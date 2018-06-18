Why All Americans Should Have an Account at the Fed

A radical proposal could be the answer to securing Americans’ financial futures; a new study shows that the most effective way to convince people of something is through charts; meanwhile, youngsters resist dissidence for a number of reasons, but one of the most impactful might surprise you. These discoveries and more below.

Give Everyone Government Bank Accounts

A radical new idea from two former Obama officials could revolutionize the way Americans manage their money.

Canada’s Best weapon in a U.S. Trade-War: Invalidating U.S. Pharma Patents

As the US-Canada trade war heats up, Canada finds itself in an asymmetrical battle, vastly overmatched against a country with an order of magnitude population advantage.

We Won’t Stop Filming, We Won’t Stop Writing

The Knesset could act not just against the press, but against human rights groups and Palestinians, the last witnesses for the prosecution against the occupation

No Such Thing as Socialist Zionism

The historic contradictions of the Zionist left are being played out in the death throes of Meretz, writes Tony Greenstein.

Charts Change Hearts and Minds Better Than Words Do

People believe the craziest things.

The Next Trend In Travel Is… Don’t.

Tourism can destroy environments and drive out local residents. It’s time to rethink the purpose of travel.

The Age Gap in Religion Around the World

Recent surveys have found that younger adults are far less likely than older generations to identify with a religion, believe in God or engage in a variety of religious practices.

Another Reason Young Americans Don’t Revolt Against Being Screwed

The Internet creates fears, lowers self-esteem, and divides millennials—all of which weakens their capacity to resist injustices.

The Fight for the Right to Be Cremated by Water

“Aquamation,” a greener form of body disposal, is gaining acceptance in America. But some powerful groups are fighting to stop it.

Who Are LGBTQ Americans? Here’s A Major Poll On Life, Sex, and Politics.

BuzzFeed News and Whitman Insight Strategies conducted one of the most comprehensive national polls to date on how LGBTQ Americans live in 2018.

Hundreds of Israelis Demonstrate Against Home Sale to Arab Family

The town’s mayor joined protest, saying that ‘the residents of Afula don’t want a mixed city, but rather a Jewish city, and it’s their right. This is not racism.’

