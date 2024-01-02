On Nov. 17 and 18, the Earth’s global average surface temperature was recorded at more than two degrees Centigrade (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels for the first time. Anticipating this milestone, a team of ecologists and climate scientists in the journal BioScience warned in October, “We are now in an uncharted territory.” During the last 12 months, nearly every climate indicator reached record highs (and lows): the highest atmospheric concentrations of the three most potent greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide) and the highest total CO2 emissions from the largest, most energy-consuming human population in history. According to Johan Rockstrom at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, conditions on Earth may be “now well outside of the safe operating space for humanity.”

Some other 2023 records to consider at the turning of the year:

Highest daily global temperature anomaly

Hottest year and hottest months ever

Highest sea surface temperatures

Lowest Antarctic sea-ice extent

Greatest gain in sea level rise

Highest absorbed solar radiation

The United States experienced its warmest December, with almost the entire Lower 48 registering temperatures at least 3 F above normal (parts of Minnesota reached 15 F above normal for December). During winter, the Great Lakes typically reach 55% ice cover. As of this writing, they have a combined ice cover of 0.2% (Lake Superior has 0.5%, Lake Michigan 0%, Lake Huron 0%, Lake Erie 0%, Lake Ontario 0%).

The temperature anomaly in Canada was 5.88 C above the 1991-2020 historical “normal,” and some places, such as in Nunavut, reached 10 C above normal. According to data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, Dec. 24 may have been the third hottest day — at 1.99 degrees Centigrade above pre-industrial — as compared to global average surface temperatures over the last 174 years.

In Africa, heat records during December fell in Nigeria (37 degrees Centigrade, or 98 degrees Fahrenheit, in Benin City), Republic of the Congo (35.5 degrees Centigrade in Makoua), Ghana (37.4 degrees Centigrade in Koforidua) and Cote D’Ivoire (36.6 degrees Centigrade in Daloa). In the first hours of 2024, records were being smashed across Oceania and Asia. The weather station in New Caledonia, at La Tontouta, recorded on Jan. 1 a temperature of 38.3 degrees Centigrade, its hottest day ever.

The Amazon may have reached a tipping point in 2023, transforming from a net carbon sink to a net carbon emitter as agriculture, mining and human settlement slashes the jungle into fragments, the basin dries out, and the ancient ecosystem dies. The ice shelves over the Amundsen Sea in west Antarctica are melting at accelerated rates, and the melting may be “locked in and beyond human control for the rest of this century, even if emissions are significantly reduced.”

According to the BioScience team, “Ocean acidity, glacier thickness and Greenland ice mass all fell to record lows…The increase in heat content and the rapid rise in sea surface temperatures are especially troubling, because they could have many serious impacts, including the loss of sea life, coral reefs dying because of bleaching and a rise in the intensity of large tropical storms.”

It was no surprise that in 2023 we witnessed the unfolding of what National Hurricane Center forecaster Eric Blake called “a nightmare scenario” with the sudden formation, over superheated Pacific, of monstrous Hurricane Otis that smashed into Acapulco in October.

From a piece about Otis in The Philadelphia Inquirer:

Less than a day out, weather forecasters were describing Otis as a tropical storm that might bring heavy rain to Acapulco, but little more. But in the course of 12 hours over the overheated Pacific waters — in what some meteorologists are calling the most extreme example of “rapid intensification” they’ve ever seen — Otis gained an astonishing 115 mph in wind speed to become a major hurricane…“Something like this was bound to happen,” [said] Michael Mann, director of Philadelphia’s Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media… [Mann] noted that the Pacific Ocean near Acapulco was unusually warm for this time of year, the result of both record temperatures linked to fossil-fuel pollution as well as the El Niño weather pattern. “It’s going to happen to Miami. It’s going to happen to Tampa,” Mann said.

Below is a short-list compilation, courtesy of the BioScience team, of some of the climate-related disasters that befell humanity in the raging heat of 2023 — the year that decades from now, trapped in a climate death spiral, we will look back to fondly as one of the coolest, sweetest, most clement in our lifetimes.