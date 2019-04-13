What Makes an Immigrant Good?

“The Good Immigrant: 26 Writers Reflect on America”

A book edited by Nikesh Shukla and Chimene Suleyman

Reviewed by Simon Lee / Los Angeles Review of Books

To say that debates about US immigration have reached a boiling point seems trite. This is especially true in the wake of political mayhem that has set the country’s atmospheric standard to “boiling.” Despite driving the news cycle, policy debates on immigration rarely move past bids to mask the most flagrant deceits of campaign rhetoric. The current administration’s deception strategies would be farcical if they weren’t so obscene; a barrage of low-budget bigot-porn built around visions of disease-ridden caravans, feral-rapist job thieves, and brown-hued phantoms cloaked in Islamic garb. Such tactics are hardly a recent phenomenon, though, as engineered paranoia has long served as a tool of chicanery to enact power.

The use of “timely” in connection with a book like “The Good Immigrant” seems equally trite, yet here we are. This new collection of essays, edited and compiled by British writers Nikesh Shukla and Chimene Suleyman, responds to some of the more egregious rhetoric currently underway while offering a range of reflections and experiences associated with immigration. Several of the contributors are first-generation immigrants, others are second-generation, others have a status left ambiguous. As such, the collection grants access to a range of perspectives on assimilation, pluralism, appropriation, double-consciousness, and the tactical practice of “Othering” central to nationalist propaganda. While the shadow of British colonialism loomed over the first collection, the follow-up reflects the paradox of the United States’s imperialist inclinations and the way they contradict its mythical calling card as a nation comprised of immigrants.

Emphasis in this collection, though, is placed on the act of writing as a means to communicate experience as well as a method to reconcile the way such contradictions are internalized. In fact, the collection is framed by essays focusing on just that: writing as a tool by which to repair the kind of identity division that follows immigration.

Porochista Khakpour begins by outlining the implications of ethnic heritage on writing, specifically how identity fetishism in the industry pigeon-holes writers, casting them as inadvertent delegates of their culture. Written in second-person, a mode that reads like a memo to herself, Khakpour’s essay veers from the notion of writing as a therapeutic exercise to one that becomes an imposition in which the self is colonized by the implications of identity.

Jade Chang closes the collection with a piece that doubles down on the book’s intent to emphasize the lived reality of immigration. She implores her reader to center their own story, turning to narrative theory as way to “form a healthy sense of self” by telling “a coherent story of our own lives.” For Chang, this involves embracing joy as rebellious act, universalizing marginal experiences to decenter the norm, and a reminder to never feel compelled to perform or explain a prescribed social position. In doing so, idiosyncratic experience is converted into a form of currency that replaces the tacit assumption that an immigrant narrative must involve hardship, struggle, and pain. Khakpour’s and Chang’s accounts can be read in conversation, offering ways to rethink the function of identity and subvert narratives that, as Shukla and Suleyman note in relation to the initial volume, assume “that immigrants are ‘bad’ by default until they prove themselves otherwise.”

The original 2016 collection published in Britain emerged in response to a reader comment on a Guardian article about British writers of color with the reader pondering why a “more prominent” author hadn’t been included. As Shukla noted in the original collection’s introduction, writers of color often feel pressure to justify their work in an environment in which assumptions about what constitutes “professional” still dominate. The original collection sought to promote writers who challenge such assumptions while also serving as “a document of what it means to be a person of colour now.” The original contained 21 essays, all helping to shed light on the experience of people of color in 21st-century Britain. The follow-up builds on this model, but with a difference: the implicit expectation for US immigrants to assimilate, a process that, in the eyes of the fervently intolerant, is what distinguishes the “good” immigrant from the “bad.” Of course, the rules are ill-defined, and the very concept of a monolithic assimilative model is both absurd and antithetical to the country’s roots. Yet, the more concerted the effort, the better the chances of being considered “one of the good ones.” Although indirect in their methods, several of the collection’s essays speak to this phenomenon by weighing assimilation against cultural pluralism.

For instance, Nicole Dennis-Benn frames assimilation as a kind of oceanic metaphor. In “Swimmer,” she explores her bad relationship with her family, but also with herself and her conflict over what it means to be a “good immigrant,” in her case, becoming a doctor. Still, Dennis-Benn allowed herself to drift away from medical school and to travel a different path: “I learned long ago, under the warmth of another sun, never to swim against a rip current, but to float, to conserve energy, to remain as calm as possible, drifting on the high seas of uncertainty.” She allows her cultural origins to inform the process of movement in a manner that both challenges and critiques the veracity of the assimilation narrative, inviting the reader to consider cultural pluralism as a more authentic way to contribute.

Jenny Zhang takes on the fetishization of Chinese culture, specifically in terms of the fashion that dominated American shopping malls in the ’80s and ’90s. Zhang underscores the irony of the way her ethnicity was maligned while signifiers of Chinese culture were commodified through Orientalist fantasy. Consequently, her own desire for such styles and their effect is rendered thorny: “a form-fitting brown rayon skirt with a dragon embroidered on one side and a less-than-demure slit on the other” that became her “most prized item of clothing,” landing her not just a boyfriend, but a boyfriend in a band and, by extension, assumed cultural capital. What Zhang’s essay reveals is the gap between celebrated signifiers and the culture itself, adding texture to the reality of systemic racism: “What I wanted to say was how it felt to grow up in a country where the consensus seemed to be that Chinese culture looked best as an accessory on a white person.”

However, it’s Maeve Higgins’s “Luck of the Irish” that sheds the most glaring light on the true nature of assimilation and the way the process is well greased if one’s visual markers reflect the nebulous prototype of the “good” immigrant. Higgins discusses her relative ease building a life in the United States, specifically emphasizing how the kind of risks encountered by other immigrants is largely reduced for her due to her skin color: “Your chance of being arrested or profiled by the police or by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is higher if you’re black or brown, and most Irish immigrants are white.”

Her ability to pass as a “good immigrant” is especially pronounced when weighed against experiences of other contributors such as narratives by Chigozie Obioma and Dani Fernandez. Obioma traces his journey from Nigeria to North Cypress to the United States by way of his novel, “The Fishermen.” The attention he received from the novel’s success positioned him as either “exotic” to those aware of his Nigerian history or “simply black” for those who didn’t. Obioma uses this dichotomy to unpack an Igbo proverb warning of “the naked man who offers you clothes” — immigration, in this case, falling short of its promise. Fernandez’s essay, “No Es Suficiente,” suggests the inverse, highlighting the way exoticization in Hollywood is mobilized through tokenism. The narrative touches on whiteness’s domination of the industry as well as the degree of code-switching required by passing nonwhites to succeed. She recounts anecdotes of others in the industry being told to be “more Mexican” or, in one case, the owner of an acting studio caught telling a struggling actress to “dye her hair, change her name to Rosa Ramirez, and start passing herself off as Latina in order to get more roles.” Good immigrants, it seems, must be attractive or suffer.

Another persistent theme is the notion of double consciousness and the pressure to reconcile one’s past life with the present. Several of the essays focus on this dilemma, highlighting the struggle of bifurcated identities. For example, Priya Minhas’s “How Not to Be” documents the experience of being raised with a diasporic Indian identity in London that’s further complicated by her family’s relocation to the New Jersey suburbs. For Minhas, cultural traditions clash with environmental shifts, resulting in two distinct encounters with adolescence.

Fatimah Asghar’s “On Loneliness” begins in a Los Angeles Uber in which a Muslim driver asks where she’s from. The question — one that provokes dread based on past incidents — opens up a chain of associations, revealing that Asghar was born and raised in the United States as an orphan following her parent’s death at a young age. For Asghar, her identity is rendered precarious by her mixed background and lack of direct lineage, often resulting in a special kind of loneliness that comes from feeling perennially displaced. Loneliness, in this regard, is less about being isolated from others and more of feeling separated from some grounded version of self, “[t]hat nagging feeling that you are not normal.”

Yann Demange illustrates how such displacement can result in an irreconcilable identity, but one that, for him, offers uniquely creative possibilities. The French-Algerian Londoner’s convoluted history renders him as a knot of cultural identities that he struggles to untie, resigning himself simply as “a Londoner.” Demange recalls a series of comedic attempts to derive a cultural identity through self-fashioning such as “shit” tattoos, but still struggles to articulate “a tribe” that he can belong to. The narrative is as tortuous as his lineage, but his conclusion is worthwhile: an embrace of placelessness and an identity that “isn’t something that can be truly squared up and resolved.’” The essay outlines the way identities shift over time, emphasizing how the spaces where identity formation takes place is simply one part of that equation. For Demange, a fragmented cultural identity is a resource to be harnessed and used as a creative tool.

¤ The collection contains a number of responses to double consciousness in the form of reconciliation narratives told through the lens of both history and personal reflection. In this regard, the reader is introduced to the value of acknowledged disparity, itself a productive function of a pluralism.

Susanne Ramírez de Arrellano’s evocative “Return to Macondo” discusses the experience of growing up in Puerto Rico in relation to the perception of the island. In doing so, she juxtaposes the island’s sensual beauty and rich cultural history (which she links to Gabriel García Márquez’s mythical Macondo) against the degree of presidential ugliness required to malign unincorporated territories and foreign nations as “shitholes.” The author uses this contrast as a springboard to tell Puerto Rico’s history as a place ravaged by colonialism, critiquing the kind of forces that lead people to migrate. She describes her Puerto Rican childhood as one shaped by “coconut kisses. Guava and cheese pastries, tuberoses” and preparing mangos “[s]low and quiet — like a mantra.” Such images counter Puerto Rico’s historical subjugation, being “force fed four centuries of colonialism courtesy of the Spanish Crown and then shitkicked into modernity by the spit-shined boots of America.” The essay serves to provide clarity on the US position on Puerto Rico today, especially in light of the dire response to Hurricane Maria encapsulated in Trump’s gesture of goodwill: throwing absorbent paper towels into a crowd as if throwing a guitar pick to adoring fans.

While such essays veer from the kind of firsthand US immigrant narratives that dominate the collection, Jim St. Germain’s “Shithole Nation” and Daniel José Older’s “Dispatches from the Language Wars” bridge such perspectives, clarifying how the kind of bifurcated identity issues that permeate the text can be reconciled (at least partially) by connecting one’s cultural history to the present. St. Germain’s narrative is split between a life in La Plaine, Haiti, in which resources were meager and opportunities were nonexistent. Moving to Crown Heights, Brooklyn, at the age of 11, Germain paints a comparable picture in which a lack of resources and opportunities is amplified by violence. In doing so, Germain also confronts Trump’s “shitholes” affront, designating his adopted Brooklyn neighborhood as one “surrounded by chronic poverty” with schools lacking basic resources and homes that were little more than “dilapidated buildings due to redlining — the federal government’s way of ghettoizing brown communities.” The critique rings loud: which is the true shithole, and who is responsible for its state? Germain’s narrative is one of true horror, but also one of hope in that, with the help of groups and individuals whose empathy and morals counter those responsible for true shitholes, he overcame a level adversity far beyond that of his life in Haiti. The narrative is powerful and effective, providing a different perspective of immigration — a world in which the rich and the poor, the privileged and the underserved, could not be more pronounced. In doing so, the essay sheds light on the nature of crimes committed by some of the most powerful people in the country.

Daniel José Older's terse meditation on language challenges a number of assumptions and cultural narratives with distinct brevity — appropriate given his topic. The essay hinges on the value of translation as it pertains to cultural identity, outlining how, as a child, he never felt connected to his use of Spanish or a need to embrace it: "When did I give up on Spanish? At some point, very early on, I must've looked out at the world, looked into my television set, looked to the non-Spanish-speaking people around me with the question: Is Spanish something I need in life?" Older's essay describes the shift from not caring to caring about his mother's native tongue and developing his Spanish-speaking skills in response to being "sick of simplifying myself."