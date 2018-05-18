Subscribe

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Disclaimer: Please read.

Follow us

Truthdig: Expert Reporting, Current News, Provocative Columnists

Welcome

A Survivor's Haunting Response to the Santa Fe High School Massacre

comments
A student is interviewed after a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. (Twitter / Babe Ruthless)

Barely three months after the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas massacre that left 17 dead in Florida, a gunman believed to be a student at Santa Fe High School in Southeast Texas opened fire on his teachers and classmates Friday, killing at least 10. Details are still emerging, but according to CNN, explosive devices including pipe bombs and pressure cookers were found at the scene of the crime. The suspect, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has reportedly been taken into custody.

In an interview that has quickly gone viral on social media, a local ABC reporter asked a Santa Fe student named Paige if she ever expected to experience an atrocity like the one she just survived.

“Was there a part of you that was like ‘this isn’t real, this would not happen at my school?’  he says.

“Nope, there wasn’t,” the 17-year-old answers gravely. “It’s been happening everywhere. I’ve always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too.”Watch the telling exchange below:

Advertisement

Truthdig has launched a reader-funded project—its first ever—to document the Poor People’s Campaign. Please help us by making a donation.

Jacob Sugarman
In this article:
comments
More in

Now you can personalize your Truthdig experience. To bookmark your favorite articles, please create a user profile.

Personalize your Truthdig experience. Choose authors to follow, bookmark your favorite articles and more.
Your Truthdig, your way. Access your favorite authors, articles and more.
or
or

A password will be e-mailed to you.

Statements and opinions expressed in articles and comments are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.