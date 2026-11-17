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ANTALYA, Turkey — After their big gains in the 2026 midterm elections, a delegation of Democratic U.S. House members appeared at the United Nations COP31 climate change conference here Monday pledging to rejoin the international fight against global warming.

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee, said it is a “pivotal time” for U.S. climate and energy policy.

“The wrecking ball of Donald Trump and this out-of-touch administration, and the temporarily empty chair of the United States at this COP31, does not represent what the Americans want or need,” Huffman said.

President Trump has pulled the United States out of the Paris climate agreement twice and is trying to quit the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The current administration has also tried to cut all funding for climate programs.

Since Trump returned to the White House in 2025, the United States has had no formal government presence at the U.N. talks, but was informally represented by America Is All In, a coalition including local governments, businesses, faith groups, Native American tribes and universities.

“The next time we’re here, we will be an official congressional delegation.”

Huffman said the midterm election shows that Americans have rejected the current administration’s efforts to “turn the United States into something like a petro-dictatorship.” The results could pave the way for the country to reestablish a formal presence at the annual talks.

Given legal uncertainties about Trump’s efforts to completely withdraw the U.S. from the U.N.’s climate framework, the extent of U.S. participation in the talks is unclear. But Huffman said that, in the past, U.S. congressional delegations have attended the annual Conference of the Parties, as the meeting is formally known, under both Democratic and Republican majorities.

“The next time we’re here, we will be an official congressional delegation led by the leadership of the House of Representatives,” Huffman said in an interview with Inside Climate News.

The U.S. would still be excluded from the formal government-to-government negotiations, but a congressional delegation representing the majority party, potentially capable of advancing climate and energy legislation, could make a difference, Huffman said.

“We want to take the best practices that we’ve heard from all of the global partners … and craft them into good, solid climate policy once we get back to Congress,” said Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga.

The new Democratic majority in the House can also use its oversight authority to try to ensure that the money the U.S. has promised for climate aid and sustainable development is restored, said Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill.

Casten said some of America’s European allies are “spending $500 [million], $600 million per day more than before the United States attacked Iran” because of increased oil prices, and that simply stopping those hostilities could free up funding for climate efforts.

“We want to take the best practices that we’ve heard from all of the global partners.”

“We have lost [the] trust of the international community when it comes to climate,” said Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz.

“I think it is a complete betrayal of our responsibility that Donald Trump has pulled us out of the Paris Agreement not once but twice,” she said. A Democrat winning the 2028 presidential election would help ensure the U.S. can rejoin that agreement, she added.

It will take time to regain trust in the international community, Ansari said.

“But we will come back,” she said, “working 10 times harder, 50 times harder than we did before, to make sure that we are being team players, to make sure that we are … supporting small island developing states and supporting vulnerable African nations.”

Climate activists reacted cautiously to the promises about the United States’ potential return to the international climate arena.

“We welcome the political shift in the United States that puts the brakes on the reckless dismantling of domestic green policies,” said Harjeet Singh, director of Satat Sampada Climate Foundation. “However, here at COP31 in Antalya, the international community cannot afford to celebrate prematurely or suffer from collective amnesia.”

Singh said the U.S. has a long history of obstructing climate negotiations across successive administrations and regardless of which party holds power.

“As the world’s largest historical emitter, the U.S. carries an outsized moral and legal responsibility to act,” he said. “Real change will not be measured by who walks through the halls of this summit, but by whether Washington finally ends its expansion of oil, gas and coal at home and delivers hundreds of billions of dollars in grant-based climate finance to developing countries.”

Singh said that until the U.S. pays its fair share to help vulnerable countries recover from climate impacts and transition to sustainable energy systems, “warm words from visiting lawmakers mean very little to communities on the frontlines.”

“We’ve got work to do to reclaim our credibility in this institution.”

Brandon Wu, with ActionAid USA, said the new Democrat-led House majority must reassert control over the budget and hold the Trump administration accountable for “likely illegal actions like dismantling USAID and gutting foreign assistance” funding approved by Congress.

“What they can deliver to the United Nations process is extremely limited,” he said, adding that it’s unlikely there will be any sweeping new climate legislation or climate funding in the next two years. What members of Congress can do is lay the groundwork for more ambitious action in a post-Trump era, he added.

While meeting delegates from other countries, Huffman said he’s heard both gratitude and optimism — as well as skepticism — about a possible U.S. return to the climate talks.

“The fact is the U.S. has become kind of an unreliable partner and we’ve lost our credibility,” he said. “So we’ve tried to bring humility to this moment. We’ve got work to do to reclaim our credibility in this institution.”