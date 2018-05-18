A Survivor's Haunting Response to the Santa Fe High School Massacre

Barely three months after the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas massacre that left 17 dead in Florida, a gunman believed to be a student at Santa Fe High School in Southeast Texas opened fire on his teachers and classmates Friday, killing at least 10. Details are still emerging, but according to CNN, explosive devices including pipe bombs and pressure cookers were found at the scene of the crime. The suspect, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has reportedly been taken into custody.

In an interview that has quickly gone viral on social media, a local ABC reporter asked a Santa Fe student named Paige if she ever expected to experience an atrocity like the one she just survived.

“Was there a part of you that was like ‘this isn’t real, this would not happen at my school?’ ” he says.

“Nope, there wasn’t,” the 17-year-old answers gravely. “It’s been happening everywhere. I’ve always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too.”Watch the telling exchange below:

Interviewer: “Was there a part of you that was like, ‘This could not happen at my school?’” Santa Fe High School student: “No. It’s been happening everywhere. I’ve always felt it would eventually happen here, too.” pic.twitter.com/MPxVScd3QE — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 18, 2018

