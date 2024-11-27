Photo Essay: The Murder of Chief Merong

The tragedy fits into a larger, menacing trend. At least 126 human rights and environmental defenders were murdered in Latin America in 2023, according to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. That’s one murder every three days in Latin America alone. Globally, Indigenous people face heightened danger. Despite making up just 5% of the world’s population, they account for 40% of its murdered land and water defenders, according to Global Witness. The Kamakã Mongoió and other Indigenous people are on the frontlines of efforts to protect what we all depend upon, and yet they face the greatest risk for reprisal.