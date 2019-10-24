Watch Ocasio-Cortez’s Epic Takedown of Mark Zuckerberg (Video)
At Wednesday’s congressional hearings about Libra, Facebook’s cryptocurrency project, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took the opportunity to question founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg about more than a couple of things he likely wasn’t expecting. Probably one of the most memorable questions came when AOC, as the congressmember is known, asked the Facebook CEO about the content of the discussions at his “ongoing dinner parties with far-right figures.” Another great moment came when she asked Zuckerberg if he’d take down false political advertisements and he responded with, “Lying is bad,” but refused to say what he’d do.
Needless to say, the freshman congressmember’s grilling of arguably one of the most powerful people in the world went viral.
Watch other moments when AOC shined during hearings and reminded us all why she's a powerful, progressive star.
