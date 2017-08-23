Missouri Governor Stays Execution With Only Hours to Spare
Gov. Greitens issued a stay of execution after Williams' attorneys cited DNA evidence found on the murder weapon belonging to an unknown person.
Gov. Greitens issued a stay of execution after Williams' attorneys cited DNA evidence found on the murder weapon belonging to an unknown person.
The more we know and understand our racist past, the more we can change history for the better—in the present and future.
New studies point to soaring temperatures, many more fatalities and earlier floods.
The vice president of the National Education Association says progressives are waking up to the vital importance of the collective good.
In his speech on Afghanistan Monday night, the president was primarily attempting to manipulate American domestic politics.
With Steve Bannon gone, the attorney general assumes the mantle of Breitbart-style white nationalism at the White House.
Pretexts and posturing run throughout the public discourse, dominated by partisan apparatchiks around both Trump and the Democrats.
Just months ago, the possible merger between Sinclair Broadcasting and Tribune Media wouldn't have been legal.
It's science that predicts Monday's celestial event---and global warming.
Spanish police believe members of a terrorist cell had planned to fill vans with explosives and set off a huge blast in Barcelona.
Statements and opinions expressed in articles and comments are those of the authors, not Truthdig. Truthdig takes no responsibility for such statements or opinions.