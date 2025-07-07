Caravans of Faith and Memory

Saintes Maries de la Mer, France.

Representatives of the Nacioun Gardiano, on horseback, wait outside the church to escort the procession for the statue of St. Sara. The Nacioun Gardiano is a cultural association founded in 1904 with the aim of preserving and promoting the traditions of the Camargue, a region in southern France. ‘Nacioun Gardiano’ translates to ‘Nation of the Guardians,’ referring to the traditional local herdsmen who play a vital role in cattle management and the preservation of agricultural practices in the region.

The association is also known for its commitment to safeguarding local customs, such as the courses camarguaises (nonviolent bull games), as well as celebrations linked to Romani culture.