Why Pro-Israel Advocates 'Heart' Roseanne

Actor Roseanne Barr has some unexpected supporters; the Democratic Party’s decision to take legal action against WikiLeaks put the first amendment at risk; meanwhile, Coca Cola’s claims about water are proven false. These discoveries and more below.

Roseanne Barr Is Convenient Scapegoat for Right-wing Racism and Anti-Semitism

Pro-Israel advocates embraced the disgraced Hollywood star despite – or possibly because of – her history of deranged outbursts.

Why No One Answers Their Phone Anymore

Telephone culture is disappearing.

By Suing WikiLeaks, DNC Could Endanger Principles of Press Freedom

In April, the Democratic National Committee, the governing body of the Democratic Party, announced that it was suing WikiLeaks and Julian Assange–along with a number of other defendants, including the Trump campaign and Russian operatives–for their alleged involvement in the theft and dissemination of DNC computer files during the 2016 election.

Ivanka’s Full Frontal

Last Sunday Ivanka Trump posted a curiously timed photo of herself nuzzled up to her son on the heels of news that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had lost 1,500 children at the immigration border.

Under Trump, the Israel lobby Is a Hydra With Many Heads

Since Trump took office, the Israel lobby has mobilized four other powerful lobbies: Christian evangelicals, the alt-right, the military-industrial complex and Saudi Arabia.

Coke Claims to Give Back as Much Water as It Uses. An Investigation Shows It Isn’t Even Close.

When Coca-Cola announced plans earlier this year to recycle the equivalent of 100 percent of its packaging by 2030, the company touted the effort as building on its success with sustainable water use.

The End Of The First American Republic: The Collapse Of The Democratic Party

The last clearly identifiable period during which the Democratic Party was a positive influence on the country was during the Johnson administration.

The Exam Room Secrecy That Puts Women at Risk

The problem of male power over female patients.

Last Straw For Plastic Straws? Cities, Restaurants Move To Toss These Sippers

Slurping up smoothies, sodas and slushies through disposable plastic straws could one day become a thing of the past.

