops and a smartwatch, the Post reported.

Natanson isn’t accused of wrongdoing, according to the Post, which received a subpoena. Rather, the FBI and the Department of Justice claim that Natanson received classified information from a Pentagon contractor.

But it’s legal for a journalist to receive and report on classified information. (There are very limited exceptions to this protection, but those do not appear to have been met in this instance, according to The New York Times.)

It’s legal for a journalist to receive and report on classified information.

Nevertheless, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth requested the FBI search Natanson as part of his war on leakers. It’s a bit awkward to point out, but Hegseth has himself shared classified information with an Atlantic reporter, as well as, among others, “his wife, brother and personal lawyer,” The New York Times reported.

Fortunately for Hegseth, he’s unlikely to be pressed on this point, now that he’s replaced the Pentagon press corps with a ragtag group of stenographers.

The timing of the Natanson search only raises further questions. It came the week after Natanson’s alleged Pentagon source, Aurelio Perez-Lugones, was charged and put behind bars, according to CNN. The Trump administration already had its alleged leaker; by raiding Natanson, it may also get its hands on her extensive contacts.

“Do you honestly think that they’re not going to look at her source list?” asked Felicity Barringer, a former New York Times reporter who in college edited a student newspaper, the Stanford Daily, that was searched by police in 1971. “Of course they are.”

“An individual at the Washington Post”

Joining Hegseth in his anti-leak crusade is FBI Director Kash Patel, who notably declined to describe Natanson as a journalist in a statement on X about the search:

This morning the @FBI and partners executed a search warrant of an individual at the Washington Post who was found to allegedly be obtaining and reporting classified, sensitive military information from a government contractor—endangering our warfighters and compromising America’s national security.

For his part, Trump appeared to celebrate the arrest of Perez-Lugones. “The leaker has been found and is in jail right now. And that’s the leaker on Venezuela and a very bad leaker,” Trump said.

Natanson contributed to the Post’s recent coverage of the U.S. campaign against Venezuela and its former leader, President Nicolás Maduro, the New York Times reported, including one story that described “government documents obtained by the Washington Post” that detailed a Vatican attempt to find an alternative to the U.S. abducting Maduro.

“There may be reason to believe that the Washington Post reporter possessed classified information, but that hardly makes her exceptional,” David Schulz, a lawyer specializing in First Amendment litigation, wrote in The New York Times:

Using a national security investigation to target the home of a reporter who had made known she was working confidentially with more than 1,000 current or former federal employees to expose wrongdoing raises questions about the government’s actual intent — particularly given the chilling effect the action will have on sources and reporters alike.

“Salivating for an opportunity”

Back at The Washington Post, Natanson’s colleagues have her back, with columnist Kathleen Parker calling the FBI raid “Gestapo-like.” The Post’s top leaders have also offered strong public support for Natanson — with one notable exception.

It’s “nauseating and irresponsible to have our owner remain silent given this unprecedented event,” a Post reporter told Status.

“If there is a moment to stand up for our journalistic values, this would be it.”

Another reporter also called out Post owner Jeff Bezos, saying, “If there is a moment to stand up for our journalistic values, this would be it,” media reporter Natalie Korach tweeted.

But Bezos cares more about his own money and space fantasies than journalistic principles, or his employees. (Drivers for Amazon, the company Bezos founded, were memorably forced to pee in bottles.) In order for Amazon and Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin, to keep getting billions of public dollars, Bezos needs to stay in Trump’s good graces.

Bezos learned this the hard way in Trump’s first administration, when Trump’s anger over the Post’s coverage of him reportedly led to Amazon losing out on a $10 billion Pentagon contract. (“There was a joke at the time that it didn’t cost Jeff Bezos $250 million to buy the Post, it cost him $10 billion,” Martin Baron, the Post’s former executive editor, told the Financial Times.)

To ensure this doesn’t happen again, Bezos has lavished millions of dollars on Trump and his family, while also remaking his paper’s opinion page in Trump’s image, FAIR reported. But not even this level of groveling was sufficient to stop Trump from sending FBI agents to a Post reporter’s home.

“This administration is salivating for an opportunity to incarcerate journalists,” said Baron in the Post on Jan. 15. “Things are going to get far worse.”

Escalating attacks on whistleblowers

The Trump administration’s raid on Natanson’s home is the latest escalation in a history of government attacks on whistleblowing — attacks that have grown to target not just the whistleblowers, but the journalists they leak to as well.

George W. Bush used subpoenas against journalists who covered the secret National Security Agency wiretapping program. Barack Obama ramped up arrests and indictments of whistleblowers — most notably Chelsea Manning, the U.S. soldier who served over seven years in prison for leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks that revealed U.S. human rights abuses in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Too many of the heavy hitters of U.S. corporate journalism have stayed silent.

The first Trump administration then took the unprecedented step of indicting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange under the Espionage Act, the first time any administration had targeted journalists directly for publishing government leaks. Rather than drop the charges, the Biden administration negotiated a guilty plea from Assange for obtaining and publishing classified documents from Manning.

As successive administrations took us down the road to where we are now, too many of the heavy hitters of U.S. corporate journalism have stayed silent — or even cheered the legal pursuit of people like Manning and Assange, who some outlets went out of their way to insist weren’t really journalists.

Today, too many are likewise silent on Natanson. Vocal opposition to the FBI raid has mostly come from individual journalists on X — mostly colleagues at the Post — not in the opinion pages of major newspapers or on TV. Notable exceptions came from the Baltimore Sun editorial board, former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson in the Boston Globe and the hosts of “The View.” The New York Times editorial board mentioned the raid in passing in a lengthy piece about Trump’s vengeful use of law enforcement.

If media hope to thwart Trump’s project of making criticism of his government illegal, more solidarity is needed.