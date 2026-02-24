The following story is co-published with Freddie deBoer’s Substack.

When the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics drew to a close this past weekend, the digital air was thick with a familiar, deeply stupid outrage. As freestyle skier Eileen Gu stood on the podium, clutching her gold medal for the freeski halfpipe (her sixth Olympic medal in as many attempts) the American internet had feelings. Oh, so many feelings.

The narrative, now four years matured since the Beijing Games where this controversy first started swirling, remains stubbornly the same: A San Francisco-born, Stanford-educated biracial athlete, trained on American slopes, is somehow betraying her homeland by competing for the nation of her mother’s birth. This time, the criticism even reached the highest levels of American politics, with Vice President JD Vance publicly weighing in with the expected butthurt nationalism. The online reaction from many Americans has been, frankly, a spectacle of hurt feelings and toxicity. Across social media there’s been an outpouring of grievance, with threads obsessing over Gu’s choices, calling her a mercenary, questioning her loyalty and indulging in conspiracy-style speculation about her motives and legal status. Reddit in particular has become a forum for some of the most vitriolic takes, with upvote culture amplifying nationalistic and hostile attitudes toward Gu, some of them quite ugly. Most of this resentment isn’t substantive at all; it’s just collective irritation that someone raised in the United States can excel on behalf of another country and, in doing so, outshine Americans on the scoreboard.

Most of this resentment isn’t substantive at all.

I’ve long looked at the r/BillSimmons subreddit as one of those rarest of animals — a more or less good Reddit and a nontoxic space for talking about sports. There’s a level of good humor and self-awareness there that I’ve always found very hard to find in online sports communities. And yet, that community too has fallen into the same grimy nationalistic place as so many other subreddits have, grinding an axe about an athlete who excels in a sport they’ve never cared about, all thanks to completely inchoate and irrational feelings of confused patriotism. It’s all a real bummer.

The reality is that there’s nothing unusual about an athlete choosing to play for a country other than their country of birth where they have some stake to ethnic or national heritage, in general, and nothing nefarious about what Gu has done. She’s just representing the wrong country in the eyes of American fans, who get fed a steady dose of anti-China propaganda and who don’t have a particularly consistent moral stance on the practice of athletes representing countries based on lineage instead of citizenship. And Gu has far more claim to being Chinese than many athletes have to being from their adopted countries! Critics often cast her as a “prop” for a foreign state, a hired gun, but her situation is far more straightforward than that narrative suggests. She’s biracial, bicultural, fluent in Mandarin and spent her childhood summers in China. She’s lived her entire life surrounded by Chinese people and Chinese culture. She didn’t choose China because she was recruited like a Kenyan distance runner might be by Qatar; she chose it because she is, in a very meaningful sense, from there.

Meanwhile, lot of the anti-Eileen Gu sentiment is expressed through a contrived citizenship panic, the dark whispering that because China does not officially recognize dual citizenship, something illicit must have happened. The insinuation is that Eileen Gu’s eligibility can only be explained by some shadowy maneuver, that it’s all a conspiracy. This is mostly fantasy. No, China does not formally endorse dual citizenship in a conventional and official sense. But nationality law in practice, in every country, is more complicated than the slogan versions people deploy online. China, like the United States, informally recognizes citizenship by descent in many cases. If you have a Chinese parent, you have a legitimate claim to Chinese national identity, and Gu does. That’s not a devious loophole, nor does it require a conspiracy; it’s standard jus sanguinis practice. In the real world, many people of Chinese descent live transnational lives with overlapping legal statuses — American passports, Chinese travel documents, permanent residency permissions — and these arrangements amount to dual citizenship in practice if not on paper. And that’s far from only a Chinese reality. That gap between de jure prohibition and de facto accommodation isn’t unusual in modern states managing large diasporas; it’s modern immigration bureaucracy.

China, like the United States, informally recognizes citizenship by descent in many cases.

International sport adds another layer in that athletes must be cleared by governing bodies, and Gu was. This kind of transference of national identity for the purposes of international athletic competition happens absolutely all the time and passes without comment at every Olympics. The idea that Gu’s participation represents some grand legal heist requires believing that Olympic officials, freestyle skiing’s national federations and multiple governments were all hoodwinked, an international scandal and interpersonal melodrama for which there is no evidence. To be consistent, we’d have to subject every athlete who switches international allegiances to the same scrutiny, and obviously we haven’t — only with the girl U.S. athletes struggle to beat. Clearly, the citizenship argument is less about law than about laundering resentment. It sounds procedural, but it functions as a proxy for hurt pride. A dual-heritage athlete chose to compete for one side of her heritage. Rather than admit the irrationality of their feelings about that choice, they build elaborate theories to justify it.

What’s striking is how selective the concern is. When foreign-born athletes become Americans in time to compete for Team USA, we don’t suddenly become textual literalists about nationality statutes, we just celebrate the medal haul. Only when affiliation flows the other way do we discover a newfound reverence for purity in citizenship law.

The practice of athletes competing for countries other than their birthplace isn’t a scandal; it’s a cornerstone of modern Olympic sports! Every major governing body (the International Olympic Committee, World Athletics, World Aquatics) has some sort of codified process for changing national affiliations. Those affordances are an inevitable feature of a globalized talent pool. The United States has long been one of the most enthusiastic beneficiaries of this fluidity. Consider the long-distance runner Bernard Lagat. Born in Kenya, he won Olympic medals for his birth country before becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen. When he began winning races for Team USA — and making a lot of money in doing so — American fans didn’t pen op-eds about dubious loyalties. They cheered him as a paragon of American excellence. When the exchange runs in America’s favor, we call it the American dream, integration, an immigration success story. When it flows toward a geopolitical rival like China, we suddenly discover the language of betrayal. This is hypocrisy of the most garden variety sort, the assumption that cross-national movement in the direction we want is natural while movement in the direction we don’t is a moral crisis. And it’s a perfect example of how nationalism makes otherwise smart people stupid.

They like winners, and they dislike the people who beat their winners.

The really absurd comparison here is Zoe Atkin. At these very Milan Games, Atkin won bronze in the halfpipe for Great Britain. Like Gu, she was born in the U.S. and is a student at Stanford. Yet, remarkably, no one is accusing her of “betraying” the United States in the exact same way — because we don’t have a relentless anti-U.K. propaganda apparatus in this country and because Great Britain is a majority white, English-speaking military ally of the United States.

Why does Eileen Gu make some Americans so mad? I don’t think it’s because of complex geopolitical theories or human rights optics. I think we can apply Occam’s razor here: It’s because she keeps winning and beating Americans in the process of doing so. By the end of the 2026 Games, Gu became the first freestyle skier in history, male or female, to win six medals in six individual Olympic events. She isn’t just a high-profile athlete; she’s arguably the most decorated freestyle skier of all time. Sports fans are rarely complicated creatures. They like winners, and they dislike the people who beat their winners. Everything else — the talk of patriotism and allegiance, the tendentious claims about her citizenship status, the conspiracy theories — is the story we tell to dress up the sting of coming in second. Gu isn’t a symbol of American decline or a political pawn; she’s a professional navigating a global field that she has effectively conquered. Like Lagat and so many athletes before her, she did what she thought was best for her and for her career. You don’t have to like the outcome. But please spare me the sanctimony; the hypocrisy is more than I can take.