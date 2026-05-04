If you haven’t heard the argument that civilization is about to collapse because women aren’t having enough babies, you haven’t been consuming much media.

“The Birth-Rate Crisis Isn’t as Bad as You’ve Heard—It’s Worse,” announced the Atlantic last June. Business Insider ran a piece in August headlined “America’s great people shortage,” which opened, “America is about to tumble off the edge of a massive demographic cliff.” And NPR‘s Brian Mann warned on PBS in April that, as a result of the birth rate decline, “many people say” that the U.S. soon “will be unrecognizable.”

The issue is repeatedly in the news in part because it’s a priority of the “pronatalist” right, which has prominent backers in the Trump administration. Vice President JD Vance has called the U.S. birth rate decline a “civilizational crisis.” He said people with children should have “more power” at the polls and “more of an ability to speak your voice in our democratic republic” than those without.

It’s repeatedly in the news in part because it’s a priority of the “pronatalist” right.

Elon Musk, who regularly posts on the subject and has fathered at least 14 children, has claimed that “population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming.” “There will be no West if this continues,” he said. And President Donald Trump has called for a new “baby boom.”

The story generally goes like this: Fewer babies being born in the U.S. leads to fewer working-age adults relative to retired adults, which means, as the Atlantic piece put it, ”higher taxes, higher debt or later retirement — or all three.”

But there’s a lot more to the story, and ignoring it masks the white nationalism, regressive gender ideals and economic inequality driving the narrative.

Hidden xenophobia

The numbers might look striking on the surface: As news reports have pointed out, the number of births and the fertility rate (births per 1,000 women) in the U.S. have dropped to record lows. Both decreased by 1% from 2024 to 2025; the fertility rate has fallen by about 20% over the past 20 years.

In terms of births per woman, that’s about 1.6 — well below the “replacement” rate of 2.1, which would be required to maintain a population count without migration.

But that last detail is key. If you believe we need a certain number of working-age adults to support an aging population of retirees, there are — or at least were, until Trump’s brutal immigration regime — millions of people willing and eager to come to this country and help make up that deficit. Even with the declining birth rate, the U.S. population grew by more in 2023-24 than it did in 2003-04.

Even so, immigration was conspicuously missing from too much of the birth rate coverage. For instance, in a long piece on Trump contemplating a “baby bonus” — a $5,000 payment to new parents in the form of a government check or tax credit — CBS reported:

A declining birth rate can spell long-term economic problems, including a shrinking labor force that’s financially strapped to pay for medical services and retirement benefits for an aging population.

It managed to go in depth on why the birth rate might be declining, what a baby bonus might look like, how much it would cost and whether it could work. But it never mentioned immigration policy.

On CNN, anchor Michael Smerconish explored the falling birth rate with economist Melissa Kearney, who told him:

We’re now looking at, you know, being a society that’s aging, with fewer young people going to school, entering the workforce. This poses demographic headwinds for our economic growth and dynamism going forward.

They discussed the “threat posed in terms of the sustainability of Social Security” and ways to address the problem, but neither ever raised the impact of immigration.

When news outlets ignore that obvious facet of the issue, they hide the xenophobic assumptions underlying the claims of “crisis.”

‘To save civilization, reject feminism’

And then there’s the misogyny. Right-wing media are quick to blame women for this impending “crisis.”

A New York Post column by Rikki Schlott, for instance, drummed up the “fear of a baby bust,” blaming it in particular on Gen Z (which is having fewer kids than previous generations at the same age) lacking “positive, empowering messaging that teaches you can prioritize marriage, family and children while also valuing independence, career and financial stability”:

“I don’t need a spouse” (or, for that matter, children) feminism has told left-leaning young women that pretty much everything else is more important than family. That’s a very sad development.

Syndicated columnist Victor Joecks took things further in a piece headlined “To Save Civilization, Reject Feminism and Honor Mother.” He opened by declaring, “The triumph of modern feminism has put society on the path to demographic collapse.”

Joecks further opined:

Society applauds women for becoming executives, not moms with kids. Reports on the mythical [sic] gender pay gap describe motherhood with the word “penalty.” … Modern feminism has left many women lonely and depressed. It has put the globe into a demographic downward spiral that’s going to be hard to reverse.

‘National motherhood medal’

Women-blaming in right-wing media is no surprise, particularly given the surge of pronatalism on the right. But centrist media coverage of that movement also sometimes boosts it.

The New York Times ran an article last year on the pronatalist groups pushing the Trump administration on increasing birth rates, noting that “advocates expressed confidence that fertility issues will become a prominent piece of the agenda.” Among their ideas: a “National Motherhood Medal” awarded to women with six or more children, and tax credits to married — but not unmarried — couples with children that increase with successive children.

The paper insisted on normalizing it, calling the coalition “broad and diverse.”

It’s instructive to recall, as Vogue does, that fertility was likewise central to the Nazis, who also offered medals to (Aryan) women who bore many children.

While the misogyny embedded in the pronatalist movement generally comes through loud and clear in the Times article, the paper insisted on normalizing it, calling the coalition “broad and diverse,” including both “Christian conservatives” who see a “cultural crisis” in need of more marriage and gender inequality, as well as those who “are interested in exploring a variety of methods, including new reproductive technologies, to reach their goal of more babies.”

‘Collapse of our civilization’

The New York Times repeated the economic collapse narrative in its description of the pronatalist movement’s

warning of a future in which a smaller work force cannot support an aging population and the social safety net. If the birth rate is not turned around, they fear, the country’s economy could collapse and, ultimately, human civilization could be at risk.

By making no effort to analyze that narrative, the Times lent it legitimacy.

Similarly, in a USA Today piece on whether Trump’s effort to be known as the “fertilization president” was sparking a baby boom (“that question is complicated,” the paper concluded), reporter Madeline Mitchell quoted a pronatalist podcaster saying that the declining birth rate “is going to lead to the collapse of our civilization.”

That piece was part of a package that interviewed many women of varying ages to understand why they were or were not having children; those pieces included perspectives about the financial and existential struggles facing women who want to have children and feel they can’t afford to, or don’t feel the world is stable enough to bring children into.

It’s an important perspective, and interviewing women on this subject is something all outlets should be doing. But without addressing the question of whether a falling birth rate will, in fact, bring about imminent civilizational collapse, as the widely disseminated right-wing narrative claims, the framing pits women’s feelings and choices against the survival of civilization — hardly a fair contest.

Since birth rate is not a significant problem for the U.S. in the foreseeable future unless you prevent immigration, the idea repeated in these pieces that “civilization” will collapse from a falling birth rate actually means “white civilization.” Pronatalists, you see, tend to share a lot in common with Christian white nationalists.

‘The problem is teens’

Another New York Times article in February headlined “The Birthrate Is Plunging. Why Some Say That’s a Good Thing,” pointed out that the drop in the U.S. is mostly among teens and women in their early 20s, and reminded readers that

30 years ago, the growing number of teenage and single mothers was seen as a societal crisis, with poor economic and health outcomes for mother and baby. The most vociferous critics called these women “welfare queens” and said they were draining public coffers.

It is indeed whiplash-inducing to hear today’s right-wing mouthpieces, like Fox News senior medical analyst Marc Seigel saying:

The problem is teens and young adults. From ages 15 to 19, the fertility rate is down 7%, and it’s down 70% over the last two decades, meaning we’re telling people that are young not to have babies, to wait until they’re in a more stable life situation.

In any case, despite its better gender framing, the Times still pushed the “not enough workers” economic narrative — and downplayed the administration’s xenophobia with euphemism:

If the birthrate drops too far for too long, it could eventually present problems, as the country needs workers to support an aging population. The population can grow through immigration too, but that issue has become politically sensitive, with numbers falling sharply under the Trump administration.

Vanishing productivity

The economic doomsday argument being spread applies both in the U.S. and globally. Declining fertility isn’t just happening in the U.S. — it’s a worldwide phenomenon. In fact, the U.S.’ “demographic cliff” is much less dramatic than many countries’. China, for instance, has one of the lowest fertility rates in the world, and that nation’s population is already beginning to shrink.

While some might think this slowdown (and even potential reversal, many decades from now) in global human population growth could be a positive development, there are plenty of media outlets looking to fearmonger about it. “The demographic cliff will end us, unless we act quickly,” declared Forbes‘ Alexander Puutio.

In the Atlantic article, Marc Novicoff presaged that within a few decades “rich countries will all have become like Japan, stagnant and aging.” After arguing that United Nations population growth projections are overly optimistic, he addressed those who remain skeptical of doomsday warnings:

If you’re not sure why this is all so alarming, consider Japan, the canonical example of the threat that low fertility poses to a country’s economic prospects. At its peak in 1994, the Japanese economy made up 18 percent of world GDP, but eventually, the country’s demographics caught up with it. Now Japan’s median age is 50 years old, and the country’s GDP makes up just 4 percent of the global economy. Measured per hours worked, Japan’s economic growth has always been strong, but at some point, you just don’t have enough workers.

Who cares what percentage of world GDP a country produces? If you’re a resident of Japan, what you care about is your quality of life. As Novicoff acknowledges, Japan’s productivity hasn’t weakened. And if you look at the human development index, which measures gross national income per capita, years of schooling and life expectancy, Japan continues to improve over time. So it’s entirely unclear on what basis he makes his claim that Japan doesn’t “have enough workers.”

But it is clear what readers are being primed for — governments and companies cutting retirement benefits. As the Atlantic piece concludes:

If the birth rate continues to drop around the world at its current pace, economic growth and workers’ retirement prospects will go the way of those projections: adjusting every few years to a smaller, sadder, poorer future.

Productivity swamps demographics

That neoliberal push for austerity is the third ideological agenda that lurks behind many of these population crisis stories. Even those news outlets that acknowledged the role of immigration in a country’s economy often took it as further evidence that the economic outlook is bleak. NPR, for instance, told its audience last month that

many demographers and economists see the apparent shift toward smaller families and fewer children as a significant concern for the nation and its labor force, especially as immigration into the U.S. has also plunged under the Trump administration.

What such economic warnings hide is that, just as population size isn’t solely dependent on the native fertility rate, economic growth isn’t solely dependent on the working-age population.

It’s true that increasing life expectancies mean that the ratio of the U.S. working-age population to the retired population is slowly decreasing, even with a growing population. That can put pressure on things like Social Security, which operates like a social insurance program in which taxes from current workers go into a fund for current retirees. A shrinking, aging population does require some policy adjustments. But it doesn’t mean the sky is falling. Progressive economist Dean Baker explains:

Even pulling out the impact of immigrants, the reality is that we have been seeing a fall in the ratio of workers to retirees pretty much forever. Life expectancies have been rising as people have better living standards and better healthcare. (Recent years have been an exception, where life expectancies have stagnated.) In 1950 there were 7.2 people between the ages of 20 and 65 for every person over the age of 65. This ratio now stands at just 3.6 to 1. Over this 70-year period, we have seen huge increases in living standards for both workers and retirees. The key has been the growth in productivity, which allows workers to produce much more in each hour of work. (We also have a much higher rate of employment among workers between the ages of 20 and 65, as tens of millions of women have entered the labor force.) The impact of productivity growth swamps the impact of demographics.

Not enough babies? Too many billionaires

The U.S. has experienced an average of over 2% annual productivity growth in the nonfarm business sector since World War II, and there’s no reason to expect that to end. The gradually shifting worker-to-retiree ratio does start to become a bigger problem if productivity gains are siphoned off to only accrue to the rich. Which, as it turns out, they increasingly do.

Look at Social Security, which is frequently pointed to as being in peril because of the aging population and decreasing birth rate. An Aug. 2025 op-ed in USA Today advocating for “killing” Social Security claimed that “due to a collapse of the American birth rate, the program is expected to be unable to pay the full promised benefits to retirees within the decade.”

A CNBC article in May 2025 told readers that “fewer births mean fewer future workers to support programs like Social Security and Medicare, which rely on a healthy worker-to-retiree ratio.” (That idea was supported with a quote from the director of the “Get Married Initiative at the Institute for Family Studies” — a right-wing think tank that recently launched a “Pronatalism Initiative.”)

“Fewer births mean fewer future workers.”

But none other than the chief actuary at the Social Security Administration, Karen Glenn, testified to Congress in March that birth rate has nothing to do with impending shortfalls in the program. Instead, one of the biggest factors imperiling Social Security is the problem of greater-than-expected income inequality.

Since 1980, when income inequality began to increase sharply, the amount of wage income that exceeds the cap for Social Security tax has doubled. The vast majority of us — those who make up to $184,500 a year — pay Social Security tax on all of our income; those who make more pay nothing above that cap. Simply removing the cap would eliminate three-quarters of the Social Security fund’s long-term projected shortfall.

Economic value judgments

And, of course, there are all the other ways the rich avoid paying their fair share in our economy, whether it’s through low capital gains tax rates, or simply through the fancy accounting that lets the super-rich — including those who own the news outlets reporting on such things — pay next to nothing in federal taxes. Jeff Bezos, for instance, owner of the Washington Post, paid an effective income tax rate of under 1% on the over $4 billion he amassed from 2014-18, ProPublica has reported.

So when the New York Times tells you in its reporting on U.S. population change that “the country needs a population of young workers and taxpayers large enough to finance infrastructure like schools, hospitals and healthcare for older residents,” understand that they’re making a value judgment about taxation. The more objective statement would be that the country needs an economic output large enough to finance these things, which is certainly true.

There are important policy conversations to be had about supporting people in having the size family they want to have. Many Americans have fewer children than they want because of financial limitations — like lack of affordable child care or housing — or concerns about the state of the world or the environment. News outlets can and should be addressing these issues.

But reporting that covers birth rate decline without the critical contexts of immigration policy, gender norms and economic inequality mask the regressive ideologies behind the purported solutions.