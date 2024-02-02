frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

“In parts of rural America, children as young as four learn to handle guns. It’s a long-held, fiercely defended cultural tradition.”

– The Guardian

“There’s an expression in Texas: ‘If you know how many guns you’ve got, you haven’t got enough.’”

– Anonymous

THE GUN IS THE PHANTOM LIMB OF THE EGO

The supposed reassuring image of a smiling father crouched behind his excited son, reaching out to hold his arm steady at the elbow, taking aim for a better shot. Here the gun serves as prop, toy, bonding element between father & son. The father begging/egging on his son to mirror his own obsessions. This gesture of reassuring guidance normalizes the gun to warm hearts – like a kitten, a wedding ring, a gift to cement the gun as essential, tradition so convincingly as if it is DNA, genetic destiny to love guns. This is a problem that logic, legislation, edification, training, therapy cannot reach. Kids are dying in record numbers, gun death is now the leading cause of death for kids 0-19 in the U.S. … 4600 in 2022.

Playlist

Please Love Me Forever • Bobby Vinton

Lessons Of Survival: Part Two • Some More Crime

Intro Code 4109 • DJ Krush

My Rifle, My Pony & Me • Dean Martin & Ricky Nelson

Sunflower Girl • Neotropic

Intro The Self-Remixed Best • DJ Krush

Kids With Guns • Gorillaz

Children of the Ghetto • Philip Bailey

Bullyshit • Quasimoto

Jour 2 Florida • Quattrophage & Black Sifichi

Looking for Birds [Postmodern] • Plaster of Paris

I Like Guns • Steve Lee

Crime • Quasimoto

Bad Head Day [Subtropic Cut It Up Mix] • Lida Husik

City Vapors • Wax Tailor

Cops Shot The Kid • Nas

Hey Joe Acapella • Jimi Hendrix

Tiento de la Luz 3 • Thomas Köner

Gunman [Why you use your gun] • Babe Roots & Another Channel

Loop Digga • Mad Lib

No Guns Allowed • Snoop Lion ft. Drake & Cori B.

The Great Mystery • Araceae

Cherish • The World We Live In

The Kids Love Guns • Bad Day Dre

Out in the Street They Call It Murder • Skrillex & Ini Kamoze

For a Few Dollars More • Ennio Morricone

Melvin van Peebles & Richard Pryor

