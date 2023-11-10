Millions of people around the world have rallied at marches and demonstrations over the past week, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where the death toll from Israel’s month-long assault has killed over 10,000 Palestinians, 4,324 of them being children.

Israel has drawn worldwide condemnation for bombing homes, schools, hospitals, religious structures and refugee camps, while blocking off food, water, fuel and medicine to the population of Gaza—which human rights groups say amount to “crimes against humanity,” including “genocide.”

Jewish Americans and their allies, including members of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and IfNotNow, joined forces at the Statue of Liberty in New York on Monday, coming together by the hundreds to call for a ceasefire.

JUST NOW AT THE STATUE OF LIBERTY: 500 Jews and allies took over the island to demand a ceasefire in Gaza. Just like Palestinians, so many of our ancestors yearned to breathe free — and we took over the Statue of Liberty to say never again, for anyone. #CeasefireNOW #LetGazaLive pic.twitter.com/DTHN1ntHsJ — Jewish Voice for Peace NYC (@jvpliveNY) November 6, 2023

Jewish Voice for Peace said on Monday: “Jewish people all throughout the United States are protesting in unprecedented numbers against Israel’s destruction of Gaza and the United States’ unwavering support,” and have held mass protests and sit-ins in Congressional offices in over 25 cities across the country—with almost a thousand arrests.

On November 4th, hundreds of thousands of Americans marched through the streets of Washington, D.C., urging President Joe Biden to endorse a ceasefire, marking the largest anti-war demonstration in the United States since the Iraq war:

We are witnessing the largest U.S. anti-war protests since the #Iraq war. pic.twitter.com/3rRxViWF1P — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) November 4, 2023

Journalist Ryan Grim observed that it was the most significant pro-Palestinian rally in U.S. history, over a video where protesters advocated for an end to occupation and war, chanting, “From Palestine to the Philippines”:

This has to be the biggest pro-Palestinian march in U.S. history https://t.co/m9k6JV7U6v — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 4, 2023

DemocracyNow! interviewed demonstrators, some of whom had family members in Gaza:

"Our tax dollars are supporting this."



Tens of thousands of people rallied in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to demand a ceasefire in Gaza, where the month-long Israeli assault has killed about 10,000 Palestinians so far. @democracynow was on the ground to capture the scenes. pic.twitter.com/PJhbNR52SO — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) November 6, 2023

Palestinian scholar Noura Erakat addressed the massive crowd at Freedom Plaza, saying “Palestine reveals the naked hypocrisy of Western universalism, it reveals our enduring colonial reality.”

Palestinian scholar Noura Erakat @4noura addressed crowds at Saturday's massive Washington, D.C., rally for a ceasefire in Gaza. "Palestine reveals the naked hypocrisy of Western universalism," she said. pic.twitter.com/LIrjqTPlN3 — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) November 6, 2023

Rapper Macklemore was also among the speakers at the march:

Macklemore speaks at the “Free Palestine” rally in DC:



“They told me to do my research, that it’s too complex, to be silent … In the last 3 weeks, I’ve gone back & I have done some research, I don’t know everything, but I know enough to know that this is a genocide.” pic.twitter.com/QQcjZQcSFQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 4, 2023

Marione Ingram, an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, also joined protests in front of the White House:

Marione Ingram is an 87-year old Holocaust survivor. She's been at the White House every day this week protesting for peace in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/x0uMCLsMtG — Stop Cop City (@JoshuaPHilll) November 4, 2023

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) voiced support for those calling for a ceasefire—which included protests across the country in major cities like San Francisco, New York City, Houston, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, Seattle, Miami and Detroit—saying “our pro-peace, pro-humanity movement is strong and it is growing daily.”

Pro-Palestinian protests were also held around the world including in Cape Town, South Africa; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Paris, France; London, England; Milan, Italy; Belfast, Ireland; Stockholm, Sweden; Berlin, Germany; Santiago, Chile; Dhaka, Bangladesh; Tokyo, Japan; Jakarta, Indonesia; Toronto, Canada; among others.

Jakarta, Indonesia:

More than 2 million people attended a protest for Palestine in Indonesia 🇮🇩🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/AMbxwf7sTF — ilmfeed (@IlmFeed) November 5, 2023

Toronto, Canada:

Massive protests in Toronto, Canada calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/sQgUDqQydm — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) November 5, 2023

London, England:

free free palestine🇵🇸🇬🇧



Half a million protesters march through central London in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza in the largest Palestinian demonstration in UK history pic.twitter.com/X8WCWXiOQJ — nobumaru ina🇺🇦 (@InaNobumaru) November 7, 2023

Somalia:

Somali kids protesting for the kids in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/xhZAR2UofH — dex (@pairolleth) November 9, 2023

New Zealand:

Indigenous Polynesian people of mainland New Zealand (Māori) performing haka dance (war cry) at pro-Palestine rally. pic.twitter.com/Ts1bl4BNxV — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 5, 2023

Maoz Inon, whose parents were killed in the October 7th Hamas attack that claimed the lives of over 1,400 Israelis, used his time on BBC to call for peace and an end to the war:

"I'm not crying for my parents – I am crying for those who will lose their lives in this war. We must stop the war."



pic.twitter.com/46gHuMjr1G — Voices Against War (@againstwarvoice) October 16, 2023



Despite global protests and overwhelming U.S. public support for a ceasefire, Biden along with the majority of U.S. Congress members, refuse to demand that Israel end its bombardment and ground operations. In October, Biden requested an additional $14 billion in military aid to Israel from Congress, on top of the typical $3.8 billion in annual U.S. military aid.

On Thursday, the White House announced that Israel would begin implementing four-hour “humanitarian pauses” to allow people to leave. More than 70 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced since Oct. 7.