“The Military and the Monetary / They get together whenever they think its necessary / They’ve turned our brothers and sisters into mercenaries / They are turning the planet into a cemetery” • from “Work for Peace” by Gil Scott-Heron

Having produced many anti-war mixes over time, I recently noticed an uptick in Military-Industrial Complex discussions. The unmonitored, oft-inconspicuous MIC, with its free-reign, carte-blanche access to unlimited funding and quid-pro-quo-isms, seems to be a major source of constant societal sorrow.

These gunpowder-snorting elites never use the term “cannon fodder,” preferring passive euphemisms like “casualties of war” to remain beyond blame. This skews our moral compass, certitude veers into doubt, MIC propaganda becomes sophisticated gaslighting, so that its corruption becomes unfathomable, tolerated as if it has always been an inevitable subspecies of nature.

Few of us being conscientious readers of history, the “war to end all wars” has simply morphed into “forever wars” of boundless profits.

And yet, despite all this social-media-driven, deep-seated distrust, source of numbing cynicism in the face of seeming eternal hypocrisy and betrayal, I am rescued by indomitable spirits of hope and resistance through music, words, consciousness and activism.

“Peace is not the absence of war / It is the absence of the rules of war and / The threats of war and / The preparation for war / Peace is not the absence of war / It is the time when we will all bring ourselves closer to each other / Closer to building a structure that is unique within ourselves / Because we have finally come to Peace within ourselves” • from “Work for Peace” by Gil Scott-Heron

DIG•SCAPE is an audio alternative-phenomenological-impressionistic, multicultural soundscape mashup of loud issues, intuition+research and multisampled insights investigating our current wackadoodle malaise from an askew, engaged and anomalous vantage point.

Playlist

“Back to the Crossroad,” Little Axe

“Crossroads,” Robert Johnson

“Khan Younis,” Muslimgauze

“Dead Souls,” William S. Burroughs, Dub Spencer and Trance Hill

“Ramayana Melukat,” C.M. Hausswolff

“Gravity’s Rainbow” opening [Thomas Pynchon], Professor Irwin Corey

“Fed Up,” Ghostmane

“Vale,” International Observer,s Dorfmeister

“Prologue Someday,” Chicago Transit Authority

“Drums Of Defiance,” African Head Charge

“Pneuma [Filtre Lent],” Zzzzra

“War Is Over Weapons For El Salvador,” The Ex

“Universal Soldier,” Buffy Sainte Marie, Eugene Chadbourne, Donovan, First Aid Kit

“Work for Peace,” Gil Scott-Heron

“A Screaming Comes Across the Sky,” Torrid Zone Igloo

Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” John Denver

Update of the Fugs’ “Kill for Peace,” Sparrow

“America Number One,” Consolidated

“War & Peace,” Ryuichi Sakamoto

“Uni Acronym,” Alva Noto & Anne-James Chaton

“Target the Control Tower,” Adrian Sherwood

“They Own Everything,” Copernicus

“I Saw It In the Sky,” Snorkel

“Luxia,” Halftribe

“l Put Your Arm Around Me,” Tamer Nafar Djam

“Domino’s Principle, Part Two,” def

“The Tower to Eternity,” Brain Damage

“Building Rome,” Zion Train

“Blood Money & War Inc,” The Pop Group

“Rumours,” Gary Clail & the On-U Sound System

“The End of an American Dream,” Lee Scratch Perry

“Standing on the Crossroad,” Cowboy Junkies

Top 7 Most Terrifying Sounds of WAR, Secret German V2 Film Discovered 1946, Sky News films moment of drone strike in Gaza Israel, Conspiracies George Carlin, Tony Benns incredible speech against the war in Iraq, I asked Bernie Sanders about a Gaza Ceasefire, 1968 Riots at the Democratic National Convention in, Police break up proPalestinian student protest in Amsterdam, Tyranny Comes Home The Domestic Fate of US Mi, Tears and terror as Hamas rockets hit Israeli town of, THE FUGS Exorcism of the White House 2017, The Business of War Profit from conflict 09.56.53, Eisenhower Farewell Address Military Industrial, Democrats Want to Turn Israels Murder Spree, A Vietnam War veteran speaking at an antiwar protest, AntiWar Vet No Ones Going to Sign Up for Middle, AntiWar Demonstrators Storm Pentagon 1967, Exclusive with independent presidential candidate Cornel West, Protesters Chants Free Free Palestine, LEAKED Audio Reveals Global REPRESSION Cam, Israel Drops 2000 Pound Bombs On Tents In Gaza, On this day Four killed in Kent State shooting, May 15 1970 Gibbs Green Tragedy at Jackson State, Its Always About Oil CIAMI6 Staged Coup in Iran 70, What is Asymmetrical warfare, The Real Reason Why the United States Is Constantly, Muhammad Ali Refuses Induction Opposing Vietnam, Gaza protests On the frontline of US campus chaos, The Business of War Profit from conflict, Bernie Sanders This may be Bidens Vietnam, Sixth Side of the Pentagon Trailer, Majority Report, Protest sights and sounds